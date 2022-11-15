‘Listen to them:” Transgender Awareness Week opens up conversation on acceptance, many local resources available

Read full article on original website
WMDT.com
Community Foundation announces education grants
DELMARVA – Schools across the lower shore recently received almost $150,000. The Community Foundation awarded schools with education grants, focusing on social and emotional needs for students. The Foundation says they are happy to provide this funding, having an immediate impact on students. We want to hear your good...
WMDT.com
Delaware Housing Alliance Report: 1/3rd of homeless in Delaware are children under 18
DELAWARE- A new report from the Delaware Housing Alliance finds that homelessness and eviction have risen in the first state between 2019 and 2022. In Sussex County, the report found that one-third of the population has faced homelessness, with one-third being children under 18-years-old. “That’s not always what people picture...
WMDT.com
Emergency Rural Health Care Grants awarded to Del., Md. facilities
DOVER, Del. – The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced that nearly $1.1 million in Emergency Rural Health Care grants is being awarded to healthcare facilities in Delaware and Maryland on National Rural Health Day, which is today. We’re told the Biden-Harris Administration is making this Emergency Rural Health...
Bowser Introduces D.C.’s First Racial Equity Plan
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the city’s first Racial Equity Action Plan, a three-year blueprint outlining actions that the city government will take to close racial equity gaps. The post Bowser Introduces D.C.’s First Racial Equity Plan appeared first on The Washington Informer.
WBOC
Delaware Holds Gun Buyback Events, As Second Amendment Group Sues State Seeking a Stop
In June, Governor John Carney signed Senate Bill 6 into law banning high capacity gun magazines. Now, the state is buying back high capacity magazines at three Delaware State Police Troop locations, including in Georgetown.
wdiy.org
Delaware Elects Most Diverse General Assembly, Including a Miss America Contestant
Delawareans elected the state's most racially diverse General Assembly, including one new member who was a Miss America contestant last year. WHYY's Cris Barrish has more. (Original air-date: 11/15/22)
wypr.org
Maryland health department leaders deny audit’s finding that mismanaged contract cost state millions
State lawmakers grilled Maryland Department of Health leaders during a hearing Tuesday about its mismanagement of the contractor responsible for processing behavioral health provider payments. According to an audit released last month, issues with the contract cost the state hundreds of millions of dollars — a point department leaders dispute. Because of problems with the payment system, the health department overpaid providers by more than $220 million, most of which the state has still not recovered.
WDEL 1150AM
State admits communication failure after 47 schools found with elevated drinking water lead levels
Drinking water at 47 Delaware public and charter schools tested above accepted standards for lead, and a collection of parents, teachers, and community members asked health officials why there has been a delayed response. Department of Health and Social Services Secretary Molly Magarik, Secretary of Education Mark Holodick, along with...
delawaretoday.com
The Hope Center Provides Transitional Housing to Those in Need
Delaware’s Hope Center—the largest homeless shelter on the East Coast—provides compassion and care while helping those down on their luck regain stability. When the COVID-19 pandemic upended our lives nearly three years ago, it took an especially hard toll on Delaware’s adults and children without permanent homes.
delawarepublic.org
Gun rights group requests injunction to stop enforcement of assault weapons ban and magazine limits
The Delaware State Sportsmen’s Association asks a Federal District Court judge for an injunction to stop the enforcement of Delaware’s new assault weapons and high-capacity magazines ban just as the state begins its magazine buy-back program. The Sportsmen’s Association initially challenged the constitutionality of the assault weapons ban...
WBOC
Economic Woes Pinch Area Food Banks, Church Kitchens
DOVER, Del. and FRUITLAND, Md. - A week away from Thanksgiving, economic worries are making their presence known at food banks and churches on Delmarva. In Dover, a Food Bank of Delaware food giveaway saw brisk traffic. "We're seeing more cars than we have seen, that means more families coming...
Lawmakers In Maryland Condemn New Anti-Semitic Graffiti Found Painted In The Region
Some of the top elected officials in Maryland are speaking out after new anti-Semitic graffiti was found spray-painted in a popular area park. For the second time in nearly as many months, anti-Semitic graffiti was found spray-painted along the Bethesda Trolley Trail in the Wildwood neighborhood. County Executive Marc Elrich...
WTOP
Failure to penalize troubled vendor makes Maryland a ‘laughingstock,’ lawmaker says
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. State lawmakers were unsparing in their criticism of the Maryland Department of Health on Tuesday, accusing the agency of failing to pursue financial compensation against a vendor that has acknowledged serious shortcomings.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Social conservatives score wins in Maryland’s school board races
Forty-one socially conservative candidates from across Maryland ran for school board seats Tuesday — and 25 of them appear to be on their way to winning their races. In other words, 61% of the conservative board candidates ended up ahead in a state where a Democrat, Wes Moore, won the gubernatorial election by 20 points to become Maryland’s first Black governor. Conservatives won school board races throughout much of the state, with the largest number elected in Harford, Carroll and Wicomico counties.
WBOC
Maryland Attorney General-elect Anthony Brown Announces Transition Team
LARGO, Md. – Maryland Attorney General-elect Anthony G. Brown on Thursday announced advisors who will serve on his Transition Steering Committee as well as co-leads for policy teams on issues related to the Office of the Attorney General. Advisors and co-leads will advise the Attorney General-elect on civil rights,...
WMDT.com
Statewide study examines health of forestland in Maryland
MARYLAND – A recent study from the University of Maryland’s Harry R. Hughes Center for Agro-Ecology (HHCAE), Chesapeake Conservancy, and the University of Vermont is revealing data about the health of Maryland’s forestland. Calling For Collaboration. The study was born from two pieces of legislation passed by...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Counties in Delaware where people spend most of their paycheck on housing
Description: Stacker compiled a list of counties in Delaware where people spend most of their paycheck on housing using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. It’s no secret that many Americans are forgoing homeownership in favor of renting. In 2020, renters in the U.S. occupied 43 million housing units.
Newly Elected Governor of Maryland Was a Valley Forge Academy & College Graduate
Westley Moore, a former Valley Forge Military Academy & College cadet, is now the governor-elect of Maryland. Moore graduated from Valley Forge Military Academy in 1996 and attended Valley Forge Military College through the College’s Early Commissioning Program. After graduating in 1998, he was commissioned as a 2nd Lt...
WBOC
DSSA Files for Injunction to Stop Delaware’s Buy-Back Program
DELAWARE - The Delaware State Sportsmen's Association has filed for an injunction to block the various bans on guns in the state. According to the Delaware State Sportsmen's Association, today they have filed an opening brief supporting a preliminary injunction to stop the enforcement of various bans contained in House Bill 450 and Senate Substitute 1 for Senate Bill 6.
rockvillenights.com
Maryland governor-elect Wes Moore names first cabinet members, with heavy emphasis on Baltimore
Maryland governor-elect Wes Moore (D) held a press conference Monday to introduce his choices for several positions in his future cabinet. He was joined by running mate Aruna Miller, as he presented five nominees who face the challenge of helping him translate campaign promises into legislation and accomplishments. Moore named...
