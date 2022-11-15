ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

‘The Nutcracker’ tickets now on sale in Topeka

By Matthew Self
 1 day ago

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – The time-old classic “The Nutcracker” will return to the Topeka Performing Arts Center (TPAC) this December.

There will be six opportunities to view “The Nutcracker” at TPAC courtesy of Ballet Midwest and Kansas Ballet.

  • Ballet Midwest
    • Friday, Dec. 9 at 7:30 p.m.
    • Saturday, Dec. 10 at 1:30 p.m.
    • Saturday, Dec. 10 at 7:30 p.m.
    • Sunday, Dec. 11 at 1:30 p.m.
  • Kansas Ballet
    • Saturday, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m.
    • Sunday, Dec. 18 at 1 p.m.
Ticket options range from $48 to $59 for the two ballet performances. To secure your ticket for “The Nutcracker,” click here . To see photos of last year’s performance of “The Nutcracker” by Kansas Ballet, click here .

