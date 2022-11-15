Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pawtucket Motorcyclist Dies After Striking Stopped Vehicle In KillinglyQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Providence, RITerry MansfieldProvidence, RI
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
His Bones Were Found In 1997, But His Body Has Never Been FoundStill UnsolvedBristol, RI
Catch share consequencesDoug StewartNew Bedford, MA
Related
whatsupnewp.com
Obituary: Cathleen “Cathy” F. Alves
Cathleen F. (Crandall) Alves, age 80, of Honeyman Avenue, Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away on November 14, 2022, due to complications of Multiple Sclerosis with her family by her side. Cathleen was born in Maywood, New Jersey on April 13, 1942. Cathleen married her high school sweetheart Joseph Alves Jr....
whatsupnewp.com
Obituary: Viola (DiBiase) Gurney Lehane
Viola (DiBiase) Lehane of Newport, passed away peacefully on November 9th following a long courageous battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. Born September 3, 1931, Vi was the youngest of 10 children. She was the daughter of the late Giuseppe and Lorretta DiBiase and grew up in Cranston. Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her daughter Robin Gurney, and 9 siblings including her twin brother Joseph. She was the beloved wife of Robert Lehane of Newport.
whatsupnewp.com
Obituary: Constance A. Mello
Constance A. Mello, 87, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away peacefully on November 6, 2022 in Warwick, Rhode Island with her family by her side. Constance, (Connie) was born on October 20, 1935 in Brooklyn, New York to George and Amelia (Gordon) Dickson. Connie was married just shy of 25 years to the late Anthony F. Mello. She is survived by her children; Michael Hersey and his wife Theresa, of Warwick, RI, and Cathy Pelland and her husband Paul, of San Diego, CA. Connie’s son Harold G. Hersey III preceded her in death in 2004. Her stepchildren Anthony Mello and his wife Carol of MS, Patricia LeBlanc and her husband Roger of Newport, RI, and Paul Mello of Newport, RI. Connie was blessed with (10) grandchildren, (6) great grandchildren, and (3) great, great grandchildren.
whatsupnewp.com
What’s Up This Weekend: Nov. 18 – 20
Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this weekend, Friday, November 18 through Sunday, November 20, 2022. Six Picks Events: What’s Up in RI this weekend (November 17-20) Friday, November 18. Things To Do. 10 am: November Tree Walk: Gibbs/Catherine Neighborhood. 4 pm:...
whatsupnewp.com
Letter: Robert Leary – They got away with it!
There has been a lot of talk since the election about how Becky Bolan and Louisa Boatwright (co-chairs of the Rogers building committee) knew since mid-October, before the election, that Rogers was $20 million over cost and there was not enough money to complete the project. This on top of the $14 million the city generously provided to cover the increasing cost of the project. So, we find ourselves $40 million short on the Rogers project that the voters approved for $98 million. Drastic cuts are now being proposed to the building and educational programs.
whatsupnewp.com
Obituary: Charles C. Houston, USN Ret.
Charles C. Houston, USN Ret., 86, of Middletown, passed away on October 30, 2022, at the Royal Middletown. He was the husband of Annie L. (Paige) Houston. Born in Memphis, TN, he was the son of the late Richard and Charles Etta (Anderson) Houston. He leaves his wife Annie and...
whatsupnewp.com
Middletown moving forward to improve schools, say how will be answered quickly
The Town of Middletown issued the following press release on Wednesday night saying that their officials pledged to do what’s right and best for local students at a meeting Wednesday night, saying important decisions need to be made in coming weeks. Middletown moving forward to improve schools, How to...
whatsupnewp.com
Bellevue Gardens to host Christmas Tree Lighting on Nov. 26
Bellevue Gardens shopping plaza will host its inaugural Christmas Tree Lighting on November 26th. Organizers say that every store in the Bellevue Gardens is participating in the event via in-store events, giveaways, and special sales along with activities for the whole family and live holiday music. Ryan Belmore is the...
whatsupnewp.com
Newport Classical will celebrate the holiday season with two holiday programs in December
Newport Classical celebrates the season with two weekends of holiday programs in December – Messiah at the Mansion featuring Ensemble Altera and The Choir School of Newport County in two performances on Sunday, December 4 at 1 pm and 3:30 pm at Rosecliff (548 Bellevue Ave.), and Classical Christmas at Emmanuel on Saturday, December 10 at 3 pm at Emmanuel Church (42 Dearborn St.), which concludes with sing-along carols and a festive reception.
