opb.org
Homelessness: Oregon’s next governor focuses on vexing issue
Signs of the housing crisis in Oregon are widespread: cluttered tent encampments in city parks, and along bike trails and sidewalks, as well as people living in parked recreational vehicles. Sky-high property prices and a shortage of 111,000 housing units in Oregon have exacerbated the situation. Now, Oregon Gov.-elect Tina...
opb.org
Eastern Oregon gold mine proposal inches forward
A Nevada company has reached another permitting milestone and is moving forward with plans to build a large gold mine in Eastern Oregon, south of Vale near Lake Owyhee. Paramount Gold has submitted its operations plan for the proposed Grassy Mountain Gold Mine to the U.S. Bureau of Land Management. By the end of November, the agency will tell the company whether it can start preparing an environmental impact statement — a document that kicks off a review process where the mining proposal will face regulatory and public scrutiny.
Oregon will be the first state to make affordable health care a constitutional right
Oregon will be the first state in the nation to enshrine the right to affordable health care in its constitution. Ballot Measure 111 narrowly passed, with nearly 50.7% of voters in favor and 49.3% of voters opposed. The measure’s long-term impact on Oregon health care is unclear because it doesn’t prescribe how the state should […] The post Oregon will be the first state to make affordable health care a constitutional right appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
kptv.com
Paycheck deductions for Oregon paid leave start in January
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Starting in January next year, Oregon paid leave contributions will begin being deducted from people’s paychecks. However, people won’t be able to reap the benefits until September 2023. According to the Oregon Employment Department, those who made at least $1,000 in the previous year...
The Best Free Camping in Oregon
We are always on the search for new and fun free camping spots in Oregon. All of these spots are on public land that is free to anyone to use for a specific amount of time. Usually these places have a max stay of 14 days. Remember that these spots stay open to the public as long as we respect them. We have cleaned up locals and tourists trash.
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Voters Approve Measure 111, Guaranteeing All Residents The Right To Quality, Affordable Health Care
Affordable Health Care: Voters in Oregon have approved an amendment to the state constitution guaranteeing everyone in the state the right to quality, affordable health care. It was too close to call for most of last week, but as more ballots were counted, the yes voters took a slim lead, winning by a margin of 50.7% to 49.3% in preliminary tallies.
opb.org
Weekday Wrap: Oregon seeks help drafting psilocybin rules; housing Clark County’s homeless women veterans; Goonies house in Astoria for sale
The Oregon Health Authority is holding three public hearings this week about a new set of draft rules regarding the psychedelic drug psilocybin. OHA has been tasked with regulating the rollout of psilocybin use in the state after Oregonians voted in 2020 to legalize the use of the hallucinogenic drug in supervised facilities. “The public comment period is open for any member of the public to provide feedback,” said Angie Allbee, section manager for Oregon Psilocybin Services. “We’re looking for anything that people disagree with, that they find concerning, and their solution on how to address that.” (Jane Vaughan/Jefferson Public Radio)
opb.org
Weekday Wrap: Portland metro area homeless services director steps down; stink bug threatens Oregon crops; H2A visas explained
Portland metro area homeless services director steps down. As the number of people experiencing homelessness in the Portland metro area is seeing a sharp spike, the Portland-Multnomah County Joint Office of Homeless Services will again have new leadership. After holding the position for six months, the agency’s interim director, Shannon Singleton, is leaving on Nov. 25 to become director of community engagement for the Black-owned government affairs firm Espousal Strategies. County Chair Deborah Kafoury said the agency’s deputy director, Joshua Bates, will become the next interim director. (Max Egener/Portland Tribune)
KDRV
Tundra swan survived Oregon mass waterfowl casualty event
BEND, Ore. -- An Oregon wildlife rehabilitation hospital is helping a tundra swan recover today. It's responding to outreach by Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. Think Wild (TW) says the tundra swan rescue came after a mass waterfowl casualty event, saying it "was lucky to survive a casualty event that killed many other migrating waterfowl near Burns last week. Biologists think a lunar eclipse and snow storm may have affected the birds’ ability to navigate successfully."
Oregon’s predicted 2024 kicker rebate grows to $3.7 billion ahead of likely ‘mild’ recession
Oregon income levels remain strong despite worries about a potential recession and that has pushed state economists’ expectations for tax revenues up yet again, in the latest forecast they delivered to lawmakers on Wednesday. One likely upshot is that taxpayers will receive an even larger “kicker” tax rebate on...
Milwaukie resident: What is wrong with Oregon voters?
Jeff Molinari: We need to remind our state legislators and our governor that the people who pay their salaries are the ones in charge.Once again Oregon voters elect more of the same. Record high gas prices, record high grocery prices, the price of a Thanksgiving turkey is up 23%. What we need in Oregon is a new election. Kate Brown is rated the worst governor in the U.S. With a Democratic majority in our state legislature, electing Tina Kotek just gives us more of the same. Out of 50 states, Oregon's education system is ranked 47th. So why do Oregon voters keep electing more of the same? Democrats blame Republicans for the things they themselves are doing. Remember Democrats have been in control of our state since 1982. So why do Oregon voters keep buying into their lies? We need to remind our state legislators, our governor, governor-elect, secretary of state and our attorney general that the people who pay their salaries are the ones in charge. Jeff Molinari Milwaukie {loadposition sub-article-01}
opb.org
Gun sales surge in Oregon after passage of Measure 114
Gun sales are up in Oregon this week. Since the passage of Measure 114, which will require a permit to purchase a firearm and ban the sale of high-capacity magazines, the daily average number of background check requests filed by gun dealers has quadrupled. Before the election, the Oregon State...
yachatsnews.com
Residents of 25 counties and 112 cities in Oregon vote to block or ban the start of psilocybin treatment centers
Thousands of voters across Oregon have decided to ban or block the rollout of psilocybin treatment centers. But two counties bucked that trend: In Deschutes and Jackson counties, voters rejected the proposed bans and chose to move ahead with Measure 109, which passed statewide in 2020 and legalized the limited use of psilocybin in state-regulated treatment facilities. The measure allowed local authorities to opt out of Measure 109 by forwarding to voters either two-year moratoriums or bans on psilocybin services.
kptv.com
Oregon’s 6th Congressional District still ‘too close to call’ nearly a week later
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Nearly a week after the election and Oregon’s newest congressional district still doesn’t have a clear winner. As of Monday evening, Democrat Andrea Salinas was ahead of her Republican counterpart, Mike Erickson by just a few thousand votes. The outcome of this seat is one of at least 20 seats still up for grabs and will help determine which part has power in the U.S. House of Representatives. Dale lives in Tigard, a city district six covers. He said he hasn’t seen a congressional race this highly contested in Oregon before.
Tina Kotek, Oregon’s governor-elect, vows state help to address homelessness, public safety during Portland City Hall visit
Oregon Governor-elect Tina Kotek swung through Portland City Hall on Wednesday, where she doubled down on her pledge to help the city tackle its most pressing problems and promised to meet regularly with its elected leaders. Kotek, a Democrat, spent an hour with Mayor Ted Wheeler and his staff discussing...
Oregon coastal town ranked among 50 best places to travel: Report
An Oregon coastal town is getting world wide attention after being named as one hidden gem around the world.
KTVZ
Oregon doctors, nurses urge Oregonians to be vigilant against RSV, other illnesses
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Across the state, hospitals are seeing a serious surge in cases of respiratory syncytial virus, also known as RSV. RSV is a common airborne respiratory virus. Young children are especially vulnerable to RSV, with children under the age of 2 at increased risk for severe symptoms. Combined with increased risk for cases of influenza and COVID-19, hospitals are on the verge of being overwhelmed, if they aren’t already.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Levy increases lead in District 53 race; Adair continues lead Schmidt
Democrat Emerson Levy has declared victory in the race for Oregon House District 53 after a new round of election results on Wednesday allowed her to increase her narrow lead over Republican Michael Sipe. Deschutes County released about 4,800 more ballot results Wednesday afternoon. Levy increased her lead from 278...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Measure 114 Update from the Oregon State Police
OREGON – (Release from the Oregon State) Oregon State Police (OSP) is aware that the public has many questions regarding Ballot Measure 114. The Oregon Secretary of State’s office notified OSP that Ballot Measure 114 will go into effect at 12:00 a.m. on December 8, 2022. The Oregon State Police is working very closely with the Department of Justice, the Oregon State Sheriffs’ Association and the Oregon Association Chiefs of Police to assess the required processes that need to be completed to implement this law.
As consumers get high, Oregon cannabis prices go low
Due to a supply and demand issue, retailers and harvesters in Oregon’s once-booming cannabis industry are starting to see a decline in prices.
