Anya Taylor-Joy Thinks Pink in Nensi Dojaka Dress & Clear Sandals on ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’

By Amina Ayoud
Footwear News
Footwear News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bLGsv_0jC4BZ1F00

Anya Taylor-Joy was photographed leaving the CBS Broadcast Center in New York today after her appearance on “The Drew Barrymore Show.” Looking pretty in pink, the actress wore a Nensi Dojaka dress from the designer’s spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection for the occasion.

The strappy dress featured springtime hues in pastel pink with pops of lilac and bright pink in the mix. Taylor-Joy’s midi dress featured gathered ruffles and a geometric cutout bodice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xJm5x_0jC4BZ1F00
Anya Taylor-Joy visits “The Drew Barrymore Show” at CBS Broadcast Center on Nov. 15, 2022 in New York. CREDIT: GC Images

Taylor-Joy is one of many celebrities to be spotted sporting Dojaka’s work. The list includes Bella Hadid, Zendaya, and Emily Ratajkowski, among others.

Along with the dress, “The Menu” star wore diamond studs and accentuated her features with a bright red pout. The public figure wore her long blond hair in a deep sweeping side part styled down her back.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uY4j5_0jC4BZ1F00
Anya Taylor-Joy visits “The Drew Barrymore Show” at CBS Broadcast Center on Nov. 15, 2022 in New York. CREDIT: GC Images

The Dior global brand ambassador upped the drama in her outfit, slipping into sandal heels made of a clear vinyl that gave the footwear an added edge. The see-through footwear was fitted with barely-there arches that made Joy’s feet float and thin stiletto-style heels that offered the thespian some extra inches. A clear heel often gives the illusion of length, elongating a silhouette with a style that is seemingly not there. The footwear also acts as a great neutral piece when paired alongside such a bold dress.

On red carpets, Taylor-Joy often wears creations from brands like Oscar de la Renta, Rodarte, Dior, and Vera Wang. Aside from being an award-winning actress, she has also strived to make a name for herself within the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for labels like Dior, Viktor & Rolf, and Tiffany & Co.

PHOTOS: Check out Anya Taylor-Joy’s red carpet evolution.

