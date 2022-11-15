Garcelle Beauvais Spreads Holiday Cheer in Red Cape, Leather Skirt & Zebra Boots at Kathy Hilton’s Sant and Abel Holiday Party

Garcelle Beauvais was festively dressed to celebrate Kathy Hilton’s new collaboration with Australian sleepwear brand Sant and Abel.

The “ Real Housewives of Beverly Hills ” star posed at Hilton’s home in Los Angeles for the occasion, wearing a black leather miniskirt with a draped red cape. Her scarf-like piece featured a wrapped texture, coordinating with Hilton’s own cheerful holiday decor. Beauvais completed her ensemble with a navy blue monogrammed Dior saddle bag, as well as a sparkling cocktail ring.

When it came to footwear, Beauvais finished her ensemble with a punchy set of boots. Her calf-high set featured white uppers with triangular pointed toes, overlaid with a black zebra print. The pair was complete with thin stiletto heels likely totaling at least 3-4 inches in height, bringing them a sharp height boost with a pop of patterns to boot.

Beauvais often wears slick heels for formal occasions and on the red carpet. Her attire frequently includes strappy sandals and pointed-toe pumps, accented with details including studs, slick laces and tonal colors, often hailing from top brands including Christian Louboutin . When off-duty, Beauvais can be spotted in low-top lace-up sneakers from brands including Gucci and Nike.

