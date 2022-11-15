Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ABC 33/40 News
Derick Brown found guilty in federal kidnapping trial of Kamille 'Cupcake' McKinney
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBMA) — A federal jury found Derick Brown guilty Thursday on all charges related to the 2019 kidnapping of Kamille "Cupcake" McKinney. Closing arguments were concluded at 10:45 a.m. The jury begin its deliberation shortly after at 11:20 a.m. The verdict was reached around 12:40 p.m., after...
Federal trial begins for accused ‘Cupcake’ McKinney kidnapper Derick Brown
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The trial for the woman charged with kidnapping and then killing a 3-year-old girl in Birmingham three years ago began Monday at the federal courthouse in Tuscaloosa. Derick Brown faces federal kidnapping charges in the abduction of Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney on October 12, 2019, when she was taken during a party […]
Former Birmingham police detective on trial for capital murder was ‘cold, calculated, exact,’ prosecutor says
A former Birmingham police detective on trial for capital murder was described by a prosecutor Tuesday as “ICE.”. “Intentional, cold, calculated, exact,” said Jefferson County Assistant District Attorney Eric Hamilton of 42-year-old Alfreda Fluker. “A killer -that’s what she is.’’. Fluker went on trial this week...
wvtm13.com
Derick Brown blames co-defendant in McKinney kidnapping trial
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Derick Brown is placing all the blame on her co-defendant for Kamille 'Cupcake' McKinney's fatal abduction. The three-year-old was snatched while playing at a birthday party at Birmingham's Tom Brown Village Apartments on Oct. 12, 2019. McKinney's body was found in a construction trash bin ten...
wdhn.com
Man accused of kidnapping, killing Homewood native Aniah Blanchard indicted on capital murder charges
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The man accused of kidnapping and killing a 19-year-old woman from a gas station in Auburn has been indicted on three counts of capital murder, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced Tuesday. On Monday, a grand jury in Macon County indicted Ibraheem Yazeed, 32, on...
wbrc.com
Shooting investigation underway at Days Inn
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police were at a Days Inn investigating a shooting early this morning. 1 person was shot and taken to a local hospital. It is unclear if the victim was shot at the Days Inn. Investigation is ongoing. Please check back for updates. Get news alerts...
Birmingham 7th grader shot to death in SUV identified; suspect in custody
A Birmingham seventh grader has been identified as the young girl gunned down Wednesday morning in a shooting that also left her mother critically injured. Birmingham police late Wednesday identified the slain girl as Moriah Quib-Marquez. She was 14 and attended Ossie Ware Mitchell Middle School. Moriah is one of...
wbrc.com
Identity of 14-year-old killed in Wednesday’s shooting confirmed, suspect arrested
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Police have identified the victim of a shooting in Birmingham on Wednesday morning. In an update from the Birmingham Police Department, officials say that Moriah Quib-Marquez, 14, was traveling with an adult female passenger and three small children on 80th Street North when their vehicle was hit by gunfire.
wvtm13.com
Federal trial for kidnapping suspect Derick Brown begins Monday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Monday morning, the trial for the second person charged in the kidnapping and murder of Kamille "Cupcake" McKinney will begin in federal court in Tuscaloosa. Derek Brown is scheduled to appear at the Tuscaloosa Federal Building and Courthouse at 9 a.m. Monday. Brown faces federal kidnapping...
wvtm13.com
Illegal drugs allegedly found at house in McCalla
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — One man was arrested after illegal drugs were allegedly found at a house in McCalla. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says Ryan Owens, 35, is charged with drug trafficking, domestic violence and other drug-related charges. Owens was arrested after JCSO deputies noticed marijuana in plain...
Inmate killed in assault at Donaldson Correctional Facility
BSSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate serving a life sentence at the William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer was killed Monday afternoon. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 32-year-old Kenneth Earl Ray II was found around 2:40 p.m. Monday, after sustaining “sharp force injuries” during a reported assault by another inmate. He was […]
WSFA
Brothers formally dismissed of rape charges after spending 20 years in prison
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Quinton Cook and his brother Frank Meadows Jr. believe that the truth will set you free. On Monday, Nov, 14, the truth literally set them free. Cook and Meadows spent 20 years in prison on 1993 rape charges, a crime they said they did not commit. Those charges have been formally dismissed by Judge Shanta Owens.
wvtm13.com
Local and federal officials discuss gun violence in Brimingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Officials from the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office, health department, and U.S Attorney's office gathered for a panel discussion on gun violence in Birmingham. The Rotary Club of Birmingham hosted the lunch hour. The goal was to bring more attention to community members about a violent...
Man shot, killed in Birmingham identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 28-year-old man that was shot and killed in Birmingham Monday afternoon has been identified. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Brandon Tavarius Carpenter was shot while in the 500 block of 41st Street North. He was found around 1 p.m. and transported to UAB Hospital where he was pronounced […]
ABC 33/40 News
Inmate stabbed to death at Donaldson Correctional Facility
An inmate was stabbed to death Monday afternoon at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer, according to the Jefferson County Coroner. 32-year-old Kenneth Earl Ray II was serving a life sentence for robbery after being convicted in 2008 in Mobile County. He was stabbed by another inmate on November...
Search over for Talladega County wanted man
TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: Woods has been located. The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who was allegedly involved in a robbery. According to TCSO, officers are searching for Jaelund Woods. He is wanted for third-degree burglary. Woods, 23, is 5’9″ and weighs around 165 pounds. He was last seen […]
Man ambushed, killed in alley in Birmingham’s Avondale community
A man died in a hail of gunfire after police say he was ambushed in an alley in Birmingham’s Avondale community. Birmingham police Tuesday night identified the victim as Brandon Tavarius Carpenter. He was 28. The gunfire erupted just before 1 p.m. Tuesday on 41st Street North just off...
Cottondale man arrested, charged with murder
COTTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — A Cottondale man was arrested Saturday afternoon and charged with murder. Deputies arrived to check on Barry Sartain, 61. The other resident, Daniel Raines, 24, allegedly said that Sartain had left several days ago and hadn’t returned and he gave deputies consent to search. Deputies then located Sartain’s body in an […]
Two arrested for shoplifting in Trussville
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Two people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Nov. 8 – 11, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find your picture […]
3 teens killed in Alabama crash were in truck running from police, troopers say
Three Alabama high school students killed and a fourth critically injured in a crash last week were attempting to elude a police officer at the time of the wreck, state authorities said. The crash happened just after 1 a.m. Friday on Alabama 91 near County Road 549 in Cullman County,...
Comments / 0