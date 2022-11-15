ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

Police in standoff with wanted felon who won't come out of home in KCK

KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d3lha_0jC4A1Rf00

A man wanted in an armed felony crime in Kansas City, Kansas, came out of a house after a standoff that lasted more than 4 hours.

The standoff with a special law enforcement group that searches for wanted felons began about noon today, according to the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department.

No reports of shots fired.

It wasn't immediately clear what the man in the house is wanted for.

Authorities had closed Steele Road from 18th to 22nd Streets.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Little Apple Post

Police ID 2 found shot to death in Kansas cemetery

DOUGLAS COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating the death of two people found with gunshot wounds Wednesday morning at Oak Hill Cemetery, 1605 Oak Hill Avenue in Lawrence have identified the victims as Ana Marie Jessee, age 22, of Lawrence and Robert Sowders, age 36, of Overland Park, according to a statement from Lawrence Police.
LAWRENCE, KS
Great Bend Post

Suspect broke employee's finger during Kansas robbery

JOHNSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a robbery and asking the public for help to identify two suspects. The strong-arm robbery occurred just before 7p.m. November 12, in the 11300 Block of West 95th Street, according to Overland Park Police. The suspects ripped merchandise from an elderly employees hands....
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KCTV 5

Police standoff at home in Independence ends

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - Police say a man has barricaded himself inside a home with a baby in Independence, leading to an early-morning standoff. Hours later, police called it off. Officers responded around 4 a.m. to a disturbance call on North Aztec Court just north of East Bundschu Road. They...
INDEPENDENCE, MO
KCTV 5

Independence parents charged after malnourished 10-week-old dies

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - A mother and father have been charged after their 10-week-old, who was born at home, died from malnutrition. According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, 19-year-old Austen M. Taub Hack and 20-year-old Sarah Stone have been charged with felony abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
38K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy