U.S. Attorney’s Office: Georgia man who shot at repo workers and led police on chase sentenced to maximum prison term

ATHENS, Ga. ( WRBL ) — An Athens, Georgia, man who led police on a high-speed chase and fired shots at repo employees was sentenced to prison on a federal gun charge, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for Middle District of Georgia.

30-year-old Ceddrick Demon Mercery, also known as Stunt, is sentenced to serve 120 months in prison — the maximum term for illegal possession of a firearm.

Court documents state on Sept. 23, 2020, repo employees were lawfully repossessing a Honda Accord. Mercery sped off in the vehicle, almost hitting the employees.

After a brief drive, officials say Mercery fired three shots at the employees.

Officers spotted Mercery and attempted to pull him over. Mercery fled from police at a high-speed, then left the vehicle.

Officers searched the vehicle to find heroine and methamphetamine. The next day, a loaded .40 caliber pistol used in the shooting was found in front of an apartment building.

Officials with the FBI and Athens-Clarke County Police Department tracked Mercery to a separate apartment building on Oct. 26.

Mercery was pacing the apartment with a pistol, voicing displeasure at the police presence. He was taken into custody without incident.

In the apartment, officials found a loaded Glock .40 caliber pistol with an extended magazine and a laser sight. Mercery’s cellphone was found broken and placed in the toilet.

This case was investigated by the FBI Athens Middle Georgia Safe Streets Gang Task Force, Northeast Georgia Regional Drug Task Force and the Athens-Clarke County Police Department Gang Unit.

