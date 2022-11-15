ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vineland, NJ

snjtoday.com

Soriano-Cruz Receives October 2022 Heartland Hero Award

Marisol Soriano-Cruz is an advocate for families and her community of Bridgeton, going above and beyond to help families reach their goals and to ensure children receive the best education to meet their needs. For this commitment to bettering families and children in our region, New Jersey’s Heartland is proud to name Marisol as our October 2022 Heartland Hero.
BRIDGETON, NJ
snjtoday.com

The Guidance Center Honors Mayor Anthony Fanucci

City of Vineland Mayor Anthony Fanucci was honored by The Guidance Center as its 2022 Mental Health Distinguished Community Leader at a recent awards dinner at Merighi’s Savoy Inn in Vineland. Fanucci was recognized for outstanding contributions and service to the greater Vineland and Cumberland County communities. Both personally and professionally, Mayor Fanucci offers dedicated support for education, law enforcement, first responders, mental health, business, and veterans — through his leadership, volunteerism and advocacy.
VINELAND, NJ
wpgtalkradio.com

5 Juveniles, 2 Adults Attacked By Dogs in Atlantic City, NJ

Seven people including five juveniles between the ages of 10 and 17 are recovering after being bitten by a pair of dogs in Atlantic City Tuesday afternoon. The Atlantic City Police Department says the incident happened just before 3:45 in the 1300 block of Baltic Avenue. A preliminary investigation determined...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
snjtoday.com

Land Receives November 2022 Heartland Hero Award

New Jersey’s Heartland is proud to honor Bruce Land of Vineland, as its November 2022 Heartland Hero. The former New Jersey Assemblyman, whose military service during the Vietnam War garnered him two Bronze Stars, continues to be an advocate for veterans throughout the region. Land, a Cumberland County native,...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ
signsofthetimes.com

Bakery’s Moose Mural Must Come Down for AutoZone Store

Barring a miracle, it appears Maggie Moose is headed for that big marshland in the sky. Not long after a brick-wall painting at Maggie Moose Bakery in Medford, NJ was outlawed by local officials, the confectionery business shared a fateful update that likely spells the end of its beloved mural.
MEDFORD, NJ
KBUR

Ice skating rink coming to Burlington Memorial Auditorium

Burlington, IA- Burlington Memorial Auditorium will soon host a new acrylic ice skating rink. Burlington Riverfront Entertainment president Dana Johnston told the Burlington City Council on Monday that their goal with the rink is to provide a safe, accessible, family-friendly attraction to the community. Johnston said that BRE is planning...
BURLINGTON, NJ
The Cherry Hill Sun

Camden County announces 561 cases in past week

The Camden County Department of Health is announcing 441 new positive cases of COVID-19 and three new COVID-related deaths which occurred between Tuesday, Nov. 8 and Monday, Nov. 14. Additionally, there were 120 cases detected through antigen testing, bringing the total number of cases 561. The aggregate number of confirmed positive cases in Camden County to 129,620 and 1,730 total fatalities.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
fox29.com

Officials: Child shot and hospitalized in Millville

MILLVILLE, N.J. - A child has been shot in Millville, New Jersey. Officials said the shooting happened on the 400 block of North 5th Street, in the Cumberland County community, Wednesday evening, around 7 p.m. The child was taken to a local hospital. Officials could not confirm the condition of...
MILLVILLE, NJ
BreakingAC

Fire destroys Egg Harbor Township home

A family was displaced after a fire at their Egg Harbor Township home Sunday. The residents and pets were safely evacuated from the residence in the 200 block of Weymouth Avenue before police arrived, Lt. Mark Mensch said. Firefighters from Scullville, Bargaintown and Somers Point responded and extinguished the fire,...
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
The Cherry Hill Sun

Camden County issues “Code Blue”

Commissioner Virginia Betteridge, liaison to the Camden County Department of Health and Human Services, advises municipalities that the region will be under a Code Blue Advisory Thursday evening into the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 22. The Health Officer has issued the Code Blue advisory for Camden County effective from 7...

