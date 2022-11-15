Police in standoff with wanted felon who won't come out of home in KCK

A man wanted in an armed felony crime in Kansas City, Kansas, came out of a house after a standoff that lasted more than 4 hours.

The standoff with a special law enforcement group that searches for wanted felons began about noon today, according to the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department.

No reports of shots fired.

It wasn't immediately clear what the man in the house is wanted for.

Authorities had closed Steele Road from 18th to 22nd Streets.

—