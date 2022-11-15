ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Wheeler to reshuffle bureaus to City Council members

By Jim Redden
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DQ2kK_0jC49rFE00 Portland mayor says the new groupings will ease the transition to changes approved by voters on Nov. 8.

Mayor Ted Wheeler will reassign Portland bureaus to City Council members by "service areas" in January to support the transition to a professional manager approved by voters at the Nov. 8 election.

"In January, I will start knocking down the dysfunctional siloed bureaus that are a plague of our outdated commission form of city government," Wheeler said when he announced the pending reshuffling the day after the election. It is just one of several major changes Portland government will undergo over the next two year.

Under Portland's current form of government, the mayor assigns oversight of city bureaus to all council members. In his announcement, Wheeler identified the upcoming 2023 groupings:

• Community Safety: Portland Police Bureau, Portland Fire & Rescue, Bureau of Emergency Communications, Bureau of Emergency Management.

• Economic Development: Portland Housing Bureau, Joint Office of Homeless Services, Bureau of Development Services (permitting processes), Bureau of Planning and Sustainability (including the Portland Clean Energy Fund), Prosper Portland.

• Utilities: Water Bureau, Bureau of Environmental Services, Portland Bureau of Transportation.

• Administration: Office of Management and Finance, Budget Office, Office of Government Relations.

• Community Services: Office of Civic & Community Life, Open and Accountable Elections, Portland Parks & Recreation, Office of Equity and Human Rights.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0jC49rFE00

Wheeler did not announce which councilors would be assigned to which clusters. Traditionally, Portland mayors have overseen the police bureau.

Gonzalez replaces Hardesty on Jan. 1

The other big change on the council in January is the replacement of incumbentJo Ann Hardesty by lawyer and businessman Rene Gonzalez. He defeated Hardesty at the election.

Hardesty is a longtime civil rights activist who led the council's efforts to reform the Portland Police Bureau during the lengthy social justice protests in 2020. Gonzalez ran on a platform of restoring order and eliminating unsanctioned homeless camping. He won with majorities on the city's east and west sides.

But Gonzalez will only serve two years instead of the usual four before having to seek reelection. Portland voters also passed comprehensive City Charter changes that will elect an entirely new 12-member council in November 2024.

"I will do everything I can within the next two years to work with Mayor Wheeler and the rest of the council to address the issues that confront Portland, including crime and homelessness," Gonzalez told the Portland Tribune. He is opening a transition office with two staffers this week.

Hardesty is now the third incumbent commissioner in a row to be defeated in a runoff election, following Steve Novick in 2016 and Chloe Eudaly in 2020. Mayor Ted Wheeler was reelected with less than 50% of the vote at a 2020 runoff election.

Gonzalez and Hardesty have so far declined to say whether they would run for the council in 2024.

Charter reforms being enacted

City officials now are rushing to enact all the changes in Measure 26-228, which was referred to the ballot by the 20-member citizen Charter Commission. Last week, they discussed asking the council to approve $4 million to $6 million to fund the first phases. The reforms are intended to make the council more representative and efficient.

The funding will support a 13-member Independent District Commission that will divide the city into four equal geographic districts. Voters in each district will send three members each to the council. The districts' boundaries must be approved by September 2023. The councilors will be elected by a form of ranked-choice voting. The commission is expected to be authorized by the council on Thursday, Nov. 17.

A 15-member Transition Advisory Commission also will be appointed to advise the council on such questions as the locations of the offices for the new council members, the size of their staffs, and where the full council — which takes office in January 2025 — will meet.

Currently, City Hall has offices for only the existing four City Council members and the mayor, and there is room for five chairs on the dais in the City Council chambers.

Under the new form of government, the mayor will be elected citywide to oversee city government with the assistance of a professional manager who will direct all bureau. The mayor will only vote to break a tie.

A five-member salary commission also will be appointed to set the salaries for the commissioners, mayor and city auditor.

Ongoing cost estimates for all the changes range from $900,000 to $8.7 million per year, depending on the upcoming decisions made by the council and salary commission.

