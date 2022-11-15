Read full article on original website
Melinda Gates’ new rumored boyfriend Jon Du Pre: Who is he?
Melinda Gates is ready to find love again following her divorce from Bill Gates. The businesswoman has been dating Jon Du Pre, a former reporter for Fox News, and TMZ reports that they have been together for the last few months. GettyImages ...
Rihanna, Dave Chappelle and Tyler Perry support Will Smith at private screening of his new film 'Emancipation'
Will Smith received support from a host of his Hollywood friends, including Rihanna, Dave Chappelle and Tyler Perry, during a private screening of his new Apple film "Emancipation." The film marks Smith's first movie release since the 2022 Oscars where he slapped Chris Rock onstage during the live telecast. The...
How Rich Was Leslie Jordan Upon His Death at Age 67?
Esteemed actor, singer, playwright and LGBTQ icon Leslie Jordan died at the age of 67 from a car accident, Variety reported on Oct. 24. His car hit the side of a building at Cahuenga Blvd. and Romaine...
The Academy Partners With Sustainability Nonprofit Red Carpet Green Dress Global
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Thursday announced a partnership with Red Carpet Green Dress Global, a nonprofit that promotes sustainability within the entertainment and design worlds, to expand its ongoing environmental efforts. The partnership includes adopting the tenets of RCGD Global’s “Sustainable Style Guide,” which provides guidance on sustainable red carpet fashion. A bespoke edition of the guide will be distributed in advance to attendees of Academy events this Oscar season and can be viewed here. More from The Hollywood ReporterImelda Staunton, Elizabeth Debicki and New Cast of 'The Crown' Take the Helm at Season 5...
World Screen News
CAKE Bolsters Production & Development Teams
CAKE has bolstered its production and development business with two new appointments, including the promotion of Ciara Breslin to senior VP of production. Breslin, formerly VP of production, will drive CAKE’s growing slate of co-productions and oversee ongoing and future production partnerships. She joined the company in 2020 as a producer for Mama K’s Team 4.
World Screen News
BBC One, Amazon Freevee Commission Two Brothers Thriller
The BBC and Amazon Freevee have commissioned Boat Story, produced by Two Brothers Pictures (The Tourist, The Missing, Fleabag) in association with All3Media International. Written by Harry and Jack Williams, the 6×1-hour thriller is about two ordinary people who the world has turned its back on and whether they’re willing—or desperate enough—to do something crazy to get what they want in life.
Kirkus Reviews
‘Cultish’ To Be Adapted for TV Docuseries
Amanda Montell’s Cultish: The Language Of Fanaticism is being adapted for a television documentary series, Deadline reports. Topic Studios, the production company behind documentaries including The Fight and A Thousand Cuts, is developing the project. Montell’s 2021 book explores how people use language to manipulate others, including examples from...
Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop Strikes Multi-Project Development Deal With Audible
Goop, the lifestyle brand from Gwyneth Paltrow, has struck a multi-project development deal with Audible for a slate of original audio projects. As part of the deal, Audible has greenlit four projects under a collection called The Goop Pursuit, which will explore topics like pleasure, healing, beauty and change, the audio company said on Thursday. Those four originals, each 90-minute single episodes, will be released next year on Jan. 12 with hosts like Penda N’diaye, the founder of the sex education brand Pro Hoe; Thema Bryant, the president elect of the American Psychological Association; Jodie Patterson, an author and LGBTQIA advocate; and...
World Screen News
Lifetime Greenlights Four New Female-Led Movies
Lifetime has ordered four new films for its Ripped from the Headlines slate, all centering on notorious women who fanned the flames of news headlines with their criminal behavior. The films are set to premiere on back-to-back Saturdays beginning January 14. The first to debut will be How to Murder...
World Screen News
Host & Presenters Revealed for 2022 International Emmy Awards
The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has revealed the host of the 2022 International Emmy Awards to be Penn & Teller’s Penn Jillette and unveiled the presenter lineup. Jillette, half of the Emmy Award-winning magic duo Penn & Teller, will host the 50th awards ceremony on November...
World Screen News
MagellanTV to Debut Search for the Cosmic Dawn
The documentary streaming service MagellanTV is hosting the world premiere of Search for the Cosmic Dawn, which explores new revelations about the origins of the universe unearthed by the 2021 launch of the James Webb Space Telescope. A MagellanTV original 4K documentary, Search for the Cosmic Dawn follows scientists’ efforts...
World Screen News
Mercer Mayer Books Set for Adaptation, L&M Extensions
Children’s book author Mercer Mayer has aligned with John R. Sansevere in a new venture to exploit his catalog of 300-plus titles across media and consumer products. The new business, TWELVE/3, holds the exclusive media and licensing rights across all consumer-products categories and all new publishing rights. It launches with plans to develop Mayer’s best-selling Little Critter book series, which debuted in 1975 with Just for You and targets kids 2 to 6.
World Screen News
Wildbear Entertainment Rolls Out History Streamer
Wildbear Entertainment has launched Chronicle, Australia’s first dedicated history documentary streamer, with a catalog that includes new original programming. Curated by historians and documentarians, Chronicle’s library features hundreds of series and films, as well as live and exclusive content from eminent historians. Highlights include the originals The Bomb: The Terror of World War II and As It Happened.
World Screen News
ABC, CBC Sign Deals for Kindred Animation Initiative Projects
ABC Australia and CBC/Radio-Canada have inked co-production development deals for two projects from the Kindred ABC/CBC Animation Collaboration initiative. The chosen projects were selected from over 180 submissions to the Kindred Animation initiative. The preschool series My Shadow is Pink, from Headspinner/Sticky Pictures and created by Scott Stuart and Ken Cuperus, is one of the selected programs.
