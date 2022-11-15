DELAND, Fla. - Constant gunfire has people in DeLand on edge, and law enforcement has sworn to do something about it. The DeLand Police Department has partnered up with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office to crack down on crime. That new task force has stopped dozens of people in the past week alone. That’s resulted in nearly 40 people being brought through the doors of this jail.

