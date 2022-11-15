Read full article on original website
'New Jack City' live brings classic movie (and Treach) to Music Hall
At the same time "New Jack City" hit theaters, Naughty by Nature was hitting the charts. The year was 1991, and hip-hop was beginning to impact the mainstream in a major way. And as inescapable as "New Jack City" was in the movie world — the crime epic's style and swagger helped influence a new generation of filmmakers and filmgoers — Naughty by Nature was just as inescapable with their smash hit "O.P.P.," the Jackson 5-sampling pop-rap crossover that was a Top 10 smash for the New Jersey trio.
Artist Spotlight: Dominique Mary Davis
History: This spirited and uplifting singer has been on the scene since the release of her debut single "Never Stop" in 2019, but last year's "Dangerous Man" single bumped this indie artist up to better visibility. The same year Davis, who is from Hamtramck, released the EP "Rooted." The latest:...
Detroit Soul to host preview event at their forthcoming second location
Brothers Jerome Brown and Samuel VanBuren opened Detroit Soul as a carryout restaurant on Eight Mile in 2015, and next month they’ll celebrate a second location catering to dine-in customers. Offering soul food with healthier options using locally sourced ingredients, the second location for Detroit Soul will be on...
Barricaded gunmen spark 'paradigm shift' for Detroit police
Detroit — As officers gathered outside a west side home last week in response to two 911 calls, they had to decide whether to hunker down and negotiate with the armed, mentally ill woman or try to rescue her two young children who were trapped inside, Detroit police officials said.
District Detroit: $1.5 billion development to include housing, retail, offices, 2 hotels
Detroit — Olympia Development and Related Companies plan $1.5 billion in development that will bring housing, office, retail and two hotels across 10 properties in the District Detroit, fulfilling a longstanding vision for creating vibrant neighborhoods near Little Caesars Arena. The firms released details about the project Tuesday, saying...
Car slams into Detroit bus, nearly pushing it into a house
Detroit — A car slammed into a bus near Corktown last week and nearly pushed it into a house. The bus crashed through one home's wooden fence and narrowly missed the house, according to media reports. Police said no one was injured even though the car's driver, who police...
Investigation of Oakland Co. doctor who worked with youth hockey clubs widens
Farmington Hills authorities have received 33 additional tips against Metro Detroit urologist Dr. Zvi Levran, who is facing several charges of criminal sexual conduct stemming from his longtime affiliation with youth hockey programs, Oakland County officials said during a news conference Wednesday. The dozens of new tips come after Levran...
Black market cough syrup sales bring millions for Metro Detroit pharmacist, feds say
A Dearborn pharmacist made millions of dollars selling to drug dealers black-market prescription cough syrup, a key ingredient in sizzurp, a powerful drink favored by rappers and gangsters, according to a federal indictment unsealed Wednesday. Zaman Alshafey is portrayed as a sizzurp king of Metro Detroit in the 20-count indictment...
Starbucks workers strike at more than 100 stores, including 7 in Michigan
Starbucks workers at more than 100 U.S. stores say they're going on strike Thursday in what would be the largest labor action since a campaign to unionize the company’s stores began late last year. The walkouts are scheduled to coincide with Starbucks’ annual Red Cup Day, when the company...
Michigan basketball showcases balance, 'unselfish' play in Big Apple beatdown
Brooklyn, New York — When the Wolverines played in an NBA environment last week at Little Caesars Arena, Michigan’s star center stole the spotlight. This time around at the Barclays Center, big man Hunter Dickinson shared the stage, as the Wolverines put their balance and depth on display in Wednesday’s rout of Pittsburgh in the Legends Classic.
Threats spark lockdowns, closures at schools in Oakland, Wayne and Macomb
Metro Detroit schools continue to see threats this week, sparking lockdowns and police response, officials said Wednesday. For the fourth time in little more than a month, a South Lyon school was interrupted as authorities probed a threat , the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said. A message found on...
'He was behind this whole thing': Bond denied for lawyer accused in slaying of Oak Park jeweler
A Southfield attorney charged with orchestrating the slaying of a local jeweler was denied bond in Oakland County court on Tuesday, during a hearing that revealed new details about the alleged murder-for-hire plot. Oak Park 45th District Court Judge Michelle Friedman Appel ruled that the lawyer, Marco Michael Bisbikis, posed...
Riverview's quest to expand 'Mt. Trashmore' faces uphill battle
Riverview — The city of Riverview’s quest to expand its landfill, a pillar of its tax base, was denied by Wayne County for a third time Monday. The rejection leaves this small Downriver city still searching for a way to avoid a financial meltdown in the next decade, Riverview officials contend.
High school football picks: Defending state champ Belleville gets Cass Tech in semifinal matchup
Two heavyweight programs will go head-to-head in the only game on the schedule Friday night, when defending Division 1 state champion Belleville — 12-0 and ranked No. 1 in the News Super 20 poll — plays No. 10 Detroit Cass Tech in a state semifinal at Novi. And,...
Detroit transit chief promises paratransit will improve under $49M contract, riders say 'we're not caving'
Detroit's Executive Director of Transit Mikel Oglesby is pleading for riders and the City Council to jump on board with a new plan to improve paratransit services for disabled residents; however, some riders and advocates aren't buying in. Days ahead of the final vote on the controversial $49 million five-year...
Duggan announces lead staff changes, creates new roles in Detroit's administration
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan announced Wednesday new roles for five staff members of his administration. Longtime legislative policy officer, Stephanie Washington has been named Duggan’s new chief of staff. Washington will oversee governmental affairs, communications and media relations. She'll focus on strategy, coalition building and making sure residents are...
Detroit police shoot passenger who fled traffic stop, chief says
An investigation has been launched to learn if a passenger shot by Detroit police Tuesday after he fled a traffic stop involving an SUV with an improper plate opened fire on officers, officials said. The passenger was struck once in the thigh during the incident on the city's west side....
Macomb County fixes sinkhole in Warren that could've led to road collapse
Warren — A sinkhole on 10 Mile near Mound Road that could have grown larger has been fixed after the Macomb County Department of Public Works made repairs to a sewer pipe that caused it, officials said Tuesday. Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller said the sinkhole was...
Driver in Roseville crash where body found charged with murder
More charges have been filed against the 19-year-old man accused of fleeing after crashing a truck that had a dead woman's body in it. Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said Tuesday he has added a felony murder charge against Stephen Freeman. The prosecutor also said Freeman was arraigned on the new charge in court and a judge revoked his bond and remanded him to the county jail until his trial.
Police seek tips on man, woman in Pontiac retail fraud
Pontiac — A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for tips leading to the arrest of a man and a woman who used a stolen credit card number to buy paint equipment and supplies. The suspects made the purchase on Nov. 2, 2022, at the Home Depot...
