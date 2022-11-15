ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 24

Cynthia Smith
1d ago

To the Laundrie family. What your son did was tasteless. You lied and covered up for him. You let the Petito family suffer by not knowing their daughters fate for such a long time. You have given up all rights to your privacy, courtesy & good taste by your families actions.

Reply(1)
23
Billie Herrod
1d ago

The family doesn’t deserve any money for her death. They aided and abetted their son with their lies and cover ups when the police were searching for him.

Reply
16
Randy Quintal Philadelphia Soft Pretzel Kit
1d ago

well it's a fact and now a clue...to his family I say, what he did to that poor girl was tasteless what he did to himself ...bravo!

Reply
10
Related
AOL Corp

'Jeopardy!' Under Fire For 'Morbid' Clue About Gabby Petito Killing

“Celebrity Jeopardy!” is facing criticism for an “insensitive” clue involving Brian Laundrie’s confessed killing of Gabby Petito and his subsequent suicide. On Sunday’s episode, host Mayim Bialik read out the clue: “In 2021 fugitive Brian Laundrie ended his days in Fla.’s Myakkahatchee Creek area, home to these long & toothy critters.”
FLORIDA STATE
CBS New York

Gabby Petito's parents win lawsuit against Brian Laundrie's parents

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A judge has awarded Gabby Petito's parents $3 million in the wrongful death lawsuit they filed against the parents of Brian Laundrie. Laundrie was the fiancé of Petito, who investigators say killed the 22-year-old Long Island native during a cross-country trip last summer. Laundrie later took his own life. Petito's mother and father claimed the Laundries knew Petito was dead weeks before her body was found, and did not say anything. 
E! News

Jeopardy! Called Out for “Disrespectful” Gabby Petito Clue

Watch: Jeopardy! Faces BACKLASH for "Disrespectful" Gabby Petito Clue. Jeopardy! is being called out. Fans of the long-running trivia series aren't happy after a recent episode of Celebrity Jeopardy! referenced the Gabby Petito murder as a clue for contestants John Michael Higgins, Wil Wheaton and Joel Kim Booster. "In 2021,"...
FLORIDA STATE
Popculture

'Chicago Fire' Sees Shakeup as Key Member Leaves Series

Chicago Med just saw the exit of Asjha Cooper after two seasons on the show, probably shocking fans a bit this close to the start of a new season. But Friday saw One Chicago lose another longtime member of the team, with co-creator and showrunner Derek Haas leaving both Chicago Fire and Wolf Entertainment's FBI: International over on CBS.
Fox News

Fox News

864K+
Followers
5K+
Post
684M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy