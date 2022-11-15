ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Liberal Stupidity
1d ago

Stories like this reinforce my reasoning as to why my 7 year old son does not go to public school in MoCo and why he attends a private school that utilizes a classical education.

Emma Han
1d ago

I'm bisexual and I think this is creepy af why do people want to teach children about sex so badly? public schools are the new catholic church

♉ Taurus
1d ago

Maryland voted to indoctrinate and use perverse material in their indoctrination centers. You get what you vote for.

