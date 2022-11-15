ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goodyear, AZ

Gordon Meyer
1d ago

AZ already ranks 46th in the nation in education as it in serious trouble. Going to a 4 day school week will lower this to near 50th

Liberty Elementary School District to shift to 4-day school week

The Liberty Elementary School District is switching to a four-day school week next year after a decision by its governing board Monday night. The shift to a shorter school week will begin next year, a district spokesperson says. "The idea was first explored last year as a cost savings measure...
GOODYEAR, AZ
Arizona high school senior projected to win race for school board

PHOENIX — He’s a high schooler in Avondale and still too young to do a lot of things. But he is old enough to run for office, which he did and is leading his race. At 18 years old, Markus Ceniceros ran for a seat on the Littleton Elementary School District’s governing board in the West Valley. He’s leading an incumbent to serve a four-year term.
AVONDALE, AZ
Popular Arizona resort among places cited for numerous health code violations

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Banner Health in Arizona begins visitor restrictions at hospitals

PHOENIX — Visitor restrictions were implemented across all Banner Health hospitals in Arizona on Monday in response to rising flu and respiratory virus activity. “While we understand visitor restrictions can be difficult, they are necessary to prevent the spread of flu and other respiratory viruses within our hospitals,” Joan Ivaska, senior director of infection prevention at Banner Health, said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
Dozens sound off about the election at Maricopa County board meeting

Attorney general, superintendent of public instruction races likely to face recounts. Thanks to a change in the automatic recount law earlier this year, there’s a better likelihood that some of these races will continue well into December. Avondale high school student elected to school board. Updated: 7 hours ago.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
3 new businesses coming to Downtown Mesa

Caliber, a fully integrated alternative asset manager and Opportunity Zone investor, has announced that it has leased three more of its properties in Downtown Mesa as part of the Company’s ongoing redevelopment efforts in the city. ZenniHome will be installing 90 ZenniHome units at 29 West Main Street. This...
MESA, AZ
Phoenix council approves Metrocenter Mall redevelopment project

PHOENIX — The Phoenix City Council has given the last required vote to begin a redevelopment project on the shuttered Metrocenter Mall. By a 6-2 vote Wednesday, the council authorized the city manager to enter into a development agreement with Phoenix IG LLC to execute an 80-acre mixed-use project at the site of the iconic Valley mall.
PHOENIX, AZ
Police: Student from Arizona among 4 University of Idaho students found dead by campus

MOSCOW, ID — Police are investigating the deaths of four University of Idaho students, including one student from Arizona, found in a home near the Moscow, Idaho, campus. The Moscow Police Department has called the deaths "homicides," and on Monday identified the victims as Xana Kernodle, 20, from Avondale, Arizona; Ethan Chapin, a 20-year-old from Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, a 21-year-old from Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; and Kaylee GonCalves, 21, from Rathdrum, Idaho.
MOSCOW, ID
Legendary Burger Chain Returning to The Valley

Grab yourself a few slider burgers.Niklas Rhöse/Upslash. There are all kinds of fast-food chains out there. While there is a handful that has made it nationally, a good number of popular restaurant chains remain regional, focusing on one specific area of the country. It is these regional chains that often receive the most attention. They are the restaurants that are missed when people move. They are the burgers and fries snowbirds crave or families from the southeast desire when traveling out west. It is this craving that helps craft an almost cult-like following for some restaurant brands. One particular burger chain, which has become part of American pop culture years ago, not to mention its inclusion in multiple comedic films, is now opening a new location in the heart of metro Phoenix.
TEMPE, AZ
Banner, Dignity Health hospitals restricting visitors due to RSV, flu risk

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Beginning Monday, Banner Health and Dignity Health are implementing visitor restrictions at hospital locations due to increased risks of flu and RSV cases. Masks will be required, and there will be restrictions for children under 13 years old. The following restrictions are in place for Banner...
PHOENIX, AZ
Raw Video: 2 adults, 3 children found dead inside Phoenix home

Toddler, baby twins among 5 dead found in central Phoenix home. A 3-year-old boy, 6-month-old twin girls and two adults were found dead inside a central Phoenix home, according to the family's cleaning ladies. Dozens sound off about the election at Maricopa County board meeting. Updated: 1 hour ago. The...
PHOENIX, AZ

