There has been a lot of talk since the election about how Becky Bolan and Louisa Boatwright (co-chairs of the Rogers building committee) knew since mid-October, before the election, that Rogers was $20 million over cost and there was not enough money to complete the project. This on top of the $14 million the city generously provided to cover the increasing cost of the project. So, we find ourselves $40 million short on the Rogers project that the voters approved for $98 million. Drastic cuts are now being proposed to the building and educational programs.

NEWPORT, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO