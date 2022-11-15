Read full article on original website
Down hundreds of officers, LMPD changing the way it recruits
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At the Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center, more than a dozen people began the journey to try and become an LMPD officer Wednesday. "We need good people out on our streets and good talent, good police officers," Sgt. Justin Bickett, the head of LMPD's recruitment, told the group ahead of their physical agility testing.
UofL Health holds community event to celebrate new hospital in Bullitt County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People living in Bullitt County left their mark on the area's new hospital on Tuesday. Construction on U of L Health's South Hospital started last year. The $75 million expansion project will create a full-service hospital with expanded care, including 40 in-patient beds and an intensive care unit.
Prominent Louisville family pledges $1 million to UofL
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A generous donation from a prominent, Louisville family will reportedly fund a green space in downtown Louisville. The University of Louisville’s Christina Lee Brown Envirome Institute has received a pledge of $1 million from the Trager family to establish the Trager Micro-Forest Project, according to a UofL press release.
JCPS elementary school holds surprise party for beloved substitute teacher's 80th birthday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A big birthday celebration was held at a Jefferson County Public Schools elementary school on Tuesday. Students and staff at Byck Elementary held a massive surprise party for a beloved substitute teacher. Dora McDougle is celebrating a milestone 80th birthday. She's been a longtime substitute at...
Salvation Army Louisville in need of 400 bell ringers this holiday season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Salvation Army is in need of your help and time this holiday season. On Breckenridge lane, outside the Hobby Lobby, Jimmy Young has his routine. It involves a lot of smiling, greetings and bell ringing. "I love the people, I love the atmosphere, I love...
Officials: 3 students 'made the decision' to jump out of back of moving school bus
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three students allegedly jumped out of the back of a moving school bus. Officials say on the afternoon of Wednesday, Nov. 9. three high school students from Bardstown City Schools "made the decision" to exit the back of a moving school bus. One of the three...
Shepherdsville family raising awareness for National Adoption Month
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. — Tyler and Morgan Himes say adopting a child has always been something they've wanted to pursue, they just never thought it would be so soon. "We always thought we would have a couple kids, and then adopt later," Morgan Himes said. Two years after having their...
JCPS to open 3 schools; Here's how to name them
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools is opening three new schools in the 2023-24 school year, and want some help naming them. According to JCPS' website, they will host meetings for community members to learn about the schools and their programming, as well as let the community suggest some names.
Santa drives Christmas tree to downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's time to "spruce" up downtown Louisville!. The Metro's Christmas tree was chopped down and taken to Jefferson Square Park on Wednesday. The tree is a 35-foot Norway spruce, donated by the Kaelin family of Audubon Park. The Kaelin family say it'll be a bit bittersweet...
'I miss him every day': Friends, family remember Louisville man killed in deadly 2020 carjacking
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two years after Austin Fitzpatrick's death, friends and family gathered in the spot where he was killed, outside his 3rd Street apartment, to hold a vigil. The Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) said the 26-year-old was unpacking his gear when he was shot multiple times and had his car stolen.
Widower hoping for justice in a new law after a bouncer killed his husband at a Louisville bar
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nearly three years after a Louisville man was knocked out and killed at Nowhere Bar on Bardstown Road in the Highlands, his widower is hoping to change Kentucky law in his honor. Nick Clark and Christopher McKinney were married in October 2019, but only a few...
City of Louisville settles lawsuit with Kenneth Walker, boyfriend of Breonna Taylor, for $2M
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — WHAS11 News has learned the City of Louisville has settled a lawsuit with the boyfriend of Breonna Taylor, Kenneth Walker. The amount in the settlement totals $2 million, according to a source not involved in the case but familiar with the settlement details. It was negotiated...
Leaders in Louisville address eviction rates in the Metro
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new report in Louisville focuses on reducing evictions in the city. On Tuesday, The Metropolitan Housing Coalition, in partnership with JPMorgan Chase and Kiaspo, released 2021-2022 Evictions in Louisville: According to Property Owners. The report found eviction rates rise as you go from east to west across the city of Louisville.
Gun confiscated from student at Butler High School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — School leaders with Jefferson County Public Schools say a gun was found at Butler High School Monday morning. JCPS sent a letter home to families. In the letter, Principal William Allen said that school officials received a tip that a student had a gun. JCPS police...
Louisville Starbucks goes on morning strike, along with 100 other locations
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you're a regular at Starbucks, getting coffee on Thursday might be a little more difficult. Dubbed the "Red Cup Rebellion," more than 100 Starbucks stores across the U.S. are going on strike, including a location in Louisville. The location on strike is the one at...
JCPS: High school student to be disciplined after gun found in their backpack
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) student is facing punishment after a gun was found in their backpack at Butler Traditional High School. In a letter to parents, Principal William Allen said on Monday morning, they received a tip that a student had a gun at school.
Neighborhood built around Bardstown Road now officially named the 'Original Highlands'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The neighborhood built around Bardstown Road is now officially named the "Original Highlands." It specifically includes the area bound by Broadway, Bardstown Road, Baxter and Winter avenues. The "Highlands area" actually refers to several neighborhoods, such as Cherokee Triangle, Tyler Park, Deer Park and a few...
Witnesses react to shootout on Poplar Level Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A shootout on Poplar Level Road with people and cars all around sends two people to the hospital. Witnesses told us people in two cars were firing shots at each other at the intersection of Poplar Level Road and Hess Lane. A bullet hit at least...
'I've felt it a lot in my practice': Doctors warn of recent flu spike
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With colder weather comes the onslaught of flu season. For weeks now, doctors have been warning of the potential impact of the flu - coupled with RSV and lingering COVID-19 cases. Norton Healthcare has seen a rapid escalation of flu cases in the past few weeks....
Witness to deadly crash in Old Louisville proposes safety changes amid speeding concerns
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Nov. 10 crash at the intersection of Second and Hill streets is mere steps from Logan Gatti’s Old Louisville home and is one he'll never forget. “This one sounded worse than any other one that I had actually heard, and when I came out, I saw a tremendous amount of damage,” he said.
