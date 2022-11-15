Read full article on original website
Football: A look back at Ohio State’s uniform selection in ‘The Game’The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: ‘Just doing my job’: Boren reflects on 10 years since rivalry sack photoThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud not listening to ‘outside noise,’ to lead Buckeyes into rivalry meeting with MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Past and present Ohio State coaches’ approaches to ‘The Game’The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: What last season’s loss to Michigan means for Ohio State, look to overcome skepticism and be ‘tough’The LanternColumbus, OH
Dundee Community Schools superintendent responds to recent school threats
DUNDEE, Mich. — Dundee Community Schools in Monroe County, Michigan, has dealt with four school threats in the past couple of weeks. Superintendent Scott Leach said the first one occurred on Oct. 26, when several Dundee Middle School students overheard a conversation between two classmates discussing committing violent acts against the school. The students quickly reported it to the school's administration and resource officers, who took immediate action.
Dearborn schools deem 2 books as 'inappropriate' amid book battle
The controversy over books in Dearborn schools continues after the Dearborn School District announced it is removing two books from district libraries on Monday night.
Giving Thanks in Dexter
Kevin Mote, his fiancé Larysha, and their three kids moved to Dexter in April 2022 into the new Hilltop View Apartments. For Kevin and his family, it was a Godsend. “God put you all in a position to help us out,” says Kevin. “I’m thankful for the help because I can do more for myself.”
Recent school threats have parents on edge as they wonder what to do
Another Oakland County school was forced to shut down after threats surfaced on social media. This time it was in Ferndale.
Plymouth-Canton Superintendent Monica Merritt in the running for national recognition
The superintendent’s office at Plymouth-Canton Community Schools filled with congratulatory flowers and cards after Monica Merritt was named 2023 Superintendent of the Year by the Michigan Association of Superintendents & Administrators. The news came in a surprise announcement during the district’s Oct. 25 board of education meeting. “I...
The University of Michigan Black Student Union Calls Out Racial Inequality
On Nov. 1st, the University of Michigan Black Student Union (BSU) took to the University diag, calling out the University’s treatment of Black students, including the University’s low Black student enrollment rate. In a public demonstration titled “More Than Four”, members of BSU detailed their experiences with racism...
School staff members fired for misconduct involving students with special needs
Disturbing allegations of abusive behavior have cost three school staff members their jobs. A criminal investigation is also underway by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Jackson & Hillsdale County Schools announce continued closure Tuesday, November 15
Jackson, Mich. — According to a statement from the Jackson County Intermediate School District (ISD), a ransomware attack is to blame for the closure of Jackson and Hillsdale county schools on Monday, November 14 and the closure will continue into Tuesday, November 15. The Jackson County ISD detected suspicious...
Bus crashes into Saline elementary school
SALINE, MI – A school bus on Sunday crashed into Harvest Elementary School, causing extensive damage to the building, officials say. Saline Area Schools officials say the only occupant of the bus when it crashed Sunday, Nov. 13, into the elementary school was the driver. No one was in the building during the crash.
Cyberattack forces public schools in Jackson, Hillsdale counties to remain closed Tuesday
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - All public schools in Jackson and Hillsdale counties will remain closed Tuesday due to a cyberattack. The schools were initially closed Monday. It is unknown how long the closure will last. The Jackson Intermediate School District (ISD) sent an email to staff and said it is...
Threats spark lockdowns, closures at schools in Oakland, Wayne and Macomb
Metro Detroit schools continue to see threats this week, sparking lockdowns and police response, officials said Wednesday. For the fourth time in little more than a month, a South Lyon school was interrupted as authorities probed a threat , the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said. A message found on...
Social media threat with photo of AK-47 style weapon forces closure of schools in Taylor
Classes are cancelled Wednesday for students at multiple schools Downriver after a threatening post circulating on social media depicting a weapon came to the attention of school officials and law enforcement late last night.
Another threat reported at an Oakland County high school
South Lyon East High School was locked down at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, as Oakland County Sheriff’s Office deputies investigated a threat on a bathroom wall. A message on the wall said someone was going to shoot up the school at 1 p.m., according to a release from OCSO.
Adenovirus cases increase on UMich campus, Ernst urges caution
Robert Ernst, chief health officer at the University of Michigan, sent out an email Wednesday to the University community warning of high levels of adenovirus on campus. The adenovirus is a common cause of the common cold. Symptoms include a runny nose, sore throat, fever, cough or gastrointestinal symptoms. They typically last from a few days up to several weeks. The virus spreads through contact with droplets that come from an infected person’s nose or throat or from contaminated surfaces. Ernst’s message comes one week before Thanksgiving break, and he wrote that students should remain vigilant prior to returning to their permanent residences.
‘We want to save lives’: $30M Ypsilanti-area recreation center finds potential home
WASHTEANW COUNTY, MI – After more than decade of false starts and breakdowns, plans to construct a new $30-million recreation center benefiting the Ypsilanti-area are gaining momentum. The project has found a potential home at a site now occupied by a long-vacant Ypsilanti Community Schools building. And, after a...
Parents express concern over Jackson ransomware attack
It's the second day in a row so far, and frustration among parents is growing.
Westland Mayor Bill Wild announces resignation, says departure is bittersweet
Bill Wild, Westland's longest serving mayor, plans to resign at the end of the year. "Being the mayor has probably been the proudest thing in my life other than having my children and being married," Wild said. "There's no really good time to leave, but I feel comfortable that we have good leadership coming up and the city is in a good spot. I'm proud of the work I've done here."
More departures announced from Washtenaw County government
The “now hiring” sign will be going up at the Washtenaw County Administration building where multiple directors and administrators have announced they’re leaving their positions. The first opening became public last week when it was announced that the director of the Washtenaw County Office of Community and...
10 remnants of the University of Michigan’s ‘lost campus’
ANN ARBOR, MI - For 185 years, the University of Michigan has left its mark on Ann Arbor. Some of those marks are no longer around. UM was established in Detroit in 1817 and moved to Ann Arbor in 1837. That was the same year Michigan became a state, and the young city of Ann Arbor had less than 5,000 residents, according to census data.
Governor Whitmer announces recipients of 2022 Governor's Service Awards
Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Community Service Commission have announced the recipients of the 2022 Governor’s Service Awards.
