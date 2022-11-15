ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
102.5 The Bone

Dave Chappelle's 'SNL' installment tops the season so far

By Stephen Iervolino
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KnqWL_0jC4DfZz00

Dave Chappelle's monologue may have courted criticism, but his appearance on Saturday Night Live scored the best ratings of the show's 48th season.

According to Nielsen numbers cited by The Hollywood Reporter, Chappelle's show last Saturday night attracted some 4.8 million people — this was a jump from the previous week, which was hosted by Amy Schumer; that installment scored 4.3 million.

Overall, ratings for this season — with its pared-down cast — are down 20% from last season, which was the final one for stars like Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon and Aidy Bryant.

The trade notes that Chappelle's last turn as SNL host, the post-2020 election episode that scored him an Emmy Award, attracted 9 million viewers, the highest rated show in three years at that point.

Dave's monologue last week saw the comedian speaking on antisemitic comments that were recently made by Kanye West and Kyrie Irving. However, the segment — during which he said the "delusion that Jews run show business" is "not a crazy thing to think," but "it's a crazy thing to say out loud" — drew fire from Jonathan Greenblatt, the head of the Jewish civil rights organization the Anti-Defamation League.

Greenblatt accused Chappelle of "normalizing and popularizing antisemitism." He noted, "Why are Jewish sensitivities denied or diminished at almost every turn? Why does our trauma trigger applause?"

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
102.5 The Bone

Tim Allen updates fans after "wonderful" hospital visit with recovering Jay Leno

Jay Leno got a dose of laughter-as-medicine from his longtime pal Tim Allen as Jay recovers from burns he suffered in an accident last weekend. TMZ caught a smiling Allen as he left the Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles on Thursday, where the Toy Story star gave an update about his friend and Jay Leno's Garage host's condition. "Jay is good," Allen commented as he walked to his car. "It's wonderful because he's feeling better. He's feeling better, I brought him some car magazines, did some jokes, because that's what we do."
LOS ANGELES, CA
102.5 The Bone

'Tulsa King' star Sylvester Stallone explains his secret for making younger actors forget he's Rocky

At 76, there are arguably no actors around who haven't seen Sylvester Stallone as a bruising brawler in the Rocky films, or taking on commies as John Rambo. This was certainly the case on the set of Sly's first foray into TV, the Paramount+ series Tulsa King, which has the movie icon playing a fresh-out-of-jail gangster turned fish out of water after a mob boss exiles him to Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
102.5 The Bone

Chris Rock explains why he didn't fight back after Oscars slap

(Note Language) Just days after it was announced Chris Rock would take the stage for Netflix's first-ever livestream, the comedian returned to Dolby Theatre, the site of his infamous Oscars slap. Page Six reports he opened up his comedy show with a few jokes about last year's Capitol riot before...
102.5 The Bone

At long last -- 'Disenchanted' arrives Friday on Disney+

It's the sequel Enchanted fans have waited 15 years for -- Disenchanted, out Friday on Disney+, with star Amy Adams returning as Princess Giselle. Barry Josephson produced the first film and the sequel, and he tells ABC Audio what took so long. "Well, originally when the first movie happened, I...
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
20K+
Followers
29K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy