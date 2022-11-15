ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jay-Z Reminds Fans Who The GOAT Is With Photo Of His Grammys

Jay-Z is reminding the culture who the greatest emcee of all time is, and Young Guru is helping spread awareness. On Tuesday (Nov. 8), Guru, Hov’s long-time audio engineer, took to Instagram to show some love to his “big homie.” Young, née Gimel Androus Keaton, uploaded a picture of the proud father sitting on a mauve couch wearing all-black with white sneakers.More from VIBE.comJuelz Santana Speaks On "Tension" Between Jay-Z And Cam'ron On Roc-A-FellaLil Wayne Says Roc-A-Fella Is "Best Competition" For Young Money In A 'Verzuz'Beyoncé Shares 'The Proud Family' Halloween Looks With Jay-Z And Children The rapper, legally known as Shawn Carter,...
NBA Youngboy Surpasses Jay-Z On The Billboard Charts After “Ma’ I Got A Family”

NBA Youngboy sits behind E-40, Tech N9ne, Snoop Dogg and Gucci Mane on the list of rappers with the most Billboard 200 entries. Despite his legal troubles, 2022 has proven to be a great year for NBA Youngboy’s career. The Baton Rouge rapper is known for his prolific output but this year has really showcased his work ethic. He delivered two projects, Colors and Better Than You with DaBaby, earlier in the year to hold fans over until the release of The Last Slimeto.
Nicki Minaj Receives No Nominations at 2023 Grammys After ‘Super Freaky Girl’ Was Removed From Rap Categories

The nominations for the 2023 Grammy Awards have been announced and Nicki Minaj is nowhere to be found. On Tuesday (Nov. 15), The Recording Academy revealed the potential winners for next year's award show. The Best Rap Song nominees are Jack Harlow's "Churchill Downs" featuring Drake, DJ Khaled's "God Did" featuring Jay-Z, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, John Legend and Fridayy, Kendrick Lamar's "The Heart Part 5," Gunna and Future's "Pushin P" featuring Young Thug and Future's "Wait For U" featuring Drake and Tems.
Grammy nominations 2023: Beyoncé leads race with nine

Beyoncé leads the 2023 Grammy race with nine nominations. The singer’s haul of latest nods makes her the most nominated artist ever, tying with husband Jay-Z, both scoring 88 nominations throughout their careers. Her genre-spanning album Renaissance is up for album of the year while hit song Break...
Mary J. Blige’s ‘Good Morning Gorgeous’ Gets Vinyl Release

Mary J. Blige’s latest album Good Morning Gorgeous is getting a vinyl impression starting Dec. 9. — but for now, fans can pre-order the double disc LP through Amazon, Best Buy, Barnes & Noble and more. In addition, different colored options of the vinyl will be available depending...
Harry Styles, Lizzo, More Talent Show Stars Earn Grammy Nominations

Grammy nominations were announced on Tuesday, and several talent show stars received nods. That includes former One Direction star Harry Styles and Watch Out for the Big Grrrls star Lizzo. Meanwhile, former American Idol judge Nicki Minaj failed to earn a nomination following a recent issue with the Grammys. Harry...
LeBron James’ SpringHill, Marathon Films Release Teaser For Nipsey Hussle’s Docuseries

Nipsey Hussle’s life story is set to be told in a new docuseries. Marathon Films, the production company created by Hussle, has teamed up with LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s SpringHill for the anticipated project. The untitled documentary is described as the comprehensive story of the slain rapper, from his days as a young boy growing up in Crenshaw, to the musician and activist he became in the later years of his life.More from VIBE.comLauren London And PUMA Collaborate For L.A. Love Story CollectionLeBron James Tweets Kyrie Irving "Should Be Able To Play" After ApologizingLeBron James And Others Impersonated On...
Denzel Curry criticises Grammy rap nominations: “I still got robbed”

Denzel Curry has criticised the 2023 Grammy nominations, taking particular aim at the Recording Academy’s list of Best Rap Album nominees. The rapper shared his thoughts in a series of Tweets posted today (November 16), shortly after the Academy announced Best Rap Album nominations for DJ Khaled’s ‘God Did’, Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Mr. Morale And The Big Steppers’, Pusha T’s ‘It’s Almost Dry’, Future’s ‘I Never Liked You’ and Jack Harlow’s ‘Come Home The Kids Miss You’.
Nipsey Hussle's Life Story to Be Told in a Docuseries Featuring Snoop Dogg, Diddy and Lauren London

Nipsey Hussle's life, rise to fame and career will be explored in a new docuseries created in part by the late rapper's own production company, Marathon Films. The untitled docuseries about Hussle, who died by gun violence at age 33 in March 2019, was announced Tuesday and features never-before-seen footage of the Grammy-winning musician's upbringing and time in the spotlight as well as interviews with his longtime partner Lauren London and more than 50 collaborators including Snoop Dogg and Sean "Diddy" Combs.
AMAs R&B predictions: Beyonce faces tough challenges from Doja Cat and The Weeknd

R&B is having a big resurgence, with the success of artists like Silk Sonic, Summer Walker, and Beyoncé making a big impact in the music industry. Despite this, the American Music Awards have a relatively weird criteria for the genre, mostly going off of “urban” appeal rather than actual R&B qualities, thus leading to some questionable inclusions in a list that’s supposed to honor the best in soul and R&B. Nonetheless, these categories are stacked with both quality and success, so let’s take a look at the possible winners in each one. SEEAMAs Rap/Hip-Hop predictions: Should you bet on Drake, Megan...
Today In Hip Hop History: Dr. Dre Released His Sophomore Solo Album ‘The Chronic 2001’ 23 Years Ago

On this day in 1999, legendary super-producer Dr. Dre put out Chronic 2001, his last album before a 16-year hiatus. Containing some of the most known tracks in rap, Chronic 2001 has been extremely successful over the years. As of July 2013, the album has been certified septuple platinum, selling 7,664,000 copies in the United States alone and with the recent success of the film Straight Outta Compton, one can only imagine the increase in its sales that is to come. Dr. Dre is an artist known for the breaks he takes between albums. Chronic 2001, the follow-up to The Chronic, came seven years after its predecessor and although it may have been an excruciating period of time to wait, each project he’s delivered has been more than worth the time spent wondering what it would consist of.
