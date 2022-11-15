Read full article on original website
Related
lostcoastoutpost.com
Body of Missing Humboldt Woman Identified
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. The Humboldt County Coroner’s Office has positively identified human remains discovered in the Bridgeville area as that of local missing woman Patricia Ribeiro. On November 11, 2022, at about 1:10 p.m., the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Communications Center received...
North Coast Journal
Fair Bookkeeper Arrested on Embezzlement Warrant
Ferndale police arrested the Humboldt County Fair Association's bookkeeper yesterday morning and booked her into jail on suspicion of having embezzled from the fair and another nonprofit. Ferndale Police Chief Ron Sligh confirmed that he personally took Nina Tafarella, 47, into custody yesterday morning at the Bear River Casino. The...
kymkemp.com
Jury Finds 22-Year-Old Covelo Man Guilty of Robbery
This is a Facebook post from the Mendocino County District Attorney’s Office:. A Mendocino County Superior Court jury returned from its deliberations Wednesday morning to submit its verdict finding the trial defendant guilty of robbery. Defendant Georgie Eugene Britton Hoaglin, age 22, of Covelo, was found guilty of an...
krcrtv.com
Trinity County double-homicide update: investigators identity motives
WEAVERVILLE, Calif. — Officials with the Trinity County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) said they are continuing to investigate the murders in Weaverville and Trinity Center last week. However, today, they announced possible motives behind the shootings. While investigating, the TCSO said they discovered the suspect, David Whitehouse, had reportedly suffered...
kymkemp.com
Convicted Felon’s Safe Contained Large Firearm Stash, Says DTF
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be. On November 14th, 2022, Humboldt County Drug Task Force Agents served a search warrant at the residence of Joshua Buchanan (age 36) located in the 7000 Block of Berta Road in Eureka. After a multi-week investigation, the HCDTF believed Buchanan was selling fentanyl and was in possession of several firearms.
kymkemp.com
Unwanted House Guest Near Fortuna Arrested for Vandalism, HCSO Says
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Nov. 14, 2022, at about 6:46 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a...
kymkemp.com
APD Arrests Suspect in Valley West Tent Shooting Death
Yesterday, Arcata Police with the help of the Humboldt County SWAT team arrested Devon Preston Cathey age 30 of Arcata for the murder of Nicklas Sellars. Sellars was located deceased with multiple gunshot wounds on October 18 in a tent situated in the greenbelt north of the Carlson Park area of Valley West.
kymkemp.com
Law Enforcement Search for Trespassing Suspect South of Ferndale
Law enforcement officers are searching for a white male adult after a report of three individuals trespassing on a property off Price Creek Road south of Ferndale. Around 10:30 a.m. on November 15, Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the trespassing report. Two individuals were detained, one fled. Rio Dell Police Department and CHP officers were requested for back up.
kymkemp.com
Fentanyl and Meth Found at Eureka Drug House, Says HCSO
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Nov. 13, 2022, at about 7:24 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies served a search warrant...
kymkemp.com
Wild Ride as Humboldt County Fair Bookkeeper Arrested on Embezzlement Charges
The North Coast Journal is reporting that Ferndale Police arrested the Humboldt County Fair’s bookkeeper, Nina Tafarella (age 47) on November 15 at the Bear River Casino. The woman allegedly took over $20,000 from a Eureka non-profit. The warrant for that case led Humboldt County Fair management to investigate as Tafarella was their bookkeeper also. According to the Journal’s excellent reporting, they found problems in their books also.
kymkemp.com
Missing Trinity County Man Found Alive and Well in Santa Cruz Area
Press release from the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office:. On Tuesday, November 16, 2022, the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office was advised that Frederick Montes, a previously reported missing person, from Trinity County since May of 2022, had been located alive and well in the Santa Cruz area. Agencies involved:
kymkemp.com
Old Briceland Road Death Believed to Be Suicide, Says Sheriff’s Department
Press release from The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department:. On November 11th, 2022, at approximately 3:40 pm, Humboldt County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 5400 block of Old Briceland Road for the report of a male gunshot victim. Southern Humboldt Deputies responded, along with fire and medical personnel. The subject, a 45 year old Fortuna man, was declared deceased at the scene.
kymkemp.com
‘Safely Surrendered Baby’ and Adoptive Parents Visit Humboldt Bay Fire Two Years Later
On November 19th 2020 a newborn baby was safely surrendered to Humboldt Bay Fire Station 1 on C St. in Eureka. Since the inception of the Safe Surrender program for HBF in 2013, this was the first experience the department had with activation of the protocol. All Humboldt Bay Fire Stations are designed as drop-off sites for “safely surrendered babies.” The California Safely Surrendered Baby Law allows a parent or other individual having lawful custody of a child 72 hours or younger to voluntarily surrender physical custody of the child to any firefighter on duty at any of our stations. This may be done discretely without fear of judgement or prosecution for child abandonment.
kymkemp.com
If Only the Trees Could Talk: The Cold Case of a Missing Honeydew Woman and Her Children
Cold cases grow cold because their stories stop being told. Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office published an interactive map and timeline last year with over sixty missing and murdered people whose cases remain unsolved. We have taken on the task of writing about each and every one of those cases, to keep their stories alive and hopefully find justice for the victims and families. Remember, as Jean Racine, the French playwright once said, “There are no secrets that time does not reveal.”
kymkemp.com
Second Fox Bites Person Near Manila Dunes Area
Press release from the Department of Health & Human Services:. A resident in the Manila area was bitten by a fox over the weekend, almost a month after a similar incident in the same area involving a fox that later tested positive for rabies. The fox in the most recent...
kymkemp.com
[Update] Emergency Personnel Responding to Possible Gunshot Victim on Old Briceland Road
Emergency personnel are responding with lights and sirens to the report of a possible self-inflicted gunshot wound east west of Garberville just before 4 p.m. on November 11. Scanner traffic indicates the reporting party, an off-duty Alameda Police officer is stating that a subject is inside a white Toyota Tacoma along the 5400 block of Old Briceland Road with what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The dispatcher stated that the vehicle is along the road between Garberville and Briceland, possibly near the Marshall Ranch.
kymkemp.com
‘Sophie Is Our Resident Silly Girl!’
This information is provided by 24petconnect.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Located At: Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Description: My name is Sophie. I am a female, blue dappl Catahoula Leopard Hound and...
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Charles Edward Ptaschek, 1947-2022
Charles Edward Ptaschek was born October 21, 1947 in San Francisco. He died on November 5, 2022 in Eureka. He resided in Rio Dell since 1999. He had also lived in Eureka, Arcata, Happy Camp and numerous other places. Charley was very friendly with a deep love of people and made friends wherever he went.
kymkemp.com
‘Rambunctious’ Ray is Looking for a Forever Home
This information is provided by 24petconnect.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Located At: Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Description: My name is Ray. I am a neutered male, brown and white Boxer mix.
kymkemp.com
Two Injured, at Least One Medevacked Following Go-Kart Crash in Weaverville
A go-kart crash at Washington Street and Hwy 299 in Weaverville reportedly injured two riders about 1:50 p.m., according to first reports over the scanner. At least one of the two occupants received major injuries. One juvenile girl had a possible broken pelvis, emergency personnel reported to the emergency dispatch center from the scene of the incident.
Comments / 1