ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
click orlando

Deltona woman attacks father, locks niece in bedroom, deputies say

DELTONA, Fla. – A 28-year-old Deltona woman was arrested Monday after attacking her father and locking both herself and her niece in a bedroom, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded to a home along Humphrey Boulevard Monday afternoon after receiving a call from...
DELTONA, FL
click orlando

Apopka police officer arrested on DUI charge in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – An Apopka police officer was arrested Tuesday in Orlando on a charge of driving under influence, according to the Apopka Police Department. According to a news release, officer Sara Muni faces “additional charges related to the incident,” but Apopka police did not elaborate on what those charges may be.
APOPKA, FL
wbtw.com

16-year-old boy missing found shot dead in Florida cemetery

REDDICK, Fla. (WFLA) — A missing Florida boy was found dead in a cemetery, according to deputies. Deputies found the body of Kenneth Carr Jr., 16, Wednesday at the Campground Cemetery in Reddick, according to a Monday release from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said...
REDDICK, FL
WCJB

Two men from Ocala facing gun and drug-related charges

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police released new details about an arrest involving a stolen gun. Jaishun Turner, 22, and Ulnaiji Hall, 23, are out on bail, both facing gun and drug-related charges. Police pulled over a vehicle last Thursday for a window tint violation. Officers say they found marijuana...
OCALA, FL
click orlando

1 killed, several hurt in 2-vehicle wreck in Citra, FHP says

CITRA, Fla. – A driver was killed and several others were injured Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Marion County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal wreck happened around 6:10 a.m. on County Road 329 near NW 21 Court in Citra. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]
CITRA, FL
Action News Jax

Putnam County teen convicted for double shooting over drugs

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla — According to a report from the Florida State Attorney’s Office, at the conclusion of a three-day trial this morning a Putnam County jury found the defendant, who will remain unnamed due to his age, guilty as charged of two counts of attempted robbery with a Firearm and two counts of aggravated battery with bodily harm with a firearm.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
WESH

1 person injured in Seminole County shooting, police say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting in Sanford on Saturday is under investigation. Around 11:30 p.m., the shooting occurred on Historic Goldsboro Boulevard. Sanford police said it appears multiple rounds were fired from a vehicle that drove by. There was one person inside of the vehicle that was struck....
SANFORD, FL
click orlando

Crash shuts down SR-33 in Clermont for hours

CLERMONT, Fla. – A crash has northbound State Road 33 shut down in Clermont for about two hours on Wednesday, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said the crash happened near County Road 474. [TRENDING: WATCH AGAIN: NASA’s mega moon rocket lifts off...
CLERMONT, FL
WESH

Missing Central Florida teen found dead at cemetery

REDDICK, Fla. — A missing 16-year-old from Marion County has been found dead. According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, 16-year-old Kenneth Carr Jr. was found dead at Campground Cemetery in Reddick one day after being reported missing by family members. Deputies determined that Carr had been shot and...
MARION COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

DeLand Police start zero tolerance policy over traffic laws: Here's why

DELAND, Fla. - Constant gunfire has people in DeLand on edge, and law enforcement has sworn to do something about it. The DeLand Police Department has partnered up with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office to crack down on crime. That new task force has stopped dozens of people in the past week alone. That’s resulted in nearly 40 people being brought through the doors of this jail.
DELAND, FL
WCJB

North Marion High students react to teenager found dead in cemetery in Reddick

REDDICK, Fla. (WCJB) -After 16-year-old Kenneth Carr Jr. was found dead in a cemetery in Reddick, shockwaves rushed through North Marion High School. “There were people in the hallways that were just crying, like they couldn’t even talk,” said North Marion student Brayden Hawk. “It was loud crying, tears everywhere, they couldn’t even move.”
REDDICK, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy