Hot Heights restaurant and sister steakhouse make major staff moves to elevate experience
A pair of popular Heights restaurants have made some key personnel changes following the departure of one of its founders. The new additions at wine-fueled restaurant Savoir and Patton’s, its companion steakhouse, pave the way for more new concepts from the restaurant’s ownership group. Savoir owners Haig and Hien Papaian have promoted Eric Johnson, the restaurant’s long time executive chef, to the role of culinary director for both restaurants. His wife, sommelier Lexey Davis Johnson, has been hired as the company’s director of operations. Toby Schwebel has been promoted to general manager for both concepts. Opened in 2019, Savoir serves an eclectic,...
Houston's corn-obsessed Mexican eatery lands on Esquire's prestigious best new restaurants list
Esquire magazine has named three Texas restaurants to its list of The Best New Restaurants in America 2022. They are:Canje: Austin chef Tavel Bristol-Joseph’s acclaimed Caribbean restaurant (fourth)Tatemó: chef Emmanuel Chavez’s corn-obsessed tortilleria and Mexican restaurant in Houston (19th)Birdie’s: Austin’s natural wine bar and cafe from husband-and-wife duo Arjav Ezekiel and Tracy Malechek-Ezekiel (25th)Four writers — Omar Mamoon, Joshua David Stein, former Esquire food and drink editor Jeff Gordinier, and culture and lifestyle director Kevin Sintumuang — created the list by traveling the county. They found themselves drawn to restaurants that told a chef’s personal story.“We’re always hooked when there...
Crafty Houston Lebanese restaurant opens second locale in West U with patio dining and expanded menu
An acclaimed Houston Lebanese restaurant will soon open its second location. Craft Pita’s restaurant in West University Place opens this Saturday, November 19 at Plaza in the Park, the Kroger-anchored shopping center at the corner of Buffalo Speedway and Westpark.First opened in Briargove in 2019 by chef-owner Rafael Nasr and his mother Claudia, Craft Pita has earned a devoted following for its flavorful Lebanese-inspired dishes. The menu includes pita sandwiches, bowls, and salads paired with proteins such as rotisserie chicken, beef kafta patties, and falafel, many of which are made with locally sourced ingredients such as Naked Truth chicken and...
Let your favorite Houston restaurants handle Thanksgiving dinner this year
If you want to focus more on friends and family, and less on cooking, this Thanksgiving, some of your favorite Houston restaurants are standing by to help.Whether you're looking to pick up a full meal to-go or want to dine in, these eateries have got you covered.B&B Butchers & RestaurantOpen on Thanksgiving Day: 10 am-9 pmPrix-fixe menu: $90 for adults, $35 for kids ages 11 and underIncludes: An amuse bouche, three courses (appetizer, main course, and dessert) and family-style side dishes. Grab complimentary hot apple cider and pumpkin cookies to enjoy on the way in or out.Also available: Ordering from...
Meet the furry face who's the new mascot for the University of Houston — and his equally adorable brother
In August, the University of Houston’s beloved live mascot and school symbol Shasta VI passed away, ending an era for the Coogs and the Houston Zoo.But now, in a true reminder of nature's circle of life, two cougar cubs have relocated to the Bayou City to carry on the longstanding, cherished UH/Houston Zoo tradition. The Houston Zoo has rescued and relocated two male — and impossibly cute — cubs, according to joint announcements. The orphaned duo was discovered by a rancher on his property. The rancher contacted Washington State Fish & Wildlife Services, which determined the cubs — estimated at...
Houston's newest sushi restaurant-cocktail bar opens with black-rice rolls and more
The owners of Bosscat Kitchen & Libations are ready to introduce Houston to their next project. Ten Sushi + Cocktail Bar opens for lunch and dinner this Thursday, November 17.Located directly across Mid Lane from Bosscat in the 200 Park Place building (4200 Westheimer Rd.), Ten Sushi serves as pan-Asian menu of sushi alongside Japanese, Chinese, and Thai-inspired dishes. Co-owner John Reed tells CultureMap that opening Ten will create a symbiotic relationship with Bosscat, the whiskey-obsessed comfort food restaurant that’s been a neighborhood staple since it opened in 2017.“The more I got into the River Oaks/Highland Village area, I realized...
