akc.org
How to Tell Your Dog’s Age
When you bring a puppy home, you usually know their birthday and exact age. However, estimating the age of a dog adopted from a shelter can be difficult. Why does knowing your dog’s age matter? “The reason it’s important to estimate your dog’s age is that age influences so many aspects of your dog’s quality of life: for example, diet, exercise, and healthcare requirements,” explains Dr. Jerry Klein, Chief Veterinary Officer for the AKC.
akc.org
Upper Respiratory Infections in Dogs: What You Need to Know
Are you noticing your dog has a runny nose and a sudden, harsh cough that sounds like a goose honking? There’s a good chance they’re suffering from an upper respiratory infection. You might dismiss a cough as something that will pass in a few days. While this is often the case, these types of infections can spread and lead to serious illness in more vulnerable dogs.
