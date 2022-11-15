Read full article on original website
newscenter1.tv
See what Rapid City services are adjusting hours for Thanksgiving
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Offices, services and operations in Rapid City will be adjusting hours for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, Nov. 24-25. Adjustment in services and operations for city facilities and services during Thanksgiving Week include:. City Hall: Closed Thursday and Friday, Nov. 24-25. Solid Waste: The Rapid City...
newscenter1.tv
NO TRAVEL ADVISED issued along I-90 Thursday morning
RAPID CITY, S.D.- Hazardous weather continues into the afternoon in western South Dakota and northeastern Wyoming. A No Travel Advised has been issued by the South Dakota Department of Transportation from the Wyoming state line to Exit 46 in Piedmont. As wind speeds continue to increase headed into this afternoon,...
KELOLAND TV
RCP&E changes plan on federal rail grant request
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A South Dakota railroad’s application for a federal grant will now be limited to building a new locomotive shop in Huron. Jerry Vest explained the latest version of the Rapid City, Pierre & Eastern plan Wednesday to the South Dakota Railroad Board. Vest said...
KELOLAND TV
Arctic front arrives tonight; Turning warmer next week
Good morning! It’s another cold start to the day across KELOLAND with additional snow falling in the Sioux Falls area. We expect more light snow off and on the next couple of days as the next surge of cold arrives tomorrow. The snow was generous in the Black Hills...
KELOLAND TV
KELOLAND meteorologist predicts above average snow amounts this winter
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Despite mostly drought conditions for the past few months, you can expect more snow than average according to one KELOLAND meteorologist. For 19 years, KELOLAND meteorologist Scot Mundt has been predicting snowfall totals for Sioux Falls, Aberdeen, Pierre and Rapid City. Mundt’s prediction for the 2022-23 winter was released at the end of the KELOLAND Live Doppler Winter Special. You can watch the full special in the player above.
newscenter1.tv
35 photos of snowfall in downtown Rapid City and people trying to fight the cold
RAPID CITY, S.D. – People braced against the cold and snow with coats, hoods and some hot drinks Tuesday. People walked to shops or their cars while others worked, like shoveling Main Street Square’s ice rink. Downtown Rapid City ended up getting 7.2 inches of snow fall Tuesday.
newscenter1.tv
Four things to know about United Way of the Black Hills’ “Get the Pack Back” campaign
RAPID CITY, S.D.– As part of the United Way of the Black Hills’ fundraising campaign, the annual “Get the Pack Back” event plays a key part helping the organization reach their yearly goals. Board President Lauren Ebert explains more about the importance of the event. What...
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City’s food drive is heading into its final days
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The final days for Rapid City’s community food drive are quickly approaching and officials with the Public Works Department and AFSCME Union remind the public of the upcoming deadline. The deadline is Friday, Nov. 18, and donations are still being accepted at various city...
KELOLAND TV
No injuries in Rapid City crash Tuesday morning
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — No one was hurt in a crash south of Rapid City Tuesday morning. The South Dakota Highway Patrol posted a video of the scene to its Facebook page. Officials say it happened around 10 a.m. on Highway 79 near Spring Creek Road. A pickup...
KEVN
A change to South Dakota election laws possible
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota is 1 of 6 states that don’t conduct a post-election audit. The Pennington County Board of Commissioners is trying to open a discussion with lawmakers in Pierre to enact changes to South Dakota election laws in the 2023 legislative session. In a...
newscenter1.tv
Is a new house on your wish list? Check out these Rapid City homes under $400k
RAPID CITY, S.D.- If you are dreaming about celebrating the holidays under a different roof, here are some of the more affordable home picks in Rapid City. This five bedroom, three bath home features three bedrooms on the same floor. The large fenced backyard is perfect for your family. The vaulted ceilings and ample natural light create a festive space for the holidays. You will enjoy holiday entertaining in the kitchen that offers extra seating at the breakfast bar as well as a large pantry and black stainless steel appliances.
newscenter1.tv
Public input needed for proposed project at intersection of Highway 16 and Neck Yoke Road in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The South Dakota Department of Transportation will be holding an open house public meeting Tuesday, Nov. 22 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Black Hills Energy on Mount Rushmore Road to receive input on the proposed project at the intersection of Highway 16 and Neck Yoke Road in Rapid City.
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City offers free parking downtown for upcoming dates
RAPID CITY, S.D. — During the entire Thanksgiving holiday weekend, and Saturdays between the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays, there will be free parking at meters in downtown Rapid City. The free parking for the Thanksgiving weekend will go into effect Nov. 24 and last through Nov. 27. The free...
newscenter1.tv
Ramen Satto and SUMO Japanese Kitchen offer something different for Rapid City
Satto in Rapid City is co-owned and operated by Jeff and Yukiko Johnson. The two decided a couple years ago that they wanted to do ramen in Rapid City at their other restaurant, SUMO Japanese Kitchen, but they didn’t have the space. Eventually, they were finally able to get...
newscenter1.tv
Pennington County Courthouse celebrates 100 years; recreates photo for new time capsule
RAPID CITY, S.D. – A hundred years came and went since the cornerstone of the Pennington County Courthouse was placed. The public was invited Wednesday to attend the Pennington County Courthouse Centennial Celebration, and to have their picture taken to be placed in a new time capsule to be opened in 2122.
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City Legal & Finance Committee approve 2nd reading of ordinance banning alcohol at marijuana dispensaries
RAPID CITY, S.D.– Rapid City’s Legal & Finance Committee approved the 2nd reading of an ordinance banning the sale of alcohol at marijuana dispensaries on Wednesday. It also allows flexibility for medical cannabis establishments, giving license-holders an additional year to begin operations. Director of the Rapid City Attorney’s...
newscenter1.tv
Meet Drogon, the Rapid City Fire Department’s newest rescue dog
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Rapid City Fire Department will be welcoming their newest rescue K9, Drogon. Rapid City Fire Chief Jason Culberson will swear Drogon into the RCFD on Monday, Nov. 21 at 9 a.m. Here are some photos of Drogon!. Drogon is a two-year-old Belgian Malinois, who...
KEVN
Accumulating snow for some through the week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Snow showers are likely overnight and into Tuesday. Temperatures will fall into the teens tonight and only climb into the 20s during the daytime hours. Accumulations are likely for the northern hills and over toward the Big Horns, where Winter Weather Advisories are in place. 3″-6″ will be likely from Spearfish to Lead/Deadwood. 1″-3″ will be possible from Sturgis down toward Piedmont. Sheridan will likely see 1″-3″ of additional snow, too.
KELOLAND TV
South Dakotans welcome home national guard troops
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakotans will be welcoming home more than 100 National Guard troops later today in Rapid City. Members of the 235th Military Police Company have returned from their 10-month deployment to Cuba to help with Joint Task Force Guantanamo. Governor Kristi Noem and U.S....
newscenter1.tv
How to choose the perfect Christmas tree in the Black Hills area this holiday season
RAPID CITY, S.D. – As the holidays grow closer, buying a Christmas tree might be at the center of some people’s minds. Here are some things to know before, during and after getting a Christmas tree in South Dakota this holiday season. Before you get a tree. Find...
