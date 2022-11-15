Read full article on original website
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Masking Recommendations, Unusual Symptoms
With respiratory viruses, flu and COVID all circulating, many might be wondering about masking guidelines and how best to protect themselves. Meanwhile, symptoms can be tricky to decipher given that many overlap between the three, but there are some unusual COVID symptoms that may stand out. Here's what you need...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Breakthrough COVID Cases, BA.5 Dominance Dropping
There have been reports of some breakthrough cases involving the new bivalent COVID booster and Chicago's top doctor said that could be related to shifting subvariants. What does that mean for you as the holidays approach?. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today. Are...
RSV is Surging; Cases of Flu, COVID Are On the Rise. Should We Be Wearing Masks?
At 10 a.m., top health officials in Illinois and Chicago will give an update on 2022 flu season for adults and kids, and offer guidance ahead of projected rise in cases. We'll stream the update live in the player above. Health experts in Chicago and across the country since October...
Should Residents Wear Masks, Even When it Isn't Required? Chicago's Top Doctor Weighs In
Amid slow increases in COVID cases in Illinois and around the United States, Chicago’s top doctor says that residents may want to start wearing masks more often in indoor spaces, especially with flu and RSV cases on the rise as well. Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department...
Chicago public health commissioner warns of dramatic surge in flu cases
Chicago’s top doctor is concerned about the flu. Dr. Allison Arwady said the flu picture has changed dramatically in the past week. The Southeastern U.S. is really getting hit, she said, and we’re not far behind.
Here's Which Illinois Hospitals Got the Best and Worst Grades in New Safety Report
The Leapfrog Group has released its bi-annual report grading dozens of hospitals in Illinois based on a set of safety criteria, but while the state received a number of "A" grades, it also received one "F," and dropped in the national ranking. The fall report from the nonprofit watchdog analyzed...
Chicago-Area Flu Activity Rises Along With COVID-19 Hospital Admissions, Top Doctor Says
Influenza-like activity is now high in Illinois, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The move from low activity level last week to high this week, comes as Cook County also joins several other area counties at the medium risk level for COVID-19 transmissions. "My concern is as...
Illinois reports 1,862 new COVID cases, 14 new deaths
Illinois reported 1,862 new COVID cases and 14 new deaths Tuesday.
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: COVID Alert Levels, Tripledemic Fears
Several Chicago-area counties now have new masking recommendations as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention raises their COVID alert levels. The new guidelines come as experts express increased fears over a so-called "tripledemic" heading into the holiday season. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across...
Pediatric ICU Beds Almost Full in Illinois Due to RSV, With Only 4% Availability Statewide
Health officials are worried about how quickly RSV is spreading, particularly with concerns over flu and COVID cases also rising this winter, and in Illinois, the number of pediatric intensive care unit beds is dropping quickly. The Illinois Department of Public Health told NBC Chicago Monday that pediatric ICU beds...
1 Chicago Hospital Given ‘F' Grade, 7 Others in Illinois Get a ‘D' in New Safety Report
A new hospital safety report has graded more than 100 hospitals in Illinois, leaving just one Chicago hospital with an "F" and seven others with a "D" grade. The latest rankings from the Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit watchdog, analyzed nearly 3,000 general hospitals in the U.S. based on protection from things like medical errors, accidents, injuries and infections.
Movement to create a new state in southern Illinois gaining momentum
A growing list of Illinois counties disenfranchised with the goings-on in Cook County have voted to leave Illinois and form a new state. Three more counties, Brown, Hardin and a portion of Madison County, recently voted in favor of a nonbinding resolution allowing their county board to explore the possibility of leaving the state, bringing the total to 27. In all three counties, close to 75% of residents were in favor of the idea.
Doctors Urge Vaccinations as Respiratory Viruses Circulate Ahead of Holiday Season
Health officials across the Chicago area are urging people to get vaccinated ahead of the colder weather, especially with cases of RSV and the flu rising. "This 'tripledemic'… what we’re calling it right now involves three viruses," explained Dr. Geraldine Luna, medical director for the Chicago Department of Public Health.
Community Healthcare System physician offers advice on how to prevent, treat sinusitis
NORTHWEST INDIANA | Sneezing? Coughing? Experiencing headaches and sinus pressure? It can be difficult to determine if these symptoms are caused by the flu, a cold, COVID-19 or a sinus infection. A sinus infection, or sinusitis, often is mistaken for other conditions. Many sinusitis patients experience worse symptoms in the...
Levain Bakery, Known for its Monster Cookies, Opens This Weekend in Chicago
New York’s Levain Bakery, best known for its giant and gooey cookies, is opening its first Chicago location this weekend inside the former Maude’s Liquor Bar space in the West Loop. This is Levain’s first expansion that goes beyond the east coast. So what’s a cookie retailer...
FTC returns $9.8 million to Napleton Automotive Group customers impacted by discriminatory practices
In April of this year, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the State of Illinois filed a complaint against Napleton, a sizable multi-state auto dealer group based in Illinois, for charging customers illegal junk fees for unnecessary “add-ons” and for charging Black customers disproportionately more for financing. The lawsuit claimed that Napleton employees charged consumers for services, including paint protection, gap insurance, and extended warranties that they did not request. Consumers were forced to pay hundreds to thousands of dollars in illegal junk fees.
Indiana man pleads guilty to illegally importing live catfish into Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — An Indiana man has pled guilty to illegally importing more than 2,600 pounds of live catfish into Illinois. Michael Sullivan of Griffith, Indiana, entered a negotiated guilty plea in October to one count of illegally importing live fish without a permit. Investigators found that he had purchased the fish in Mississippi […]
Why are people moving out of Illinois?
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 11/05/2022: The Kite Team with Keller Williams Realty Infinity’s Amy Kite joins the program to talk about the housing shortage in Illinois and what are the reasons people are leaving the state. To learn more about what Amy and what her team does, go to amykite.com or call 1-847-877-9881.
Voters passed the workers' rights amendment in the 2022 election; what does that mean for Illinois?
Illinois voters have approved an amendment to their state constitution that guarantees the right to bargain collectively.
2 men found in Boystown alley died from fentanyl overdoses: medical examiner
Chicago — Two young men found dead in a Boystown alley this summer died from accidental overdoses of cocaine, fentanyl, and alcohol, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. The men, ages 20 and 21, were found alongside an unresponsive woman, also believed to be in her...
