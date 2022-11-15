ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

'New Jack City' live brings classic movie (and Treach) to Music Hall

At the same time "New Jack City" hit theaters, Naughty by Nature was hitting the charts. The year was 1991, and hip-hop was beginning to impact the mainstream in a major way. And as inescapable as "New Jack City" was in the movie world — the crime epic's style and swagger helped influence a new generation of filmmakers and filmgoers — Naughty by Nature was just as inescapable with their smash hit "O.P.P.," the Jackson 5-sampling pop-rap crossover that was a Top 10 smash for the New Jersey trio.
Artist Spotlight: Dominique Mary Davis

History: This spirited and uplifting singer has been on the scene since the release of her debut single "Never Stop" in 2019, but last year's "Dangerous Man" single bumped this indie artist up to better visibility. The same year Davis, who is from Hamtramck, released the EP "Rooted." The latest:...
Detroit Soul to host preview event at their forthcoming second location

Brothers Jerome Brown and Samuel VanBuren opened Detroit Soul as a carryout restaurant on Eight Mile in 2015, and next month they’ll celebrate a second location catering to dine-in customers. Offering soul food with healthier options using locally sourced ingredients, the second location for Detroit Soul will be on...
Barricaded gunmen spark 'paradigm shift' for Detroit police

Detroit — As officers gathered outside a west side home last week in response to two 911 calls, they had to decide whether to hunker down and negotiate with the armed, mentally ill woman or try to rescue her two young children who were trapped inside, Detroit police officials said.
Car slams into Detroit bus, nearly pushing it into a house

Detroit — A car slammed into a bus near Corktown last week and nearly pushed it into a house. The bus crashed through one home's wooden fence and narrowly missed the house, according to media reports. Police said no one was injured even though the car's driver, who police...
Michigan basketball showcases balance, 'unselfish' play in Big Apple beatdown

Brooklyn, New York — When the Wolverines played in an NBA environment last week at Little Caesars Arena, Michigan’s star center stole the spotlight. This time around at the Barclays Center, big man Hunter Dickinson shared the stage, as the Wolverines put their balance and depth on display in Wednesday’s rout of Pittsburgh in the Legends Classic.
Riverview's quest to expand 'Mt. Trashmore' faces uphill battle

Riverview — The city of Riverview’s quest to expand its landfill, a pillar of its tax base, was denied by Wayne County for a third time Monday. The rejection leaves this small Downriver city still searching for a way to avoid a financial meltdown in the next decade, Riverview officials contend.
Duggan announces lead staff changes, creates new roles in Detroit's administration

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan announced Wednesday new roles for five staff members of his administration. Longtime legislative policy officer, Stephanie Washington has been named Duggan’s new chief of staff. Washington will oversee governmental affairs, communications and media relations. She'll focus on strategy, coalition building and making sure residents are...
Detroit police shoot passenger who fled traffic stop, chief says

An investigation has been launched to learn if a passenger shot by Detroit police Tuesday after he fled a traffic stop involving an SUV with an improper plate opened fire on officers, officials said. The passenger was struck once in the thigh during the incident on the city's west side....
Driver in Roseville crash where body found charged with murder

More charges have been filed against the 19-year-old man accused of fleeing after crashing a truck that had a dead woman's body in it. Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said Tuesday he has added a felony murder charge against Stephen Freeman. The prosecutor also said Freeman was arraigned on the new charge in court and a judge revoked his bond and remanded him to the county jail until his trial.
Police seek tips on man, woman in Pontiac retail fraud

Pontiac — A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for tips leading to the arrest of a man and a woman who used a stolen credit card number to buy paint equipment and supplies. The suspects made the purchase on Nov. 2, 2022, at the Home Depot...
