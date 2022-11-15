ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Globant: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LUXEMBOURG (AP) _ Globant SA (GLOB) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $36 million. On a per-share basis, the Luxembourg-based company said it had net income of 84 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.27 per share. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate...
Formula Systems: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

OR YEHUDA, Israel (AP) _ Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (FORTY) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $16.9 million. On a per-share basis, the Or Yehuda, Israel-based company said it had net income of $1.09. The information technology company posted revenue of $636.3 million in the period. _____. This story...
Alibaba: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HONG KONG (AP) _ Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA) on Thursday reported a fiscal second-quarter loss of $2.89 billion, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Hong Kong-based company said it had a loss of $1.09. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains...
'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet

Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
Stock Market Plunge: Why I'm Loading Up on These 2 Stocks

Earlier this month, the better-than-expected consumer price index reading of 7.7% provided investors with a respite from the downturn in financial markets that has largely persisted throughout this year. But even after the rally that ensued following the release of this economic data, the S&P 500 index is still down 17% so far in 2022.
Allied Esports: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (AESE) on Wednesday reported a third-quarter loss of $1.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents. The company posted revenue of...
Lexinfintech: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SHENZHEN, China (AP) _ Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd (LX) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $38.7 million. On a per-share basis, the Shenzhen, China-based company said it had profit of 21 cents. The online consumer finance company posted revenue of $378.2 million in the period. _____. This story was generated by...
Star Bulk Carriers: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ATHENS, Greece (AP) _ Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) on Wednesday reported earnings of $109.7 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Athens, Greece-based company said it had net income of $1.07. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.33 per share. The shipping company posted revenue...
Galmed Pharmaceuticals: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) _ Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5.4 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Tel Aviv, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents.
Despegar.com: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) _ Despegar.com Corp. (DESP) on Thursday reported a loss of $9.3 million in its third quarter. The Buenos Aires, Argentina-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents per share. The online travel company posted revenue of $145.6 million in the period. _____. This story...
Warren Buffett Just Bought Shares of Apple's Key Chipmaker -- and 7 Other Stocks

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), the huge conglomerate run by legendary investor Warren Buffett, released its always anticipated 13F filing on Monday afternoon, detailing the company's portfolio moves from the third quarter of the year. We already knew from Berkshire's latest earnings report that it had purchased close to $9 billion in stock and sold $5.3 billion worth in the third quarter. But the 13F, which is required for large institutional investment managers, removes the mystery. Let's take a look.
AMD Stock Investors Received Bullish News on Monday

Today's video focuses on two bullish pieces of news impacting Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD). The first deals with analysts at UBS and Baird upgrading the stock rating and price target. The second is a data center GPU win in Europe. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

