Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
$1M Grant for Indian King Tavern, Wallace House Historic SitesMorristown MinuteSomerset County, NJ
This Epic Christmas Village in New Jersey is a Must-VisitTravel MavenSmithville, NJ
Woman Caught Hanging Dolls In Nooses Near Black New Jersey Politician's Campaign SignsOssiana TepfenhartMiddle Township, NJ
Related
snjtoday.com
Soriano-Cruz Receives October 2022 Heartland Hero Award
Marisol Soriano-Cruz is an advocate for families and her community of Bridgeton, going above and beyond to help families reach their goals and to ensure children receive the best education to meet their needs. For this commitment to bettering families and children in our region, New Jersey’s Heartland is proud to name Marisol as our October 2022 Heartland Hero.
snjtoday.com
The Guidance Center Honors Mayor Anthony Fanucci
City of Vineland Mayor Anthony Fanucci was honored by The Guidance Center as its 2022 Mental Health Distinguished Community Leader at a recent awards dinner at Merighi’s Savoy Inn in Vineland. Fanucci was recognized for outstanding contributions and service to the greater Vineland and Cumberland County communities. Both personally and professionally, Mayor Fanucci offers dedicated support for education, law enforcement, first responders, mental health, business, and veterans — through his leadership, volunteerism and advocacy.
Martel’s Christmas Wonderland in Hamilton, NJ Sets Opening Date for 2022
The Martel family in Hamilton Township, NJ (Mercer County), has announced that they will once again open their famous Christmas house for the holiday season for all to see. The tradition continues. I know you're excited. The family's latest Facebook post reveals the Christmas cheer on Philips Avenue will begin...
wpgtalkradio.com
5 Juveniles, 2 Adults Attacked By Dogs in Atlantic City, NJ
Seven people including five juveniles between the ages of 10 and 17 are recovering after being bitten by a pair of dogs in Atlantic City Tuesday afternoon. The Atlantic City Police Department says the incident happened just before 3:45 in the 1300 block of Baltic Avenue. A preliminary investigation determined...
snjtoday.com
Land Receives November 2022 Heartland Hero Award
New Jersey’s Heartland is proud to honor Bruce Land of Vineland, as its November 2022 Heartland Hero. The former New Jersey Assemblyman, whose military service during the Vietnam War garnered him two Bronze Stars, continues to be an advocate for veterans throughout the region. Land, a Cumberland County native,...
Seeing Deer & More In Egg Harbor Township & Northfield, NJ
My daily ride from Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey to the Northfield studios of Townsquare Media, is often like a ride through the zoo. On my way in, it’s in the dark, early hours of the morning. On a daily basis, I can see:. Deer. Rabbits. Raccoons. Skunks. Opossum.
watchthetramcarplease.com
A film crew from PEOPLE Magazine Investigates will begin filming in Cape May County TODAY!
Today begins a new chapter in the Mark Himebaugh story. A film crew from PEOPLE Magazine Investigates will begin filming in Cape May County as part of their recreation of events on November 25th, 1991. The crew will also begin interviewing some of the people involved during the time that Mark disappeared.
signsofthetimes.com
Bakery’s Moose Mural Must Come Down for AutoZone Store
Barring a miracle, it appears Maggie Moose is headed for that big marshland in the sky. Not long after a brick-wall painting at Maggie Moose Bakery in Medford, NJ was outlawed by local officials, the confectionery business shared a fateful update that likely spells the end of its beloved mural.
shorelocalnews.com
Downtown ‘Earlier Than the Bird’ Celebration Set for Saturday in Ocean City
The early forecast calls for clear and cool weather on Saturday – ideal conditions to kick off the holiday season along downtown Asbury Avenue. In Ocean City, that means shopping in your pajamas for the Earlier Than the Bird celebration. The annual downtown shopping extravaganza takes place 8 a.m....
Ribbon-cutting for new $38.3M. Medical Arts Pavilion in Atlantic City
AtlantiCare offered a preview of its new Medical Arts Pavilion on Tuesday. The $38.3 million facility was specifically developed to enhance access to quality care for the Atlantic City community. It is one of the many ways the organization says it is increasing access to care by addressing health disparities,...
KBUR
Ice skating rink coming to Burlington Memorial Auditorium
Burlington, IA- Burlington Memorial Auditorium will soon host a new acrylic ice skating rink. Burlington Riverfront Entertainment president Dana Johnston told the Burlington City Council on Monday that their goal with the rink is to provide a safe, accessible, family-friendly attraction to the community. Johnston said that BRE is planning...
Group of children mauled by dogs being taken for a walk in Atlantic City, NJ
ATLANTIC CITY — Seven people including five children were bitten by two dogs in Atlantic City on Tuesday afternoon. Atlantic City police said two children were taking the dogs for a walk in an apartment complex on Baltic Avenue around 3:40 p.m. when they encountered a third dog. The...
Camden County announces 561 cases in past week
The Camden County Department of Health is announcing 441 new positive cases of COVID-19 and three new COVID-related deaths which occurred between Tuesday, Nov. 8 and Monday, Nov. 14. Additionally, there were 120 cases detected through antigen testing, bringing the total number of cases 561. The aggregate number of confirmed positive cases in Camden County to 129,620 and 1,730 total fatalities.
fox29.com
Officials: Child shot and hospitalized in Millville
MILLVILLE, N.J. - A child has been shot in Millville, New Jersey. Officials said the shooting happened on the 400 block of North 5th Street, in the Cumberland County community, Wednesday evening, around 7 p.m. The child was taken to a local hospital. Officials could not confirm the condition of...
Fire destroys Egg Harbor Township home
A family was displaced after a fire at their Egg Harbor Township home Sunday. The residents and pets were safely evacuated from the residence in the 200 block of Weymouth Avenue before police arrived, Lt. Mark Mensch said. Firefighters from Scullville, Bargaintown and Somers Point responded and extinguished the fire,...
13-year-old injured in Millville, NJ shooting
Authorities say a 14-year-old boy from Millville was taken into police custody in connection with the shooting.
Camden County issues “Code Blue”
Commissioner Virginia Betteridge, liaison to the Camden County Department of Health and Human Services, advises municipalities that the region will be under a Code Blue Advisory Thursday evening into the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 22. The Health Officer has issued the Code Blue advisory for Camden County effective from 7...
Same House Twice: Cape May, NJ, Police Search For Burglary Suspect
Authorities in Cape May County are asking for your help identifying a burglary suspect. The Cape May Police Department says the burglary occurred on Sunset Boulevard in West Cape May during the early morning hours on November 10th. According to authorities, the suspect gained access through a rear door using...
Structure Fire Extinguished By EHT & Somers Point, NJ Fire Departments
The Egg Harbor Township Police Department and the following Egg Harbor Township Fire Departments all responded to a structure fire yesterday in the late afternoon at the 200 Block of Weymouth Avenue. The Egg Harbor Township Police confirmed the following fire departments battled this blaze:. Scullville Fire Department. Bargaintown Fire...
Comments / 0