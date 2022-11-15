Read full article on original website
Michigan State Police stays vigilant for potential rise in fentanyl cases
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new illegal drug is on law enforcement’s radar in Upper Michigan. As we told you in August, counties like Marquette and Delta are seeing a slight decrease in drug-related cases. Meanwhile, Dickinson, Baraga and Houghton counties have seen an increase. Law enforcement and county prosecutors’ main concerns across the UP have been meth coming in from out-of-state.
Marquette City Commission votes on new mayor
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Marquette has a new mayor. City Commissioner Cody Mayer will now serve as the city’s new mayor. The Marquette City Commission voted to approve Mayer four to three. Commissioner Sally Davis was also voted in as the new mayor pro tempore. Cody...
Recycle 906: How is Marquette County doing on recycling?
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - November 15 marked the first day of deer season, but it also happened to be National Recycling day. Marquette County has seen an increase of awareness surrounding recycling. There has also been a significant increase in diverting material to recycling centers that was going to landfills...
Feeding America distributing food in multiple counties Wednesday
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - There will be two Feeding America mobile food pantry distribution events in Upper Peninsula counties today. Schoolcraft County will be having distribution at Central Park ball field off Tannery Road in Manistique. That will begin at 10 a.m. Marquette County will also host an event...
Marquette Forensic Lab sees slight increase in fentanyl evidence
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Forensic Lab is located at the Michigan State Police (MSP) Eighth District Headquarters. It is one of six forensic labs across the state. The lab’s controlled substance unit is responsible for handling and analyzing drug evidence from across Upper Michigan. The lab’s analysis is meant to assist law enforcement in their investigations.
Four UP hospitals receive safety grades
NOVI, Mich. (WLUC) - The Leapfrog Group has announced its hospital safety grades for the fall. Four Upper Peninsula hospitals received evaluations during this process. UPHS-Portage was given an A for the ninth consecutive time, UPHS-Marquette received a B, Marshfield Medical Center-Dickinson received its second straight A, and MyMichigan Medical Center Sault received a C.
SAIL remembers late executive director Sarah Peurakoski
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Tuesday marks the one-year anniversary of Sarah Peurakoski’s death. Staff from the Superior Alliance of Independent Living, or SAIL, gathered at Clark Lambros Park in Marquette to honor their late executive director while watching the sunrise. Peurakoski, who died at 41, had been with SAIL...
Marquette Planning Commission approves special use for proposed daycare
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Planning Commission approved a special use permit for a proposed daycare in a home on Prospect Street. During a public hearing Tuesday night, the commission heard from the applicant and a resident who brought up some concerns. The proposed daycare is in a home...
Snowmobile trail to remain closed in Dickinson County
DICKINSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Black Creek Road in Waucedah Township will remain closed to all motorized traffic as work continues to replace a bridge over Black Creek. The bridge replacement project will keep an off-road vehicle and snowmobile trail segment in Dickinson County closed until Christmas Eve. The work...
City of Negaunee gets first official logo
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - After months of planning, the city of Negaunee officially has a new logo. This logo is part of a new branding mechanism. The Negaunee City Manager said the branding scheme will have an overarching theme called ‘forge your adventure.’ The logo’s main goal is to help promote the city. Before this, there was no city logo. The main colors used were Teal Lake blue and a rust-brown orange color. The rusty color was applied to represent and honor the iron mines that have been in the area for years.
Deer Day: Firearm deer season begins in Upper Michigan
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Hunters around the U.P. woke up in the early hours Tuesday morning in hopes of getting a buck. Scott Burns of Bark River brought the first buck of the day to the Marquette check station. It was an eight-pointer he shot in Marquette County. “I am...
Peninsula Solar highlights solar energy with new solar panel
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Peninsula Solar in Marquette has a new solar panel on-site thanks to Northern Michigan University. Ben Schimpf said the panel will provide a significant amount of power. “This solar installation is a 16,000-watt system which will provide roughly half of 100% of the building next to...
Gwinn Area Community Schools closed Tuesday after alleged threat
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Gwinn Area Community Schools will be closed for all students and staff Tuesday due to an alleged threat. Officials said the Forsyth Township Police Department is investigating. TV6 reached out to Michigan State Police and Marquette County Central Dispatch, but we weren’t able to gain any...
Hancock’s Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly asks for assistance to serve holiday senior meals
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Michigan chapter of Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly (LBFE) is preparing for its holiday senior meal program across the U.P. Due to rising costs, however, getting even basic supplies has proven to be a challenge. “The cost of our supplies has gone up...
Baraga County Sheriff’s Office investigates missing person case
BARAGA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Baraga County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a missing person case in the Keweenaw Bay area, but very little information has been released. This is what TV6 has been able to confirm with investigators:. Investigators from the Baraga County Sheriff’s Office were searching around the...
Doozers Cookies celebrating ladies nights with sweet deals
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... Pavlina Osta joins Tia Trudgeon to share news of the day on Upper Michigan Today. With firearm deer season now in full swing, Thomas Theatre Group is offering a free movie promotion to hunters that show proof of a recent kill for the first year.
Marquette County businesses to celebrate women on Ladies Night
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Downtown Marquette and Ishpeming are both getting ready for a night of specials, holiday premiers, shopping, and more during the towns’ annual Ladies Nights. In Marquette, 50 downtown businesses are participating in the holiday kickoff event, among them is Embrace Salon. “Ladies night is...
Iron County food pantry teams with market for TV6 Canathon
CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - A Crystal Falls food pantry teamed up with a food market to collect donations for those in need. The St. Vincent DePaul food pantry collected canned and monetary donations inside the Crystal Fresh Food Market in Crystal Falls Wednesday. The pantry has been operational for more than 25 years and staff said there is a large uptake in food distribution during the holidays.
Keweenaw Learning Center hosts weekly write-ins for National Novel Writing Month
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Keweenaw Learning Center (KLC) in Hancock is participating in this year’s National Novel Writing Month. Aspiring writers worldwide are challenged to write at least a 50,000-word novel during the month of November. “Trying to write 50,000 words in one month means every day you...
Make the most out of your deer harvest by processing meat
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - An Ishpeming butcher wants to make sure hunters get what they want out of their deer harvest. Whether it’s jerky, snack sticks, steak, burgers or sausage, Glenn’s Smokehouse will make sure the venison is properly utilized. Glenn’s Smokehouse also has seasonings for processed meat....
