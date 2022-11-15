ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

West Virginia woman named ‘Sunshine’ pleads guilty to carrying gun during drug crime

By Amanda Barber
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cogMn_0jC4BgFS00

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A 40-year-old Huntington woman pleaded guilty in court on Tuesday for carrying a gun during and in relation to a drug crime.

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) says the woman, named Sunshine Amanda Taylor sold a shotgun and about six grams of fentanyl worth $1,350 to an anonymous informant on Park Drive in Huntington, West Virginia, in March 2022.

NC felon that jumped out of window from cops now sentenced for gun possession in WV

Taylor will be sentenced on Feb. 13, 2023. She faces between five years to life in prison plus five years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives handled this case. U.S. District Judge Robert C. Chambers presided over the hearing, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph F. Adams is prosecuting.

A copy of the press release for this case is on the website of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 2

Related
WOWK 13 News

6 arrested in West Virginia drug trafficking bust

WILLIAMSON, WV (WOWK)—Six people were arrested during a drug bust on Wednesday night. According to the US Marshals Southern District of West Virginia, they, along with Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division (CUFFED), and the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office made the arrests during a drug trafficking investigation that they say had been taking place over […]
WILLIAMSON, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia man sentenced for shooting woman in face

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man who pleaded guilty to an unlawful wounding charge for shooting a woman in the face has been sentenced to prison. According to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s office, Brett Peters, 40, was sentenced to one to five years in prison. The prosecutor’s office says the sentence was suspended […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

Lincoln County Man Sentenced to Prison for Fentanyl Crime

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Randall Jim Hughes, 38, of Alkol, was sentenced today to four years and nine months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute a quantity of a mixture or substance containing fentanyl. According to court documents...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia man allegedly stabbed brother in argument about cats

UPDATE (3:33 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has released new information about a stabbing that took place in Sissonville Thursday afternoon. According to a criminal complaint, KCSO was called to the 200 block of Casdorph Rd. regarding a stabbing. Upon arrival, deputies detained a suspect and found a kitchen knife […]
SISSONVILLE, WV
WVNS

Huntington woman pleads guilty to gun crime

HUNTINGTON, WV (WVNS) — A woman pleaded guilty to using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime. According to court documents, Sunshine Amanda Taylor, 40, of Huntington, sold a short-barrel Savage Arms, model 94K, 12-gauge shotgun, and approximately six grams of fentanyl to an undercover officer on Park Drive […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Former Ohio teacher who recorded juvenile changing clothes found guilty of voyeurism

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A former Lawrence County, Ohio teacher and coach was found guilty of voyeurism and tampering with evidence on Tuesday. The Lawrence County Prosecutor says that Russell “Rusty” Webb secretly recorded a juvenile while the juvenile was changing clothes in his office and then destroyed the recording device after he realized he had […]
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
Lootpress

Tennessee Man Pleads Guilty to Fentanyl Crime

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Jeremy Crumbley, also known as “Memphis,” 30, of Memphis, Tennessee, pleaded guilty today to distribution of fentanyl. According to court documents and statements made in court, on April 25, 2018, Crumbley sold over 9 grams of fentanyl for $1,150 to a confidential informant in a Kanawha City alley in Charleston.
MEMPHIS, TN
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia man arrested for firing shots at city of Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A man is in custody after police say he shot a gun toward the city of Charleston from an apartment complex. A criminal complaint says that 31-year-old Roger Legg was arrested for wanton endangerment involving a firearm after he was captured on surveillance video leaving a Renaissance Circle apartment with a firearm. The […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Man sentenced for shooting woman in the head

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was sentenced Tuesday to one to five years in jail for a shooting that seriously injured a woman last year, the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office said. Brett Peters, who’s in his early 40s, also was ordered to complete a treatment program in...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Do you feel safe in Huntington? Crime rates lowest since 2010

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The stats don’t lie, criminal activity in Huntington is going down. According to a crime report from the Huntington Police Department from 2010 to November 2022, the number of drug offenses, burglary, larceny, sexual assault, and violent robberies has been the lowest since 2010. Huntington’s crime rates from lowest to highest: […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
meigsindypress.com

Hall and Nelson Sentenced for Murder

POMEROY, Ohio – Two men will be spending the rest of their lives in prison for the murder of Kane Roush. According to Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James K. Stanley announces on November 14, 2022, Jaquan Hall, 22, of Charleston, West Virginia, Keontae Nelson, 20, of South Charleston, West Virginia and Richard Walker, 21, of Charleston, West Virginia were each sentenced for their roles in the murder of Kane Roush, 25, of Pomeroy, Ohio on April 4, 2021.
POMEROY, OH
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

52K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy