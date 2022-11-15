Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Business is Giving Away 120% Store Credit to Everyone Who Helps Them Get Plumbing, Heating & WindowsDianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
From Canada to Kingston: Christmas Tree Farm's Grand Opening Will Include Food, Festive Fun & a Fire!Dianna CarneyKingston, MA
Pawtucket Motorcyclist Dies After Striking Stopped Vehicle In KillinglyQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant in Massachusetts Serves some of the Best Hot Dogs in the Whole StateTravel MavenNatick, MA
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in MassachusettsTravel MavenPlymouth County, MA
Turnto10.com
Coventry Town Council losing candidate argues charter prevents winner from taking office
(WJAR) — The numbers show Jon Pascua won a seat on the Coventry Town Council. “The voters were loud and clear on their decision,” said Pascua, who tallied 57% of the vote. But Pascua's opponent, Christopher Anderson, sent a letter to the Town Council the week before the...
A cigar and a thank you: RI Republican shows goodwill to Dem rival amid razor-thin election
On the evening before Election Day, Republican Marie Hopkins visited the Warwick home of her opponent, Democratic Rep. Camille Vella-Wilkinson.
NECN
Man Charged in 1994 Attleboro Rape, Latest Arrest in Push to Test Old Rape Kits
A 48-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in a 1994 unsolved rape case out of Attleboro, Massachusetts, the Bristol County District Attorney's Office announced. This is the latest arrest Bristol County prosecutors have announced resulting from their initiative to test a backlog of over 1,000 sexual assault kits that were never fully tested.
Turnto10.com
Antisemitic flyer connected to Warwick baggies pops up in North Providence
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — North Providence police say an antisemitic flyer was discovered in the town earlier this week, and they believe it's the same one as the hundreds found in Warwick Tuesday. Police Chief Alfred Ruggerio says a resident reported finding a suspicious package in his front...
Turnto10.com
Suspended Providence police officer acquitted of simple assault charge
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A judge found suspended Providence police officer Jeann Lugo not guilty of simple assault after he was caught on camera hitting a woman. It happened at an abortion rights rally in June while the officer was off duty. Lugo could be seen leaving Kent County...
ABC6.com
Man arrested in connection to decades-old Attleboro rape case
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — A man was arrested Tuesday in connection to a decades-old rape case in Attleboro. The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office issued an arrest warrant for 48-year-old Eduardo Mendez, who was later found in Brooklyn, New York. He was living in Attleboro at the time...
Two Massachusetts House races may be headed for recounts
One week after polls closed, voters still do not know the winners in two Massachusetts House races that are likely headed toward recounts with high stakes for the already-depleted Republican minority.
RI lawmaker wants to strengthen new catalytic converter law
The new requirements on scrap metal businesses have been law since June.
‘I won’t be done until I’m dead’: Mother of murdered Yarmouth police officer fights for change
YARMOUTH, Mass. — More than 4 years ago, an act of violence permanently reshaped a local family and police department. In 2018, Yarmouth Police Sergeant Sean Gannon was serving a search warrant when he was fatally shot. His family has channeled their pain into a call to action ever...
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Murder Defendant Deemed Incompetent to Stand Trial
A 34-year-old New Bedford woman, charged with murder in the March 2022 New Bedford homicide of 62-year-old Kevin Stoughton, has been deemed incompetent to stand trial at this time and has been civilly committed. Chelsea Pimentel was arrested in late March by Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to this office...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Rhode Island man arrested on drug charges
A Rhode Island man was arraigned Monday morning in Edgartown District Court for allegedly being in possession of cocaine with an intent to distribute. Members of the Oak Bluffs Police Department and the Martha’s Vineyard Drug Task Force “executed a search warrant for James K. Marshall, 54, of Providence, RI, at the Vineyard Haven Steamship Authority,” according to a Facebook message posted by the Oak Bluffs Police Department. Edgartown District Court issued the warrant “to search for cocaine and proceeds related to cocaine.” This took place on Thursday, Nov. 10.
ABC6.com
Emergency crews looking for missing senior citizen in North Smithfield
NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — Emergency crews are actively looking for a missing 63-year-old man in North Smithfield. Philip Emond was last seen by family members just after 2 p.m. on Wednesday in the backyard of their property. Emond, who recently moved to North Smithfield from North Providence, suffers...
Turnto10.com
Investigators say cause of fire that destroyed Fall River business is undetermined
A spokesman for the Massachusetts state fire marshal said Wednesday that the cause of a fire that destroyed a family owned Fall River business is undetermined. The official said a joint investigation by the Fall River Fire Department and Massachusetts State Police fire investigators could not establish an exact cause of the fire at Burns Power Tools.
Turnto10.com
Warwick police say antisemitic messages dropped in Oakland Beach neighborhood
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Warwick police said Tuesday that more than 200 "racially charged" messages were dropped in residents' yards in one area of the city. "During the overnight hours we have responded to multiple homes in the Oakland Beach area of the city that reported finding suspicious packages with racially charged messages found on front lawns," police said in a social media post.
GoLocalProv
RI Business Alleges Former Employee “Maliciously and Willfully” Stole Trade Secrets
A Rhode Island business has filed a lawsuit against a former employee, alleging that he “misappropriated” trade secrets. In a twelve-page lawsuit filed in federal court, Vision 3 Architects — which is based in Providence — claims that “longtime employee,” defendant Joseph Caldeira, took confidential and proprietary information with him to his new employer.
Turnto10.com
NBC 10 I-Team: Education commissioner responds to Providence Schools criticism
(WJAR) — Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green is speaking out one day after a controversial press conference and anonymous letter targeting Providence schools was sent to the superintendent. Current and former Providence mayors met Monday, encouraging incoming mayor Brett Smiley to take on the teacher’s union. Among a...
reportertoday.com
Rehoboth Will Pay $615,000 Annually for Bristol-Plymouth Project
Rehoboth voters will need to make tough choices regarding the town budget, Selectman Michael Deignan said Monday. Last week, voters rejected a debt exclusion to pay for the $305 million Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School construction in Tuesday’s election. The tally was 2017 in favor and 2896 in opposition. 441 ballots were left blank for that question. 5,354 voters, representing 53 percent of the town’s 10,172 voters, cast ballots.
Missing North Smithfield man found
A North Smithfield man reported missing Wednesday has been found, according to authorities.
fallriverreporter.com
24-year-old woman who abandoned her young dog in Bristol County sentenced
A 24-year-old woman who admitted to abandoning her young Chihuahua in Massachusetts this year has received her punishment. Dominique Scott of Pawtucket was sentenced to two years of probation. She saw her case continued without a finding if she completes a class for people that are charged with animal cruelty, and she does not own any pets while on probation.
Car slams into Pawtucket building after crash
The incident occurred around 1 a.m. at the intersection of Broadway and Central Avenue.
