RAPID CITY, S.D.- If you are dreaming about celebrating the holidays under a different roof, here are some of the more affordable home picks in Rapid City. This five bedroom, three bath home features three bedrooms on the same floor. The large fenced backyard is perfect for your family. The vaulted ceilings and ample natural light create a festive space for the holidays. You will enjoy holiday entertaining in the kitchen that offers extra seating at the breakfast bar as well as a large pantry and black stainless steel appliances.

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO