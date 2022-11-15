ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Jason DeLawder
1d ago

They want to ban the people that have to go through background checks and fingerprinting, along with training. Then permit holders have to do follow on training every time they renew the permit. How much do we want to bet that the gunman doesn't have a permit to begin with, and has at least a few run-ins with the law already? When are these idiots going to understand that the people who commit these murders don't care about laws. If you have no regard for human life you certainly aren't going to care about a paragraph in a legal document.

