wchstv.com
'I don't know how to fix it'; Official says flood area private, residents' responsibility
ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WCHS) — A neighborhood in St. Albans near Ohio Avenue that has been struggling with flooding problems every time it rains was left with more questions than answers following a recent meeting. Local church member Don Fraley, Kanawha County flood plan manager Bruce White and the...
wchstv.com
WVDOH crews make emergency repairs to I-79 in Kanawha County
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Interstate 79 received attention from road crews Wednesday after a hole was discovered in a bridge deck near Charleston. Workers responded to the southbound lanes of Interstate 79 by mile marker 0, according to a news release from the West Virginia Department of Transportation. The...
wchstv.com
Project underway in Nitro to clean up, demolish vacant commercial property
NITRO, W.Va. (WCHS) — A demolition project in the city of Nitro is underway. Mayor Dave Casebolt said he thinks this will attract new business and families to the city. The plan to bring down dilapidated properties started Tuesday morning. Officials said this is phase-one of the project, which...
WVDOH maintenance crews making emergency repairs to I-79 bridge near Charleston
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) –The southbound Interstate 79 ramp onto Interstate 77 is closed and traffic is reduced to one lane on I-79 near mile marker 0 while West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) bridge crews make emergency deck repairs just north of Charleston. WVDOH District 1 Maintenance Engineer Kathy...
wchstv.com
County, community steps up to help Kanawha flood victims while they await FEMA decision
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — His yard is mud. His ductwork under his house is gone. However what Steve Ellis is worried about more than anything: the bridge he built years ago. The foundation is now gone as it fell victim to floodwaters in August along Campbells Creek in...
wchstv.com
Road crews to install temporary bridge over giant sinkhole near Hinton
HINTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — State road crews are planning to build a temporary bridge over a sinkhole that has grown dramatically near Hinton, West Virginia. The sinkhole, which was reported about six feet wide in June, has now grown substantially to where a bridge is needed to carry traffic along WV 20, according to a news release from the West Virginia Division of Highways.
West Virginia sinkhole estimated to cost anywhere from $4 Million to $6 Million
HINTON, WV (WVNS) — What was once thought to be a regular sinkhole, has now grown in both size and into a problem that needs urgently dealt with. In June 2021, a sinkhole opened on Route 20 in Hinton next to the Hinton Police Department. On July 11, 2022, officials with the WVDOH and City […]
WSAZ
Several crashes reported on I-79
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Icy and rainy conditions following a light dusting snow in the region led Thursday morning to several crashes in the Kanawha Valley. As of 5:50 a.m. Thursday, Interstate 79 was closed at mile-marker 7. Two people inside a car were transported to the hospital after...
WSAZ
Each time it rains homes flood in Kanawha Co. community
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- When it rains a community just outside of St. Albans floods and residents said it has been happening for years. Community members like Debbie Dever are trying to find answers once again. “I wish I could find the right word to tell you what it...
wchsnetwork.com
City of Dunbar tells Kanawha County Commission it cannot afford to maintain front half of Shawnee Park
DUNBAR, W.Va. — The City of Dunbar is telling the Kanawha County Commission that it will end its agreement to maintain the front half of Shawnee Park at the end of the year. This week, Dunbar Mayor Scott Elliott wrote a letter to the Kanawha County Commission informing the body of the decision.
1200 block of Sullivan Road in Beckley closed due to car accident
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A car accident on the 1200 block of Sullivan Road in Beckley has closed the road. According to the Beaver Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook page, the accident brought down power lines. The Beaver VFD said the road will remain closed until AEP can come in and remove the lines. They urge […]
2-vehicle accident at Elkview exit of I-79 in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews are on the scene after a crash in Elkview. Kanawha County dispatchers say that two vehicles were involved in a crash on the I-79 SB Elkview exit at Frame Rd. There is no word on any injuries. 13 News has a crew on its way to the scene, and we will […]
WVNT-TV
I-77 northbound back open after vehicle fire
MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — According to the WV Turnpike Authority, all northbound lanes of I-77 are back open after an earlier pickup truck fire. The fire happened at mile marker 26, between Ghent and Princeton. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still be investigated.
Summers Co. Schools use church vans to avoid driving buses near hole
HINTON, WV (WVNS) – To accommodate students at Hinton Area Elementary who live on the other side of the hole in Route 20, Summers County Schools instituted a new system of getting students safely through the area for the rest of the week. Superintendent David Warvel said he didn’t feel comfortable having school buses full […]
Elementary school in West Virginia on remote learning due to detected carbon monoxide
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Gauley River Elementary School in Craigsville, West Virginia, will be on remote learning on Wednesday and resume normal schedule on Thursday due to HVAC repairs after carbon monoxide (CO) was detected in the building. The Nicholas County Board of Education announced on Tuesday that Gauley River students were dismissed. School […]
wchstv.com
Elementary school in Nicholas County reports high carbon monoxide levels again
NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — An elementary school in Nicholas County that reported previous high carbon monoxide levels is operating virtually Wednesday out of precaution due to rising levels again, school officials said. Students at Gauley River Elementary were on remote learning Wednesday while crews addressed issues that officials...
Railroad crossing to close for repairs
According to a recent announcement from Southern Commercial Development, CSX will soon be replacing the ties at several railroad crossings in the Talcott, Lowell and Pence Springs areas in Summers County. According to the announcement, typical closings last between three and four days "pending weather, equipment or any unforeseeable circumstances." For crossings that are one way in/one way out, CSX will try to complete these in 12 to 15 hours. The closings are as follows: Barger Springs Road (near Talcott Post Office) - Closing on or around Dec. 8. Lowell Road (near J&J Country Roads Store) - Closing on or around Dec. 5. Miller Lane (off Lowell Road) - Closing on or around Dec. 6. Gander Way (off Route 3 and 12) - Closing on or around Dec. 6. CA 344.24 PVT (on the dirt road past the end of Cedar Lane) - Closing on or around Dec. 5. CA 345 PVT (off Lowell Road before Miller Lane when traveling from Pence Springs) - Closing on or around Dec. 5. The post Railroad crossing to close for repairs appeared first on The Hinton News.
wchstv.com
Slick roads causing multiple crashes across the area
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The first snow of the year has brought in reports of many vehicle crashes and delays across the region. A thin layer of snow has led to icy road conditions, leading to several wrecks in Kanawha County, including a three-vehicle crash in the 100 block of Goff Mountain Road in Cross Lanes.
Second lawsuit filed for deadly helicopter crash in West Virginia
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A second lawsuit was filed, Wednesday, Nov. 16, in Logan County Circuit Court over the deadly helicopter crash that happened in June 2022. All six people on board the Vietnam War-era Huey helicopter died as a result of the crash on June 22, 2022. According to the National Transportation Safety […]
WVNT-TV
Fayette County Sheriff’s Department reveals ‘Sheriff’s Giving Tree’
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — To kick off the Christmas season, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department revealed the ‘Sheriff’s Giving Tree’. ‘The Sheriff’s Giving Tree’ was dedicated to the men and women who put their lives on the line daily to keep everyone safe in Fayette County. The Department’s staff assembled the tree.
