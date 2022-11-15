ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, WV

Comments / 1

Related
wchstv.com

WVDOH crews make emergency repairs to I-79 in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Interstate 79 received attention from road crews Wednesday after a hole was discovered in a bridge deck near Charleston. Workers responded to the southbound lanes of Interstate 79 by mile marker 0, according to a news release from the West Virginia Department of Transportation. The...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Project underway in Nitro to clean up, demolish vacant commercial property

NITRO, W.Va. (WCHS) — A demolition project in the city of Nitro is underway. Mayor Dave Casebolt said he thinks this will attract new business and families to the city. The plan to bring down dilapidated properties started Tuesday morning. Officials said this is phase-one of the project, which...
NITRO, WV
wchstv.com

Road crews to install temporary bridge over giant sinkhole near Hinton

HINTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — State road crews are planning to build a temporary bridge over a sinkhole that has grown dramatically near Hinton, West Virginia. The sinkhole, which was reported about six feet wide in June, has now grown substantially to where a bridge is needed to carry traffic along WV 20, according to a news release from the West Virginia Division of Highways.
HINTON, WV
WSAZ

Several crashes reported on I-79

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Icy and rainy conditions following a light dusting snow in the region led Thursday morning to several crashes in the Kanawha Valley. As of 5:50 a.m. Thursday, Interstate 79 was closed at mile-marker 7. Two people inside a car were transported to the hospital after...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Each time it rains homes flood in Kanawha Co. community

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- When it rains a community just outside of St. Albans floods and residents said it has been happening for years. Community members like Debbie Dever are trying to find answers once again. “I wish I could find the right word to tell you what it...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WVNS

1200 block of Sullivan Road in Beckley closed due to car accident

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A car accident on the 1200 block of Sullivan Road in Beckley has closed the road. According to the Beaver Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook page, the accident brought down power lines. The Beaver VFD said the road will remain closed until AEP can come in and remove the lines. They urge […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNT-TV

I-77 northbound back open after vehicle fire

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — According to the WV Turnpike Authority, all northbound lanes of I-77 are back open after an earlier pickup truck fire. The fire happened at mile marker 26, between Ghent and Princeton. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still be investigated.
PRINCETON, WV
Hinton News

Railroad crossing to close for repairs

According to a recent announcement from Southern Commercial Development, CSX will soon be replacing the ties at several railroad crossings in the Talcott, Lowell and Pence Springs areas in Summers County. According to the announcement, typical closings last between three and four days "pending weather, equipment or any unforeseeable circumstances." For crossings that are one way in/one way out, CSX will try to complete these in 12 to 15 hours. The closings are as follows: Barger Springs Road (near Talcott Post Office) - Closing on or around Dec. 8. Lowell Road (near J&J Country Roads Store) - Closing on or around Dec. 5. Miller Lane (off Lowell Road) - Closing on or around Dec. 6. Gander Way (off Route 3 and 12) - Closing on or around Dec. 6. CA 344.24 PVT (on the dirt road past the end of Cedar Lane) - Closing on or around Dec. 5. CA 345 PVT (off Lowell Road before Miller Lane when traveling from Pence Springs) - Closing on or around Dec. 5. The post Railroad crossing to close for repairs appeared first on The Hinton News.
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Slick roads causing multiple crashes across the area

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The first snow of the year has brought in reports of many vehicle crashes and delays across the region. A thin layer of snow has led to icy road conditions, leading to several wrecks in Kanawha County, including a three-vehicle crash in the 100 block of Goff Mountain Road in Cross Lanes.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy