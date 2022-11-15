ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Attleboro, MA

NECN

Man Charged in 1994 Attleboro Rape, Latest Arrest in Push to Test Old Rape Kits

A 48-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in a 1994 unsolved rape case out of Attleboro, Massachusetts, the Bristol County District Attorney's Office announced. This is the latest arrest Bristol County prosecutors have announced resulting from their initiative to test a backlog of over 1,000 sexual assault kits that were never fully tested.
ABC6.com

Man arrested in connection to decades-old Attleboro rape case

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — A man was arrested Tuesday in connection to a decades-old rape case in Attleboro. The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office issued an arrest warrant for 48-year-old Eduardo Mendez, who was later found in Brooklyn, New York. He was living in Attleboro at the time...
newbedfordguide.com

New Bedford Murder Defendant Deemed Incompetent to Stand Trial

A 34-year-old New Bedford woman, charged with murder in the March 2022 New Bedford homicide of 62-year-old Kevin Stoughton, has been deemed incompetent to stand trial at this time and has been civilly committed. Chelsea Pimentel was arrested in late March by Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to this office...
Martha's Vineyard Times

Rhode Island man arrested on drug charges

A Rhode Island man was arraigned Monday morning in Edgartown District Court for allegedly being in possession of cocaine with an intent to distribute. Members of the Oak Bluffs Police Department and the Martha’s Vineyard Drug Task Force “executed a search warrant for James K. Marshall, 54, of Providence, RI, at the Vineyard Haven Steamship Authority,” according to a Facebook message posted by the Oak Bluffs Police Department. Edgartown District Court issued the warrant “to search for cocaine and proceeds related to cocaine.” This took place on Thursday, Nov. 10.
Turnto10.com

Investigators say cause of fire that destroyed Fall River business is undetermined

A spokesman for the Massachusetts state fire marshal said Wednesday that the cause of a fire that destroyed a family owned Fall River business is undetermined. The official said a joint investigation by the Fall River Fire Department and Massachusetts State Police fire investigators could not establish an exact cause of the fire at Burns Power Tools.
Turnto10.com

Warwick police say antisemitic messages dropped in Oakland Beach neighborhood

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Warwick police said Tuesday that more than 200 "racially charged" messages were dropped in residents' yards in one area of the city. "During the overnight hours we have responded to multiple homes in the Oakland Beach area of the city that reported finding suspicious packages with racially charged messages found on front lawns," police said in a social media post.
GoLocalProv

RI Business Alleges Former Employee “Maliciously and Willfully” Stole Trade Secrets

A Rhode Island business has filed a lawsuit against a former employee, alleging that he “misappropriated” trade secrets. In a twelve-page lawsuit filed in federal court, Vision 3 Architects — which is based in Providence — claims that “longtime employee,” defendant Joseph Caldeira, took confidential and proprietary information with him to his new employer.
reportertoday.com

Rehoboth Will Pay $615,000 Annually for Bristol-Plymouth Project

Rehoboth voters will need to make tough choices regarding the town budget, Selectman Michael Deignan said Monday. Last week, voters rejected a debt exclusion to pay for the $305 million Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School construction in Tuesday’s election. The tally was 2017 in favor and 2896 in opposition. 441 ballots were left blank for that question. 5,354 voters, representing 53 percent of the town’s 10,172 voters, cast ballots.
fallriverreporter.com

24-year-old woman who abandoned her young dog in Bristol County sentenced

A 24-year-old woman who admitted to abandoning her young Chihuahua in Massachusetts this year has received her punishment. Dominique Scott of Pawtucket was sentenced to two years of probation. She saw her case continued without a finding if she completes a class for people that are charged with animal cruelty, and she does not own any pets while on probation.
