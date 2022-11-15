ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Comments / 2

Related
KTLA.com

Fighting Fentanyl in California: Changing the Prosecution Playbook

The synthetic opioid fentanyl, often packaged to look like other prescription drugs, has destroyed lives and devastated families who have lost loved ones that died from fentanyl-related overdoses. Matt Capelouto, who lost his 20-year-old daughter to a fentanyl overdose in 2019, just two days before Christmas, worked to change how...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
vcsd.org

Inmate Information for Ventura County & Guidelines

Visits are handled on a first-come, first-served basis. Check-in begins one (1) hour prior to the session start time, with the exception of Sunday afternoon visiting from 1:30 to 4:30, check-in will begin 2 hours prior to this (Sunday afternoon) session. The designations A, B, C, D, E, F, G,...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

$15M grant to house 500 women, their families on Skid Row

The state of California is providing $15 million in funding to support 500 unhoused women living on Skid Row, officials announced Tuesday. The funding is the state's first direct investment in Skid Row, according to Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti's office. Delivered through the state's Encampment Resolution Funding Program, the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Karen Bass pulling away in race for LA Mayor vs. Caruso

LOS ANGELES - As Los Angeles looks to turn the page on the Sheriff's race, all eyes are on the mayor's race as Angelenos await the latest updates. On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder's office reports Karen Bass appears to now hold a comfortable lead over Rick Caruso in the latest ballot count.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theavtimes.com

Coroner’s employee alleges failure to accommodate health concerns

A Los Angeles County coroner’s office investigator whose liver disease recently progressed into cancer is suing the county, alleging he has been wrongfully denied transfers to less trying jobs to help him cope with his condition. David Smith‘s Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit alleges failure to accommodate and to...
spectrumnews1.com

Measure ULA supporters declare victory, 'mansion tax' poised to pass

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Supporters of Measure ULA, otherwise known as the "mansion tax," declared victory Monday after the latest results from the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk showed that nearly 56% of voters were approving the city ordinance. Ordinance ULA seeks an additional tax on property sales that...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy