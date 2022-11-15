ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Footwear News

Keira Knightley Gets Fall-Chic in Chanel Tweed Coat & Leather Boots at UK Jewish Film Festival

By Tara Larson
Footwear News
Footwear News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FsCW9_0jC4AHU200

Keira Knightley layered up at her latest event. The “Pride and Prejudice” actress attended the “Charlotte” film screening at the UK Jewish Film Festival on Tuesday in London. Knightley served as a voice role in the animated film alongside Brenda Blethlyn, Sam Claflin, Jim Broadbent and more.

To the festival, the longtime Chanel ambassador wore a look from the luxury house’s fall 2022 line. She styled a long tweed coat over a black dress. The gold and black coat featured a print throughout and a single button closure. Underneath, her black dress featured a drop waist and a hem that reached Knightley’s ankles. She added a few necklaces and rings to tie off the look.

The award-winning actress added a pair of boots, also from Chanel, to the outfit. She wore black leather squared-toe boots which also came from the fall 2022 collection. The boots featured a short heel that reached at least 2 inches.

Knightley is a longtime Chanel poster girl , starring as the face of its Coco Mademoiselle fragrance since 2006. Since then, the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actress has also starred in campaigns for the brand’s Coco Crush jewelry line. On the red carpet, Knightley frequently wears the brand’s pumps and sandals in a range of silhouettes and styles — plus the occasional set of heels by Christian Louboutin and Roger Vivier. However, off-duty she’s also been spotted in a range of comfy and nonchalantly cool footwear, including Birkenstock sandals and boots by Stuart Weitzman, Dr. Martens and Tabitha Simmons.

Discover Knightley and more stars in Chanel over the years.

More from Footwear News Best of Footwear News

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Emily Ratajkowski Goes Dark in Sheer-Paneled Dress & Heels for Swarovski’s Holiday Party

Emily Ratajkowski updated the LBD for a sleek night out. While attending Swarovski’s holiday party at the Mark Hotel in New York, the “My Body” author wore a black Aya Muse dress. Her $960 Carla style featured a floor-length matte skirt, accented with a sheer bodice crafted into a halter neck-style silhouette. Finishing Ratajkowski’s ensemble was a sparkling silver and diamond bangle bracelet, as well as a sparkling diamond necklace. Ratajkowski also carried a rounded black leather top-handle bag When it came to footwear, the “Gone Girl” actress completed her outfit with a set of subtle black sandals. Her style featured thin soles...
Footwear News

Heidi Klum Shines In Plunging Purple Dress & Red Sandals at LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022

Heidi Klum shined on the blue carpet at the 11th annual LACMA Art + Film Gala held at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art tonight. The “America’s Got Talent” judge posed for photos in a purple sequin gown. The sparkling silhouette had a halter neck with a plunging deep V-neckline and a cinched waist. For glam, Klum went with her signature soft smokey eye, dust of blush and neutral matte pout. She styled her straight and let her bangs frame her face. Adding a pop of color to her look, the German supermodel coordinated her long red nails with her small...
Footwear News

Zaya Wade Models in Vibrant PVC Dress & Mary Jane Heels With Socks for Batsheva

Zaya Wade shared a behind-the-scenes video on her Instagram yesterday. The video showed the star on set, clad in a bright orange ensemble, wearing black shoes perfect for fall. The caption of the post reads, “when there’s talking on set .” Modeling like a pro, Wade wore an orange Batsheva PVC minidress featuring a high exaggerated collar neckline and oversized bell sleeves to match. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zaya Wade (@zayawade) Although the shot was brief, the video saw Wade crossing her legs wearing what looked to be glossy black pointed-toe Mary Janes with block heels that...
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Wows in Head to Toe Chanel with a Sparkling Sequined Top and Quilted Cap Toed Heels at Chanel’s Resort 2022/23 Show

Lori Harvey was one of the big names in attendance at the Chanel Resort 2022/23 Collection in Miami at Faena Beach. Dressed in head-to-toe Chanel, Harvey’s look was sparkling, with intricate details that certainly appealed to the social media star’s trend-oriented personal style. The model wore a pink and black sequined top alongside a high-waisted black tweed skirt featuring angular cut outs on her hips. Harvey layered on a lengthy pearl necklace, a Chanel staple, and adorned her wrists and ear lobes with dazzling silver monogrammed jewelry. The Gymshark brand ambassador carried a square quilted mini bag and popped on black cat eye...
MIAMI, FL
Vice

Katie Burnett's surreal imagery combines nudity with sock puppets

This month, Katie Burnett releases her second book of photographs. A stylist by trade — with clients like Gucci, Burberry and Calvin Klein — Katie only began taking pictures herself two years ago, shooting self-portraits with a catalogue of props (elastic bands, packet noodles and fridge magnets) in her Brooklyn apartment. Encouraged by her friend, the photographer Paul Kooiker, this humorous black-and-white series became Cabin Fever, a book released last year. I Wash You Dry, the new follow-up published by Dashwood Books, covers similar territory as the previous book, with the introduction of the Jamaican sea.
MISSOURI STATE
Footwear News

Taylor Swift Gets Daring in Bejeweled Gown and Peep Toe Sandals at MTV EMAs

Taylor Swift turned heads as she arrived for the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards in Dusseldorf, Germany on Nov. 13. She has already won the award for “Best Longform Video” for her short film “All Too Well”. The “Blank Space” singer wore a fitted black David Koma midi dress to the event. The designer gown featured a sweetheart neckline with spaghetti straps. The bottom of her gown was decorated with a sheer mesh embellished with emerald gemstones. The sparkling piece is from the designer’s fall 2022 collection. Swift accessorized with an array of gold earring cuffs and a set of rings. The singer...
Footwear News

Ashley Graham Revives the ‘No-Pants’ Trend in Strappy Sandals at ‘Is That Black Enough For You?!?’ Netflix Premiere

Ashley Graham mastered casual style at the premiere of “Is That Black Enough For You?!?” on Sunday night in New York. The model supported her husband, Justin Ervin, who worked on the camera crew of the new documentary, streaming now on Netflix. To the event, Graham wore a simple but chic look. She donned a black button-down shirt dress and embraced the “no-pants” trend of 2018 that celebrities embraced with gusto. Ariana Grande, Olivia Culpo and more were among the stars who used the silhouette for their street style moments. Last month, Tia Mowry recently revived the trend while posing on Instagram. Karlie...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Idina Menzel Pops in Two-Toned Dress & Stuart Weitzman Heels at ‘Disenchanted’ Premiere

Idina Menzel brought a splash of color to the red carpet this week for the premiere of Disney’s “Disenchanted” — a sequel to the 2007 film, which she starred in as fashion designer-turned-princess Nancy Tremaine. The Tony Award-winning actress posed at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles for the occasion, wearing a striking Khoon Hooi gown. The two-toned ensemble featured a pale green strapless bodice with a curved neckline that flowed into off-the-shoulder sleeves. Accented by silver and clear crystal flowers, the gown was complete with a flowing tiered skirt crafted from hot pink silk. Styled by Tara Swennen, Menzel’s ensemble...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Gwen Stefani Blooms in Floral Dress & Gold Stiletto Boots at 2022 Matrix Awards With Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani attended the 2022 Matrix Awards at The Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City on Oct. 26 with her husband, country singer Blake Shelton. The “Sweet Escape” singer wore a light pink Alessandra Rich fitted turtleneck minidress that featured puff long sleeves and ruffled trim. The dress was covered in a green and yellow rose pattern. She added nude fishnet stockings to the look. Stefani matched her accessories to her floral dress with rose gold rose earrings and a ring. She kept to the theme with every detail with a metallic pink handbag that featured a silver chain. Stefani kept her platinum...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

Blooming lovely! Emma Raducanu is elegant in a glamorous floral gown and VERY quirky strappy heels as she attends the Dior Christmas installation at Harrods in London

Emma Raducanu was effortlessly elegant in a chic floral gown as she attended the Dior Christmas installation at Harrods in London today. The tennis star, 19, who is Dior's British ambassador, stunned in the sophisticated dress, which featured an ankle sweeping A-line skirt and cut out sleeves along the shoulders.
Parade

From Cozy Knits to Satin, Here Are the 25 Best Winter Dresses for 2022

Dresses are a quintessential item in any fashion girl's closet. Spring and summer styles are cute and all, but there is something so cozy and luxurious about winter-style dresses. Knit minis and chic satin blend pieces style well with leather boots, while a faux leather midi dress or denim piece work well with shearling boots.
Footwear News

Kate Moss Commands Attention in Sheer Hooded Dress & Chunky Boots at WSJ Innovator Awards 2022

The 2022 WSJ Innovator Awards, held yesterday at the Museum of Modern Art in New York, brought together the best of the best from every industry yesterday night. The awards were meant to honor people like Kate Moss for her efforts as one of the very first supermodels. A fashion icon and certainly a trailblazer in the industry, Moss did what she does best and style a bold outfit. The star modeled an olive green Saint Laurent dress with chunky platform boots. Mirroring the stylings of Grace Jones, Moss’ floor-length dress was see-through. The Cosmoss owner paired it with black undergarments. The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Kerry Washington Looks Effortlessly Chic in Pleated Leather Dress & Pointy Pumps for ‘The School for Good and Evil’ Press Tour

Kerry Washington favored a classic pump yet again. The actress stepped out in NYC today, continuing the press tour for her new Netflix film, “The School for Good and Evil.” After appearing on “The View” wearing a deep purple drop-waist dress and white pumps, she switched to a different outfit. This time, she was wearing a beige leather midi dress. The strapless garment featured a bustier top and a pleated asymmetrical skirt. The dress also included a matching belt that she tied instead of looped into the belt. Washington wore her hair back and gold medium-sized earrings were visible. She added a simple...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Michelle Obama Masters Late-Night Style in Gold Turtleneck & Strappy Sandals on ‘Stephen Colbert’

Michelle Obama was dressed to impress for her latest talk show appearance. The former first lady stopped by the CBS studios in New York to talk about her new book, “The Light We Carry,” on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” yesterday. She was clad in a gold top and strappy heels. “It’s sparkly! It’s late night,” she described her outfit. For her interview, Obama wore a sequined gold turtleneck. The top was tucked into khaki-colored, high-waisted and pleated trousers that featured a wide-leg design. Adding some oomph to her look, the public figure strapped into tan sandal heels with a sleek finish...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Footwear News

168K+
Followers
19K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy