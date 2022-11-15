Read full article on original website
ABC News
Estée Lauder is acquiring Tom Ford for $2.8 billion, the venerable beauty brand announced Tuesday. Through the new deal, the beauty conglomerate plans to add the designer label's fragrances, cosmetics, skin care and apparel to its large portfolio of brands. While the acquisition is subject to certain conditions, including...
US News and World Report
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Burger King parent company Restaurant Brands International Inc on Wednesday said it appointed former Domino's Pizza CEO Patrick Doyle as executive chairman, to lead the company as it tries to boost flat share prices and expand digital sales. Doyle starts at RBI immediately. He is credited...
T.J. Maxx shoppers might start seeing higher prices in the off pricer’s stores next quarter. TJX Companies CEO Ernie Herrman said in a call with investors that the company is seeing “very, very little resistance” in regards to price changes, which it is rolling out across different categories. Like other companies, the off-price retailer, which owns T.J. Maxx and Marshalls, had been impacted by general price increases due to inflation. And while the company has strategically implemented these increases, it has managed to still maintain its value proposition for consumers looking for a deal. “In a retail environment where overall pricing has been...
Fashion brands have a new challenge: commit to sourcing their leather from verified deforestation-free supply chains by 2030—if not earlier. Textile Exchange and the Leather Working Group (LWG) threw down the gauntlet on the final day of the former’s 2022 conference in Colorado Springs, Colo. on Thursday. “Stopping deforestation is one of the most important things we can do as an industry,” said Anne Gillespie, director of impact acceleration at Textile Exchange, a nonprofit dedicated to the proliferation of preferred fibers. Trees play an essential in fighting global warming, scientists say. Protecting and restoring forests would help the world achieve 18 percent...
AdWeek
Coca-Cola’s sponsorship of COP27, the United Nations Conference on Climate Change this week in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, has drawn strong criticism from activists and advertisers alike. While industry experts largely agree that sponsors of events like COP27, which will help dictate the global response to the climate crisis, should...
Scientifically backed natural supplement brand Hilma, which first launched in January 2020, has been acquired by French pharmaceutical company Biocodex, which was founded in 1953 and is best known for its presence in the probiotic category with brands like Florastor. Biocodex acquired a majority stake in the Hilma, though the details of the deal were not disclosed.
geekwire.com
Rad Power Bikes CEO Mike Radenbaugh is stepping down from his position at the Seattle-based e-bike company. Rad confirmed to GeekWire that Radenbaugh is being replaced by Phil Molyneux, who was hired as president and COO earlier this year. Molyneux previously was president at Sony Electronics and Dyson America. He was most recently CEO at Wrethink.
Horizon Media has teamed with former Turner president David Levy and Chris Weil, former head of Momentum Worldwide, to launch Horizon Sports & Experiences. The new agency will look to tap opportunities in the evolving Web3 and the metaverse platforms for new sports and event experience marketing as broadcasters, streaming platforms and brands increasingly go online to chase sport fans and audiences. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Yellowstone' Season 5 Premiere Breaks Ratings Record With 12.1 Million ViewersWarren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Increases Stake in Paramount Global as Streaming Wars Stay HotDirector Luca Guadagnino Says Documentary Is the "Highest and Noble Form of Cinema" “Given fundamental...
nrn.com
Restaurant Brands International (RBI) has named Patrick Doyle its executive chairman, effective immediately, the parent company to Burger King, Tim Horton’s, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, and Firehouse Subs announced on Wednesday. “I love the restaurant industry,” Doyle said in a statement. “These are four exceptional brands with real opportunities for...
