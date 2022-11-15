ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

StyleCaster

Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’

Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
Fox News

Midterm elections: LeBron James makes endorsement in Georgia Senate race

LeBron James endorsed incumbent Democrat Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock in the race to maintain his seat against Republican challenger Hershel Walker on Monday. The Los Angeles Lakers star, who lives in California, had yet to make any endorsement for any candidate in the race until the hours prior to Election Day. James directed his message to Georgia voters.
Fox News

Boebert Colorado House seat may come down to recount against Democratic challenger

The unexpectedly tight race between incumbent Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert and her Democratic challenger, Adam Frisch, could head to a recount if the current margins hold. Boebert, who won election to the House of Representatives in 2020 after defeating former GOP Rep. Scott Tipton in the Republican primaries, was ahead by just over 1,100 votes on Saturday afternoon, according to election data from The Associated Press.
Fox News

