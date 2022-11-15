Read full article on original website
Related
click orlando
Ocala man, 45, killed in Marion County motorcycle crash, troopers say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 45-year-old man from Ocala was killed Thursday in a motorcycle crash in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred around 6 a.m. off County Road 464, south of Hickory Road, troopers said. [TRENDING: Owner pulls the plug on Orlando’s last...
click orlando
Sumter teacher arrested after inappropriately touching student; more victims possible, deputies say
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A Sumter County high school teacher was arrested Wednesday after inappropriately touching at least one student, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A student came forward Friday, saying that South Sumter High School teacher Jason Sager, 48, had touched the student and sent...
click orlando
Deltona woman attacks father, locks niece in bedroom, deputies say
DELTONA, Fla. – A 28-year-old Deltona woman was arrested Monday after attacking her father and locking both herself and her niece in a bedroom, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded to a home along Humphrey Boulevard Monday afternoon after receiving a call from...
ocala-news.com
Ocala man arrested after shattering windows, breaking appliances inside ex-boyfriend’s apartment
A 37-year-old Ocala man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he admitted to breaking windows, sliding glass doors, toilets, and multiple appliances inside his ex-boyfriend’s apartment. On Tuesday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to an apartment located in the 5400 block of SE...
click orlando
Apopka police officer arrested on DUI charge in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. – An Apopka police officer was arrested Tuesday in Orlando on a charge of driving under influence, according to the Apopka Police Department. According to a news release, officer Sara Muni faces “additional charges related to the incident,” but Apopka police did not elaborate on what those charges may be.
wbtw.com
16-year-old boy missing found shot dead in Florida cemetery
REDDICK, Fla. (WFLA) — A missing Florida boy was found dead in a cemetery, according to deputies. Deputies found the body of Kenneth Carr Jr., 16, Wednesday at the Campground Cemetery in Reddick, according to a Monday release from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said...
DeLand law enforcement is teaming up to crack down on crimes through increased police presence
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The DeLand Police Department have teamed up with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office to increase police presence throughout the city of DeLand. This comes just weeks after four shootings were reported within four days of each other in the Spring Hills area. DeLand Police...
click orlando
12-year-old arrested after threatening mass shooting at Flagler middle school, deputies say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A 12-year-old girl was arrested in Flagler County Wednesday after deputies said she sent a threat via Snapchat to conduct a mass shooting at her middle school. According to the sheriff’s office, the sixth grader, who attends Indian Trails Middle School, sent the messages to...
click orlando
Police increase patrols, traffic stops in DeLand’s south side after shootings surge
DELAND, Fla. – After what police are calling a surge in shootings in a DeLand neighborhood, police and other agencies have created a task force to crack down on criminals. DeLand Police Chief Jason Umberger announced Wednesday the task force had already started work in the Spring Hill area of the city.
WCJB
Two men from Ocala facing gun and drug-related charges
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police released new details about an arrest involving a stolen gun. Jaishun Turner, 22, and Ulnaiji Hall, 23, are out on bail, both facing gun and drug-related charges. Police pulled over a vehicle last Thursday for a window tint violation. Officers say they found marijuana...
click orlando
1 killed, several hurt in 2-vehicle wreck in Citra, FHP says
CITRA, Fla. – A driver was killed and several others were injured Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Marion County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal wreck happened around 6:10 a.m. on County Road 329 near NW 21 Court in Citra. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]
Putnam County teen convicted for double shooting over drugs
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla — According to a report from the Florida State Attorney’s Office, at the conclusion of a three-day trial this morning a Putnam County jury found the defendant, who will remain unnamed due to his age, guilty as charged of two counts of attempted robbery with a Firearm and two counts of aggravated battery with bodily harm with a firearm.
WCJB
MCSO launches homicide investigation into 16-year-old found dead at cemetery
REDDICK, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of a teenager found dead with gunshot wounds at a cemetery near Reddick. The sheriff’s office has upgraded the suspicious death to a homicide investigation. According to the sheriff’s office, they received reports that Kenneth Carr,...
WESH
1 person injured in Seminole County shooting, police say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting in Sanford on Saturday is under investigation. Around 11:30 p.m., the shooting occurred on Historic Goldsboro Boulevard. Sanford police said it appears multiple rounds were fired from a vehicle that drove by. There was one person inside of the vehicle that was struck....
click orlando
Crash shuts down SR-33 in Clermont for hours
CLERMONT, Fla. – A crash has northbound State Road 33 shut down in Clermont for about two hours on Wednesday, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said the crash happened near County Road 474. [TRENDING: WATCH AGAIN: NASA’s mega moon rocket lifts off...
WESH
Missing Central Florida teen found dead at cemetery
REDDICK, Fla. — A missing 16-year-old from Marion County has been found dead. According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, 16-year-old Kenneth Carr Jr. was found dead at Campground Cemetery in Reddick one day after being reported missing by family members. Deputies determined that Carr had been shot and...
fox35orlando.com
DeLand Police start zero tolerance policy over traffic laws: Here's why
DELAND, Fla. - Constant gunfire has people in DeLand on edge, and law enforcement has sworn to do something about it. The DeLand Police Department has partnered up with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office to crack down on crime. That new task force has stopped dozens of people in the past week alone. That’s resulted in nearly 40 people being brought through the doors of this jail.
click orlando
2 accused in Flagler theft possibly tied to similar crimes across Florida, deputies say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said they have identified two men who worked to steal a woman’s wallet and cell phone last month at a Palm Coast supermarket and may possibly be connected to similar crimes across the state. Deputies said the victim...
fox35orlando.com
'So senseless': Family waiting for answers after pregnant Florida mom shot, killed in her car
SANFORD - Kaylin Fiengo's family remembered her as fun, loving, and happy – and they're now looking to find the person that killed her. Fiengo, 18, was found dead inside her car on Friday night at Coastline Park in Sanford, Florida. She was roughly 13 weeks pregnant with her second child, a baby girl. She already has a one-year-old son.
WCJB
North Marion High students react to teenager found dead in cemetery in Reddick
REDDICK, Fla. (WCJB) -After 16-year-old Kenneth Carr Jr. was found dead in a cemetery in Reddick, shockwaves rushed through North Marion High School. “There were people in the hallways that were just crying, like they couldn’t even talk,” said North Marion student Brayden Hawk. “It was loud crying, tears everywhere, they couldn’t even move.”
Comments / 0