Downtown Houston lights up the holidays with 8 winter wonderlands, ice skating, markets, and more
Every great city boasts a great downtown holiday celebration — take Christmas in New York City, for example. The Bayou City is no different, as it toasts the 2022 yuletide season with a downtown, stroll-worthy event.Aptly titled City Lights Downtown Holiday Magic, the holiday fun offers up eight unique, themed villages/venues located across downtown. Visitors can enjoy holiday markets, winter lights, a hot chocolate bar, roaming carolers, movie nights, sweet treats, and more. Things kick off at 5:30 pm on Friday, November 18 with an official, ceremonial lighting at Avenida Houston's plaza. These experiences are mostly free, open to the...
Houston Zoo uncorks adults-only wine and light show with new varietals, live music, food, and more
These brisk winds and lower temps mean are a welcome sign for holiday-loving locals who're ready to celebrate fall fun. Now, Houston's beloved center is getting into the act with the return of a popular adult holiday light experience.Houston Zoo will host its annual Sip & Sparkle on Thursday, November 17 from 6 pm to 10 pm. New for this year, guests can sip wines from global regions including California, France, and Argentina.As the name implies, Sip & Sparkle invites visitors — aged 21 and older only — to stroll through the zoo's dazzling and site-wide holiday lights while...
Hot Heights Thai restaurant's owner set to open luxurious, artful new eatery in River Oaks
The owner of a popular Thai restaurant will soon add a second concept to her roster. Kin Dee co-owner Lukkaew Srasrisuwan will open MaKiin next spring.Located on the first floor of the Hanover River Oaks luxury high-rise, MaKiin will offer a more upscale experience than Kin Dee, which opened in the Heights in 2020. Details on what exactly that means are still being worked out, but diners can expect a more luxurious environment and different dishes than Srasrisuwan’s first restaurant. Notably, Kin Dee chef Miranda Loetkhamfu is not involved in the project.Named after a Thai phrase that translates as “come...
Pour more than 200 varieties of whiskey for an unforgettable holiday gift
Give the gift of whiskey this holiday season with tickets to Whiskey Riot, coming to POST Houston on April 15, 2023.From whiskey connoisseurs to the "whiskey curious," everyone is invited to this massive tasting event, which boasts more than 200 varieties of whiskey for attendees to try.All types of whiskey will be available, with representation from the large historic bourbon houses of Kentucky — like Four Roses and Heaven Hill — to local Texas distillers with products made right here in the Lone Star State.The event runs 4-7 pm that Saturday, with VIP ticket-holders gaining early admission for an extra hour of sampling.General admission tickets are $90 and VIP are $160, but early birds can score $85 general admission if purchased before December 31.Grab your tickets here, and delight the whiskey lover in your life this holiday season with a once in a lifetime experience.
Houston Astros invite fans to annual gala at Minute Maid Park starring Boyz II Men
The World Series is over, but thankfully for Houston Astros fans, the celebration continues.Fresh off the massive, 2 million-attended downtown championship parade and a slew of hotly attended players appearances, the Astros invite fans to the team's annual Diamond Dreams Gala on Friday, November 18. Now in its seventh year, the Texas-sized soiree is held on the field at Minute Maid Park.As always, the event promises top-tier entertainment and this year is no exception: '90s power troupe Boyz II Men will bring the jams to the Juice Box in a night that promises to be equal parts heartwarming and raucous....
Pink gets the party started with Summer Carnival tour headed to Houston
Grammy Award-winning singer Pink (aka P!nk or P!NK if you prefer) is bringing her Summer Carnival tour 2023 to Minute Maid Park on Wednesday, September 27.The initial tour announcement includes 21 dates around North America, starting with Toronto, Canada on July 24. All dates will be at Major League Baseball stadiums or similarly large venues.In addition to the stop in Arlington, Pink will also play in San Antonio on September 25 and Arlington on Friday, September 29.. All Texas dates — at which she'll be joined by Brandi Carlile, Grouplove, and KidCutUp — are post-summer, but who's counting?This will be...
Houston billionaire Tilman Fertitta acquires award-winning oceanfront resort in sunny Southern California
Devotees of Houston billionaire Tilman Fertitta's nationwide hospitality brands are in for a treat. The Billionaire Dollar Buyer has just secured an award-winning, 30-acre resort in sunny SoCal.Fertitta has purchased the acclaimed Montage Laguna Beach Resort Hotel, a premier, landmark beachfront property in the sunny, SoCal getaway destination. Notably, the Montage Laguna Beach Resort Hotel is one of only six hotels in the U.S. to score the Forbes Triple Five-Star hotel status. The Montage has also been included among Travel + Leisure’s Top Hotels in the World. Image courtesy of Montage Laguna BeachFertitta's newest purchase...
