Laist.com
Fight Over Health Care Minimum Wage Yields a Split Decision in Southern California
Unarmed professionals respond to nonviolent 911 calls in LA as part of expanding pilot program
Urban Alchemy's mission is to help those living on the streets. The organization has put together teams that work with the city of L.A. through the Crisis and Incident Response Community-Led Engagement program.
Villanueva Concedes Defeat; Luna to Become New LA County Sheriff
A defiant Sheriff Alex Villaneuva conceded defeat Tuesday in his re-election bid, but in doing so, he again lashed out at his critics for pushing what he called "false narratives" about his leadership of the department.
KTLA.com
Fighting Fentanyl in California: Changing the Prosecution Playbook
The synthetic opioid fentanyl, often packaged to look like other prescription drugs, has destroyed lives and devastated families who have lost loved ones that died from fentanyl-related overdoses. Matt Capelouto, who lost his 20-year-old daughter to a fentanyl overdose in 2019, just two days before Christmas, worked to change how...
vcsd.org
Inmate Information for Ventura County & Guidelines
Visits are handled on a first-come, first-served basis. Check-in begins one (1) hour prior to the session start time, with the exception of Sunday afternoon visiting from 1:30 to 4:30, check-in will begin 2 hours prior to this (Sunday afternoon) session. The designations A, B, C, D, E, F, G,...
foxla.com
$15M grant to house 500 women, their families on Skid Row
The state of California is providing $15 million in funding to support 500 unhoused women living on Skid Row, officials announced Tuesday. The funding is the state's first direct investment in Skid Row, according to Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti's office. Delivered through the state's Encampment Resolution Funding Program, the...
Laist.com
Schwarzenegger, US Education Secretary Make Local Visit To Highlight California's After-School Program Push
What Kind Of LA County Sheriff Will Robert Luna Be?
Luna, the former Long Beach Police chief promises a “180 degree difference” in how he'll run LASD. Incumbent Alex Villanueva conceded Tuesday.
BLM member objects to subpoena for her Cal State L.A. teaching records
Attorneys for one of three Black Lives Matter protesters suing former L.A. County District Attorney Jackie Lacey and her late husband are asking a judge to quash a subpoena.
‘We need to close all jails’ — Supporters see Measure A as a winning blow against law enforcement
Dozens of supporters of Measure A, which was approved by voters last week and gives the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors the authority to remove a publicly elected sheriff from office for cause, gathered outside the Hall of Justice Wednesday to celebrate its passage. More than 70% of voters...
Inmate from Los Angeles County Killed in Prison in Imperial County
An inmate at Centinela State Prison in Imperial County who was incarcerated there from Los Angeles County died following an alleged attack by two fellow inmates, and his death was being investigated as a homicide, authorities said Tuesday.
foxla.com
How you can help California law enforcement recruits from the LA County crash
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - As numerous law-enforcement recruits representing Southern California are fighting for their lives at the hospital, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department shared ways the public can step in to help. This comes after a wrong-way driver in a Honda CR-V plowed into 25 recruits going...
theavtimes.com
LASD commander sues LA County for retaliation over job reassignment
A Los Angeles County sheriff’s commander is suing the county, alleging he was wrongfully reassigned to a less prestigious position after questioning why deputies involved in a 2021 incident in which nearly 70 shots were fired during service of a search warrant were not disciplined. Cmdr. William E. Jaeger‘s...
Karen Bass elected as LA's new mayor, first woman in post
U.S. Rep. Karen Bass has defeated developer Rick Caruso to become the next mayor of Los Angeles, making her the first woman to lead the city.
knock-la.com
LA District Attorney Will Not Prosecute Dijon Kizzee’s Killers￼
The office of Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón will not prosecute the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s (LASD) deputies who shot and killed 29-year-old cyclist Dijon Kizzee on August 31, 2020, according to a review obtained by Knock LA. “We already know how this system go. We knew...
foxla.com
Karen Bass pulling away in race for LA Mayor vs. Caruso
LOS ANGELES - As Los Angeles looks to turn the page on the Sheriff's race, all eyes are on the mayor's race as Angelenos await the latest updates. On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder's office reports Karen Bass appears to now hold a comfortable lead over Rick Caruso in the latest ballot count.
theavtimes.com
Coroner’s employee alleges failure to accommodate health concerns
A Los Angeles County coroner’s office investigator whose liver disease recently progressed into cancer is suing the county, alleging he has been wrongfully denied transfers to less trying jobs to help him cope with his condition. David Smith‘s Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit alleges failure to accommodate and to...
spectrumnews1.com
Measure ULA supporters declare victory, 'mansion tax' poised to pass
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Supporters of Measure ULA, otherwise known as the "mansion tax," declared victory Monday after the latest results from the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk showed that nearly 56% of voters were approving the city ordinance. Ordinance ULA seeks an additional tax on property sales that...
Supervisors extend $10K reward for info in San Dimas killing
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday extended a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person, or people, responsible for a 2018 killing in a San Dimas park. Michael Moreno, 35, was talking with friends in Pioneer Park on Dec. 23, 2018, when he fatally...
LA County sheriff's race: Robert Luna again pads lead in bid to unseat Sheriff Alex Villanueva
Former Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna again stretched his lead Monday as vote-counting continued in his bid to unseat incumbent Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva.
