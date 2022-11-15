Read full article on original website
Migrants bused from southern border to New York City enter a backlogged and broken asylum system
For months buses from the U.S./Mexico border carrying tens of thousands of men, women and children from Central and South America have been arriving in New York, Chicago and Washington D.C. They were organized by the Republican governors of Texas and Arizona and the Democratic mayor of El Paso, and paid for mostly by taxpayers. Greg Abbott, Texas' governor, said the buses would give liberal, sanctuary cities "a taste" of what his state has had to deal with for years. Many of those coming to New York were Venezuelans fleeing poverty, violence, and authoritarian rule and hoping to apply for asylum. But the process can take years and, for much of that time, they aren't allowed to work. Caring for these new arrivals has been a big challenge and it's drawn attention to a long-standing and bipartisan failure to fix the nation's broken asylum system.
Illegal migrants wave Venezuelan flag after crossing US southern border, attack Border Patrol agents
A large group of illegal migrants crossed into the U.S. and allegedly attacked Border Patrol agents with a flagpole and rocks, according to Customs and Border Protection.
Biden administration accuses Arizona's Republican governor of TRESPASS for plugging holes in the Mexico border with shipping containers
Arizona's Republican governor has begun using shipping containers to fortify a second section of the southern border despite being ordered to take down barriers in another part of the state. Gov. Doug Ducey is taking legal action, asking a court to allow more than 100 double-stacked containers, topped with razor...
Biden accepts resignation of U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Chris Magnus
Washington — President Biden on Saturday accepted the resignation of his administration's Senate-confirmed Customs and Border Protection Commissioner, Chris Magnus, who had been asked to step down by Department of Homeland Security leaders frustrated with his leadership. In a brief resignation letter to Mr. Biden, Magnus, who had earned...
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says 300th bus of Illegal immigrants left for Chicago as ‘Biden does nothing’ on border
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said the 300th bus of illegal immigrants has left the state for Chicago.
Mexico losing patience with migrants near Rio Grande
Juarez officials are expressing heightened concern with the migrants staying at a tent camp on the Mexican side of the Rio Grande for the past month.
Hundreds of migrants released on streets of El Paso but they’re not Venezuelans
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Close to 750 migrants were released into the streets of El Paso just a few days into November. U.S. Customs and Border Protections says the majority of the migrants being released are single adults from Colombia, Cuba, Ecuador and Nicaragua. “The decision to provisionally release migrants was determined after exhausting […]
Mexican drug cartels buy fentanyl chemicals from China and control the border: 'Tucker Carlson Originals'
Tucker Carlson exposes how Mexican drug cartels get material to make fentanyl from China, which is then transported into the United States and kills Americans on "Tucker Carlson Originals."
Border agents find migrants hiding in pickup truck bed, aboard train as large groups continue to cross into US
Illegal immigrants were caught crossing in droves this week as border officials in Texas and Arizona caught multiple migrants hiding inside a pickup truck and aboard a train.
Texas ‘10 Most Wanted Fugitive’ captured in Mexico after bonding out, fleeing US
Jose Manuel Hernandez, 31, was located and arrested in Monterrey, Mexico, over a year after he bonded out of jail child sex charges and fled, authorities in Texas said.
Judge orders halt to Trump-era asylum restrictions at border
The regulation was authorized under Title 42 of a broader law covering public health at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Border Patrol agents in California encounter 'heavily armed' suspected human smugglers
U.S. Border Patrol agents in California near the Mexican border encountered four individuals in California who were "heavily armed" and suspected of being illegal immigrants.
Border Patrol agents in Texas arrest illegal immigrants, an American citizen in separate busts
Border Patrol agents arrested illegal immigrants trying to sneak into the United States during two busts last week, authorities said
Texas border agents apprehend migrants smuggling drugs into West Texas
The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) recently encountered four illegal immigrants attempting to smuggle illicit narcotics into West Texas.
Abbott calls on federal government to pay back Texas for border security efforts
In a letter to Texas county judges, Gov. Greg Abbott is reminding Texans about the state's efforts to try to secure the border.
Baja California officials scramble to quell rumors about mass deportation of Venezuelan migrants
"No political decision has been made about the deportation of Venezuelans, nothing has been approved," said Ruiz. "I can't say this won't happen in the future, but for the moment, nothing is imminent."
US Border Patrol Sending Migrants To Structured Offices Without Any Prior Notice: Including In New York
(AP) NEW YORK: About a dozen recent immigrants were interviewed by the Associated Press, and they volunteered to disclose the documentation they were given when they were let go from American custody so they could apply for asylum after crossing the border with Mexico.
Biden admin avoiding ‘rush to judgement’ over probe into Border Patrol clash with illegal migrants
The head of Customs and Border Protection says there must not be a "rush to judgement" over a recent clash between Border Patrol agents and illegal immigrants in Texas.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent dies after gunfire exchange off Puerto Rico's coast
Washington — A U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agent died and several others were "gravely wounded" after exchanging gunfire with a suspected smuggling vessel off the coast of Puerto Rico, U.S. government officials said Thursday. The gun fight occurred early Thursday morning after three agents from CBP's Air...
Migrants who died crossing border into South Texas wilderness recognized
Under an ancient canopy of towering elm and ash trees, 82 white wooden crosses have been placed on the grounds of the Brooks County Courthouse in rural South Texas where a ceremony was held Friday in honor of the migrants who have died crossing into this rural county from Mexico, so far this year.