whatsupnewp.com
Long Wharf Mall to host Tree Lighting, Santa Magic on Nov. 26
Mark your calendars in Red and Green – Santa Claus just confirmed that he is coming to town!. Visit the Shops at Long Wharf Mall, and let’s turn out to greet the jolly good guy on his first visit of the season to Newport. Naughty – or preferably...
whatsupnewp.com
25th Annual Newport Illuminated Boat Parade to kick off the Holiday Season on November 25
The 25th Annual Newport Illuminated Boat Parade is scheduled to take place on Friday, November 25, at 6 pm. Spectators can view the dazzling display of nautical holiday spirit from many points on the Newport waterfront as the decorated vessels circumnavigate Newport Harbor. The City of Newport shares on its...
whatsupnewp.com
Adoptable Dog of the Week: Baxter
Meet your new best friend, Baxter– this week’s Adoptable Dog of the Week!. The Potter League for Animals shares on their website that Baxter is a 3-year-old male Bulldog, English. Baxter is considered a medium-sized dog, weighing between 20 – 59 pounds. Here’s what else Potter League...
whatsupnewp.com
Letter – Kate Jessup: Heartfelt gratitude to those who supported me during my campaign for Newport City Council
I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to those who supported me during my campaign for Newport City Council. Although the result was not what I had hoped for, I am proud of the work that I did to run a campaign based on honesty, transparency, and focused on supporting year-round residents.
whatsupnewp.com
List: Newport among 50 cozy towns to visit this winter
If it feels like all of your friends are heading off on tropical vacations this winter, consider heading down a different path with a visit to a quaint, cozy American town. Whether you’re interested in dog-sledding through the wilds of Wyoming or touring luxurious mansions along the coast of Rhode Island, Stacker rounded up a list of 50 favorite small-town destinations with something to offer everyone.
whatsupnewp.com
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Xay Khamsyvoravong, Newport’s next Mayor
Xaykham “Xay” Rexford Khamsyvoravong, Newport City Council At-Large-elect and Mayor-elect, will join What’sUpNewp for a one-on-one live virtual video conversation on Friday, November 18 at 4 pm. We’ll chat about his campaign and what he thinks resonated with voters, what he hopes to accomplish on the council,...
whatsupnewp.com
Home on Seven Mile Road in Scituate sells for $1.8 million, it’s the most expensive home to sell in that town in MLS history
Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty is proud to announce the home at 512 Seven Mile Road has sold for $1,800,000. Kimberly Marion, a Sales Associate of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, represented the seller. Beth DeSista of Residential Properties, LTD represented the buyer. According to data...
whatsupnewp.com
Newport City Council-elect informally choose Xay to serve as Mayor, Ceglie to serve as Vice Chair
Newport’s Council-elect met on Tuesday night for the purpose of informally electing a Chair and Vice Chair for the 2022-24 Council term. Council-elect present for the meeting were Angela McCalla, David Carlin, Jeanne Marie Napolitano, Lynn Ceglie, Xaykham “Xay” Rexford Khamsyvoravong, and Mark Aramli. Charlie Holder, Ward 2 Councilor, was absent.
whatsupnewp.com
Middletown-based Rite-Solutions receives three Navy contracts worth $68 million
Middletown-based Rite-Solutions today announced that it was recently awarded three contracts by the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport (NUWCDIVNPT), Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR), and Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD). Over the next three to five years, the three contracts total $68 million. Supporting NUWCDIVNPT’s Code...
whatsupnewp.com
Providence man who trafficked fentanyl and possessed illegal gun with a large capacity magazine sentenced to serve 6 years in state prison
Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced today that a Providence man was sentenced in Providence County Superior Court to serve six years at the Adult Correctional Institutions (ACI) after pleading to trafficking fentanyl and illegally possessing a handgun equipped with a large capacity magazine following his arrest by the Providence Police Department in February 2022.
whatsupnewp.com
Letter to The Editor: Let’s continue the regionalization conversation and do it the right way
In the aftermath of our recent election, we wanted to send a follow-up to our letter which was submitted on November 1st, urging our friends and neighbors to reject question 5 (“regionalization”). We are deeply grateful to the team of volunteers with whom we worked alongside. It was...
