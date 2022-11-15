According to a recent announcement from Southern Commercial Development, CSX will soon be replacing the ties at several railroad crossings in the Talcott, Lowell and Pence Springs areas in Summers County. According to the announcement, typical closings last between three and four days "pending weather, equipment or any unforeseeable circumstances." For crossings that are one way in/one way out, CSX will try to complete these in 12 to 15 hours. The closings are as follows: Barger Springs Road (near Talcott Post Office) - Closing on or around Dec. 8. Lowell Road (near J&J Country Roads Store) - Closing on or around Dec. 5. Miller Lane (off Lowell Road) - Closing on or around Dec. 6. Gander Way (off Route 3 and 12) - Closing on or around Dec. 6. CA 344.24 PVT (on the dirt road past the end of Cedar Lane) - Closing on or around Dec. 5. CA 345 PVT (off Lowell Road before Miller Lane when traveling from Pence Springs) - Closing on or around Dec. 5. The post Railroad crossing to close for repairs appeared first on The Hinton News.

SUMMERS COUNTY, WV ・ 3 DAYS AGO