Wheel of Fortune Live spins into Houston with puzzles, prizes, and celebrity host
We’re all subject to the wheel of fortune, but not all get to watch it turn onstage. Lucky Houstonians will get that chance on January 27, 2023, when “Wheel of Fortune Live” comes to town. This “theatrical experience” is not exactly the same as the long-running game show — since it’s not broadcast — but there are still opportunities to win big prizes.The Sony Pictures Television-backed stage show is the only official experience outside of the filmed show, and it’s traveling across the country to make sure everyone gets a chance to see it. The tour will also stop in...
Montrose's legendary 'living room' stands up for comedy with rebooted upstairs room
The bar known as the “living room of Montrose” has embraced its role as a destination for standup comedy. Once a home for live music by local, regional, and national acts, the upstairs performance space at Rudyards is now known as The Riot Comedy Club at Rudyards. Beginning in 2020, Rudyards expanded from its weekly Monday night open mics nights to hosting 10 comedy shows every Thursday through Sunday nights. In 2022, The Riot is on track to host 500 comedic performances. Downstairs still remains a neighborhood pub with craft beer and an eclectic food menu of pizza, sandwiches, and...
These 24 best restaurant deals salute Houston's heroes on Veterans Day
Restaurants across the Houston area will be honoring those who served our country with special deals on Veterans Day. Both veterans and active duty military personnel will find everything from heft discounts to free meals as a way to show appreciation for their service.Note that a form of identification proving one’s status as a veteran is typically required to claim the discount. Atlas Restaurant GroupThe company’s three restaurants — Ouzo Bay and Loch Bar in River Oaks District and Italian steakhouse Marmo in Montrose — are offering a 50-percent discount to veterans and active duty military.Becks Prime The Houston staple...
Luxe, new-build River Oaks home hits market for $12.5 million
If River Oaks is one of Houston's most exclusive enclaves, Del Monte Drive is one of River Oaks' most exclusive streets. Now, there's a new kid on that exclusive block. Meet 3315 Del Monte Dr., a brand-new, 12,000-plus-square-foot estate sitting on half an acre in that most mythic of Bayou City neighborhoods. It's listed at $12.5 million, represented by David Gross of Douglas Elliman.Built by Layne Kelly and JD Bartell Designs, the custom creation features five bedrooms, seven full baths, and three half baths. Large living spaces throughout the home make it perfect for entertaining. The temperature-controlled wine room is...
Global favorite dim sum restaurant opens in Katy with freshly made dumplings and signature BBQ buns
One of the world’s most acclaimed dim sum restaurants has opened in Katy. Tim Ho Wan is now serving bbq pork buns, shu mai, and more. Known for its freshly prepared dim sum specialties, Tim Ho Wan’s reputation stems from a Hong Kong location that held a Michelin star from 2010 through 2021, making it one of the least expensive restaurants in the world to be recognized by the famous dining guide. Currently, the Hong Kong restaurant has Bib Gourmand status, which indicates that it serves quality food at affordable prices. Locally, diners can expect to pay between $6 and...
2 Houston universities lead nation for elite entrepreneurship programs in new Princeton Review ranking
Houston entrepreneurs, take note. Rice University and the University of Houston again are at the top of their class among the country’s best entrepreneurship programs.Rice’s Jones Graduate School of Business appears at No. 1 on a new list from The Princeton Review of the best graduate programs for entrepreneurs. Rice also lands at No. 5 in Poets and Quants’ new ranking of the best online MBA programs, up from seventh place last year.Meanwhile, UH’s C.T. Bauer College of Business shows up at No. 1 in The Princeton Review’s ranking of the best undergraduate programs for entrepreneurs.For both Rice and UH,...
Ben Berg's red sauce Italian-American bistro splashes into Sugar Land Town Square
Ben Berg’s red sauce Italian restaurant has opened in its new home. B.B. Italia bistro & Bar has begun dinner service in Sugar Land Town Square (16250 City Walk).Originally opened in 2019 in the former Carmelo's space in the Energy Corridor (now Maize), B.B. Italia serves classic Italian-American fare like chicken parmesan, spaghetti and meatballs, fried calamari, and pizza. The original location closed in February 2021 due to diminished business as office workers stayed home during the pandemic. It joins other Berg Hospitality concepts such as B&B Butchers, The Annie Café & Bar, and newly opened nightclub Emilia’s Havana. ...