More information on the charter reform process — including how to apply to serve on the commissions — is available at www.portland.gov/transition.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
opb.org

Outgoing Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty reflects on Portland election results

In a council race was dominated by concerns over homelessness and crime, two issues that polls show were top of mind for Portlanders, voters decided not to reelect Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, instead choosing Rene Gonzalez. Hardesty joined OPB’s “Think Out Loud” on Friday to share her take on the election — and the direction she thinks the city is headed.
PORTLAND, OR
The Associated Press

Homeless vote in Portland, Oregon, delayed in angry meeting

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — City Council members in Portland, Oregon, pushed back a vote on a disputed budget measure that would finance the construction of designated camping areas for homeless people after residents expressed strong opposition during public testimony. Mayor Ted Wheeler has proposed allocating $27 million of the city’s budget to build a network of large, outdoor sites where homeless people would be allowed to camp. A camping ban would phase in once six designated camping areas have been built over 18 months. “It’s going to take commitment from all of us to do the hard work that lies ahead,” Wheeler said during Thursday’s meeting. “These allocations are a down payment on that work.” The $27 million would help launch the first three campsites, with nearly half going toward their operational costs for the remainder of the fiscal year. About $4 million of it would be directed to the sites’ preparation and construction.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Rob Wagner nominated to be next Oregon Senate president

The Lake Oswego Democrat helped party keep its majority Nov. 8; Kate Lieber of Portland is the new caucus leader.Rob Wagner, who helped keep Democrats in the majority, is their nominee to be the next president of the Oregon Senate. The Lake Oswego Democrat was chosen Friday night, Nov. 18, at a meeting of the 17 incoming Democratic senators at Gleneden Beach. Wagner will have to await a vote of the full Senate on Jan. 9, when the Oregon Legislature opens its 2023 session. But the choice of the majority party usually prevails. The term is for two years. Wagner...
OREGON STATE
canbyfirst.com

City Councilor Sarah Spoon to Resign Midway Through Term

Canby City Councilor Sarah Spoon will resign midway through her second term in office, she announced Wednesday night. She made the surprise announcement during this week’s regular City Council meeting, saying that she has been “incredibly honored” to have been elected twice to represent the community, but that recent career advancements have made it difficult to juggle her various roles.
CANBY, OR
Portland Tribune

Kotek, Wheeler meet on homeless, other crises

The Oregon governor-elect and Portland mayor meet on Wednesday to discuss serious issues.Oregon Gov-elect Tina Kotek discussed crises facing Portland with Mayor Red Wheeler Wednesday afternoon. According to Kotek, the two agreed to meet every two weeks to continue discussing how to address such pressing Portland issues as homelessness, the downtown economic downtown and the shortage of police officers. "I requested that we meet every two weeks going forward to ensure that we are sharing information and working together to take on the biggest issues facing the Portland region," Kotek said in a Nov. 16 press release. Wheeler's office did...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

STREET LIVES: Mark Moseley, water spiller

Homeless Portland man now has an unorthodox way to raise cash, having gone from Intel to tech startup to street Mark Moseley was sitting outside Safeway on Northwest 13th Avenue on a cold November morning, emptying fresh bottles of mineral water onto the sidewalk. He buys 12 packs of bottled water using his SNAP card (aka food stamps), which he gets because he is low-income and lives in the Doreen's Place homeless shelter. He spends $4 a 12-pack, plus $2.40 in bottle deposits. He pours the water out and takes the bottles back to get the $2.40 in cash...
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

Good Morning, News: Council Votes to Fund Criminalization of the Homeless, Progressives Take Over Gladstone, and Twitter's Death Throes

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD MORNING, PORTLAND! Finally, those devil...
PORTLAND, OR
Clackamas Review

Opinion: Rossman Landfill project deserves Oregon City support

Jerry Herrmann: Skilled professionals have plan that can solve many environmental impacts, restore historic Abernethy GreenRecent discussions and articles about a proposed development at Rossman Landfill in Oregon City need clarification. For the past several years, a qualified and talented design and development group have been seeking to make things happen on a site all of us "let go" between the 1960s and 1983. During that 23-year period, over 100 acres of historic bottomland, wetlands and cultural history areas were excavated, filled and ultimately destroyed as Oregon's first major landfill was constructed. Rossman Landfill was an idea to deal...
OREGON CITY, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland developer Vanessa Sturgeon honored with philanthropic William S. Naito leadership award

