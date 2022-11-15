Marisol Soriano-Cruz is an advocate for families and her community of Bridgeton, going above and beyond to help families reach their goals and to ensure children receive the best education to meet their needs. For this commitment to bettering families and children in our region, New Jersey’s Heartland is proud to name Marisol as our October 2022 Heartland Hero.

