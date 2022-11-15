An 11-year-old boy is winning people's hearts after he came up with a heartwarming use for this birthday money: launching a food bank service from his garden shed. Isaac Winfield, who was born with a rare chromosome disorder, started the initiative in 2020 after learning that his new school didn’t accept food donations. "It started in the car on the way to school," the boy's mom, Claire, told SWNS. "We'd always donated to food banks and during the pandemic he would take food parcels into school which would be given to people in need. When Isaac moved from mainstream school to a specialist school he was left confused as to what he was going to do with his food parcel."

