ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saline, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOL 11

Dundee Community Schools superintendent responds to recent school threats

DUNDEE, Mich. — Dundee Community Schools in Monroe County, Michigan, has dealt with four school threats in the past couple of weeks. Superintendent Scott Leach said the first one occurred on Oct. 26, when several Dundee Middle School students overheard a conversation between two classmates discussing committing violent acts against the school. The students quickly reported it to the school's administration and resource officers, who took immediate action.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Giving Thanks in Dexter

Kevin Mote, his fiancé Larysha, and their three kids moved to Dexter in April 2022 into the new Hilltop View Apartments. For Kevin and his family, it was a Godsend. “God put you all in a position to help us out,” says Kevin. “I’m thankful for the help because I can do more for myself.”
DEXTER, MI
ecurrent.com

The University of Michigan Black Student Union Calls Out Racial Inequality

On Nov. 1st, the University of Michigan Black Student Union (BSU) took to the University diag, calling out the University’s treatment of Black students, including the University’s low Black student enrollment rate. In a public demonstration titled “More Than Four”, members of BSU detailed their experiences with racism...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Bus crashes into Saline elementary school

SALINE, MI – A school bus on Sunday crashed into Harvest Elementary School, causing extensive damage to the building, officials say. Saline Area Schools officials say the only occupant of the bus when it crashed Sunday, Nov. 13, into the elementary school was the driver. No one was in the building during the crash.
SALINE, MI
The Oakland Press

Another threat reported at an Oakland County high school

South Lyon East High School was locked down at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, as Oakland County Sheriff’s Office deputies investigated a threat on a bathroom wall. A message on the wall said someone was going to shoot up the school at 1 p.m., according to a release from OCSO.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Michigan Daily

Adenovirus cases increase on UMich campus, Ernst urges caution

Robert Ernst, chief health officer at the University of Michigan, sent out an email Wednesday to the University community warning of high levels of adenovirus on campus. The adenovirus is a common cause of the common cold. Symptoms include a runny nose, sore throat, fever, cough or gastrointestinal symptoms. They typically last from a few days up to several weeks. The virus spreads through contact with droplets that come from an infected person’s nose or throat or from contaminated surfaces. Ernst’s message comes one week before Thanksgiving break, and he wrote that students should remain vigilant prior to returning to their permanent residences.
ANN ARBOR, MI
HometownLife.com

Westland Mayor Bill Wild announces resignation, says departure is bittersweet

Bill Wild, Westland's longest serving mayor, plans to resign at the end of the year. "Being the mayor has probably been the proudest thing in my life other than having my children and being married," Wild said. "There's no really good time to leave, but I feel comfortable that we have good leadership coming up and the city is in a good spot. I'm proud of the work I've done here."
WESTLAND, MI
wemu.org

More departures announced from Washtenaw County government

The “now hiring” sign will be going up at the Washtenaw County Administration building where multiple directors and administrators have announced they’re leaving their positions. The first opening became public last week when it was announced that the director of the Washtenaw County Office of Community and...
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy