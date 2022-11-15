Read full article on original website
Cynthia Smith
1d ago
To the Laundrie family. What your son did was tasteless. You lied and covered up for him. You let the Petito family suffer by not knowing their daughters fate for such a long time. You have given up all rights to your privacy, courtesy & good taste by your families actions.
Billie Herrod
1d ago
The family doesn’t deserve any money for her death. They aided and abetted their son with their lies and cover ups when the police were searching for him.
Randy Quintal Philadelphia Soft Pretzel Kit
1d ago
well it's a fact and now a clue...to his family I say, what he did to that poor girl was tasteless what he did to himself ...bravo!
New Gabby Petito video shows her 'exhausted,' 'scared' hours before her murder: body language expert
Body language expert Susan Constantine has analyzed the newly emerged Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie surveillance video from hours before the 2021 murder.
Fans slam 'Jeopardy!' for 'tasteless' clue
A "Jeopardy!" clue was slammed by fans as “tasteless." Sunday's clue referenced Brian Laundrie, the main person of interest in the disappearance and death of his fiancé, Gabby Petito.
University of Idaho homicides: What to know about the 4 victims allegedly killed near campus
Here's what we know so far about four University of Idaho students killed in an apparent quadruple homicide near campus over the weekend. No suspects are in custody.
AOL Corp
'Jeopardy!' Under Fire For 'Morbid' Clue About Gabby Petito Killing
“Celebrity Jeopardy!” is facing criticism for an “insensitive” clue involving Brian Laundrie’s confessed killing of Gabby Petito and his subsequent suicide. On Sunday’s episode, host Mayim Bialik read out the clue: “In 2021 fugitive Brian Laundrie ended his days in Fla.’s Myakkahatchee Creek area, home to these long & toothy critters.”
Gabby Petito's parents win lawsuit against Brian Laundrie's parents
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A judge has awarded Gabby Petito's parents $3 million in the wrongful death lawsuit they filed against the parents of Brian Laundrie. Laundrie was the fiancé of Petito, who investigators say killed the 22-year-old Long Island native during a cross-country trip last summer. Laundrie later took his own life. Petito's mother and father claimed the Laundries knew Petito was dead weeks before her body was found, and did not say anything.
Jeopardy! Called Out for “Disrespectful” Gabby Petito Clue
Watch: Jeopardy! Faces BACKLASH for "Disrespectful" Gabby Petito Clue. Jeopardy! is being called out. Fans of the long-running trivia series aren't happy after a recent episode of Celebrity Jeopardy! referenced the Gabby Petito murder as a clue for contestants John Michael Higgins, Wil Wheaton and Joel Kim Booster. "In 2021,"...