The Portland Business Alliance came together at the art museum for its annual leadership evening.Portland's top business leaders came together this week to celebrate one of their own who's making a big difference in the city. The Portland Business Alliance hosted its 2022 Business Leadership Evening on Wednesday, Nov. 16, with cocktails and dinner at the Portland Art Museum. Attendees and speakers included Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, PBA President and CEO Andrew Hoan and University of Oregon Interim President Patrick Phillips. The evening celebrated Vanessa Sturgeon, president and CEO of TMT Development, who received the William S. Naito Leadership Award...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Cable collapse highlight I-5 Bridge safety concerns

No one was hurt in the Nov. 17 the a 275-foot length length of cable fell onto a narrow walkway.A 275-foot, 2-inch-thick cable fell along a narrow pathway of the southbound Interstate Bridge span on Thursday, Nov. 17. No cars or pedestrians were in the area, and nobody was hurt. The incident required a lift of the southbound span for repairs, however. Experts say this is just the latest of many safety issues on the bridge that thousands cross every day between Oregon and Washington. A project to replace the aging spans has been authorized by both states. "We've always...
PORTLAND, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove faces severe rent burden

One-third of Forest Grove renters pay more than half of their income to their landlord.A third of Forest Grove renters pay more than half of their income on rent, according to a sample of U.S. Census Bureau data from 2022. State law defines a severe rent burden as when at least 25% of renters pay more than 50% of their income on housing costs. Forest Grove is well above that point, the data indicates. "Land is expensive and construction costs are high. Housing production is also a primary factor. The private sector builds the vast majority of homes and those...
FOREST GROVE, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Just reelected, Beach Pace says she will run for Hillsboro mayor

The city councilor says she's focused on that role first and foremost, but she's committed to running for mayor in 2024. Newly reelected Hillsboro City Councilor Beach Pace says she will be running for mayor in two years, as the second and final term of current Mayor Steve Callaway comes to a close. Pace has long been interested in the job. But she told Pamplin Media Group she's focused first on continuing her work on the council. She doesn't want anyone to think she's dreaming of greener pastures before she's done fulfilling her current role as Ward 1 city...
HILLSBORO, OR
pdxmonthly.com

The Portland Area’s Top Naturopaths, as Chosen by Their Peers

Meet the winners of our annual peer survey, when we ask local naturopathic doctors and complementary medicine health care providers to tell us the people they turn to. Naturopathic doctors (NDs) often approach primary care and preventive care with a more holistic view. Portland boasts quite a few, as the city is home to the National University of Naturopathic Medicine, founded in 1956.
PORTLAND, OR
The Times

5 things to know about tolling in Oregon

Here's all about the where, what, when and why of the tolls coming soon to Portland's freeways.Oregon will see its first road tolls, in about two years from now. Everyone knows about the proposed tolls coming to the Portland metro area — but many of the details floating around have been only rumors. Here's everything you need to know about what ODOT has planned for the tolls, from where they will be, to how they will work, to why the transportation system needs a new source of funding, according to an ODOT announcement on November 18. Hannah Williams,...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

All new TriMet 'green buses' recalled for safety reasons

Service on the new FX2 Division line will continue with regular buses until a fix is approved.All of TriMet's new 60-foot articulated buses have been recalled and will remain out of service at least until some time in December, if not later. The manufacturer, Nova Bus, has issued a voluntary recall of all similar buses based on a problem TriMet first uncovered earlier this month. It involves connecting bolts that cannot be fully tightened, come loose and can fall out. "It's disappointing that our new buses experienced this issue, just as it's disappointing to have an issue or recall on...
PORTLAND, OR
The Times

Committee suggests Damascus/Oregon City-area sites for land swap

Metro's Policy Advisory Committee recommends the sites so that Tigard's River Terrace 2.0 can enter the UGB earlier.An advisory committee is recommending that the Metro Council select two parcels of land — one in the now-disincorporated city of Damascus and property just outside of Oregon City city limits — in moving forward with a so-called {obj:67425:"land swap" with Tigard.} On Wednesday, Nov, 9, the Metro Policy Advisory Committee, which informs the Metro Council on major regional issues including the urban growth boundary, suggested the parcels as the best of three options on the table. If the council approves, they would...
OREGON CITY, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
4K+
Followers
26K+
Post
979K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy