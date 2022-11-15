ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gomocs.com

Women's Basketball on the Road to Murray State Saturday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. --- The Chattanooga women's basketball team will look to put another in the win column with a trip to Murray State Saturday evening. The Mocs are 2-2 overall and fresh off a home court victory against Tennessee State. GAME DAY INFORMATION. Mocs at Murray State. Time: 7:00 p.m....
CHATTANOOGA, TN
gomocs.com

Mocs Dazzle in Third to Run Past Tennessee State

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. --- The Chattanooga Mocs put on a display from the 3-point line in the third quarter, dazzling the crowd in The McKenzie Arena Wednesday night, pulling away from Tennessee State to grab a 60-31 win in non-conference women's basketball action. Chattanooga held a slim 16-12 advantage at intermission...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
gomocs.com

Men’s Tennis Signs Tennessee Standout Prospect Jaxon Lamb to 2023-24 Roster

CHATTANOOGA --- The Chattanooga Mocs men's tennis program and head coach Chuck Merzbacher have announced the scholastic signing of Jaxon Lamb, a highly-rated prospect out of Greeneville, Tennessee, and the Knoxville Racquet Club. Lamb signed as part of the early National Signing Day which took place last week. In-state recruitment...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
gomocs.com

Postgame Quotes vs. Tennessee State

"Raven you can do so much for us. And when you have somebody who zones like they did, I thought in the first half when she gets in foul trouble, it took her our high post threat away and then we just got to passing around and around. We got some decent looks but I just think she's such a playmaker for us in spots as an undersized forward it's really hard and, you know, we got to get her to play smarter at times. She's been in foul trouble I feel like every game, but she does so much for us."
CHATTANOOGA, TN
gomocs.com

Mocs Set Record for Graduation Success Rate

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Athletics Department has set another program record for classroom performance. The Mocs' student-athlete Graduation Success Rate has reached an all-time high of 91%, based on information released by the NCAA this week. The NCAA began tracking GSR scores in 1998. All totaled, 10 of...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
gomocs.com

Men’s Golf Signs Top Alabama Junior

CHATTANOOGA---The Chattanooga Mocs men's golf program announced the signing of Ward Harris to the 2023-24 roster on Wednesday. Harris is one of the top juniors in the state of Alabama and a clear statement of where the program is heading under Coach Blaine Woodruff. Harris is ranked No.2 in the...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy