ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Highest-rated bars in Salt Lake City, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
ABC4
ABC4
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hZrIm_0jC48urC00

( STACKER ) – Over the years, Tripadvisor has become the world’s largest travel resource with 37.7 unique online visitors in the U.S. alone.

When the site was founded in 2000, the founders’ goal was to provide travelers with an online platform to exchange reviews of destinations and hospitality businesses such as hotels and restaurants. Travelers from all over the world continue to use the site and app to determine where to stay, learn about the under-the-radar gems in their chosen destination, and where to eat, based on other travelers’ reviews.

MORE: Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Salt Lake City metro area

For hotels and restaurants, reviews can boost foot traffic to a location. But at times, they can be misleading in that they disproportionately cover more touristy areas while ignoring some local gems. In New York City, for example, a majority of highly rated bars were located in the Theater District—likely due to all the tourists who flock there and are more inclined to leave reviews.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated bars and pubs in Salt Lake City on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some bars on the list may have recently closed.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

ABC4 Daily News

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bymrU_0jC48urC00

1 / 10Tripadvisor

#10. Bout Time Pub and Grub

– Rating: 3.0 / 5 (48 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Bar
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 3318 Decker Lake Dr, Salt Lake City, UT 84119-3466
Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lk04s_0jC48urC00

2 / 10Tripadvisor

#9. Bout Time Pub and Grub

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (49 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Bar, Pub
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 169 S Rio Grande St, Salt Lake City, UT 84101-1181
Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07qdz6_0jC48urC00

3 / 10 Tripadvisor

#8. Twist Bar Bistro Social

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (24 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Bar
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 32 E Exchange Pl, Salt Lake City, UT 84111-2704
Read more on Tripadvisor

Who are the six billionaires in Utah?
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QsY1C_0jC48urC00

4 / 10 Tripadvisor

#7. Lofte’s Bar and Grill

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (75 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Bar
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2106 W North Temple, Salt Lake City, UT 84116-2913
Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2higuK_0jC48urC00

5 / 10 Tripadvisor

#6. Garage On Beck

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (50 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Bar
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1199 N Beck St, Salt Lake City, UT 84103-1432
Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l6TKF_0jC48urC00

6 / 10 Tripadvisor

#5. Murphy’s Bar & Grill

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (48 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Irish
– Price: $
– Address: 160 S Main St, Salt Lake City, UT 84101-1602
Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J6QTG_0jC48urC00

7 / 10 Tripadvisor

#4. Piper Down and Olde World Pub

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (58 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Irish, Bar
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1492 S State St, Salt Lake City, UT 84115-5424
Read more on Tripadvisor

Most valuable crops grown in Utah
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47FdQp_0jC48urC00

8 / 10 Tripadvisor

#3. Publik Coffee Roasters

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (57 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Cafe
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 975 S West Temple, Salt Lake City, UT 84101-2925
Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c266r_0jC48urC00

9 / 10 Tripadvisor

#2. Purgatory

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (53 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Bar
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 62 E 700th S Corner of State and 700 South, Salt Lake City, UT 84111
Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37hLgJ_0jC48urC00

10 / 10 Tripadvisor

#1. White Horse Spirits & Kitchen

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (85 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Bar
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 324A Newbury Street, Salt Lake City, UT 84111-2702
Read more on Tripadvisor

This article has been re-published pursuant to a CC BY-NC 4.0 License: https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc/4.0/?ref=chooser-v1

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Utah

If you live in Utah and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike for their absolutely delicious food, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Lagoon announces new interactive roller coaster and price increase

FARMINGTON — Lagoon amusement park announced Wednesday that its new interactive roller coaster will open in the spring. Primordial will be a "one-of-a-kind interactive coaster" with a "ride experience like you have never seen," Lagoon said on social media. Although all roller coasters are bound to have some parts...
FARMINGTON, UT
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Utah

If you live in Utah and want to try new restaurants with your friends or family members, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit in the near future.
UTAH STATE
S. F. Mori

Chin-Wah Restaurant Serves Chinese Food in Sandy, Utah

Chin Wah Restaurant(Image is author's) A small shopping center in Sandy, Utah, is home to a Chinese restaurant by the name of Chin-Wah. For those who like Chinese food, Chin-Wah offers a wide array of Cantonese and Szechuan dishes which are representative of China's cuisine. They have a variety of different flavors and tastes that they put in their dishes which are served to patrons. They have many of the regular Asian foods served with their unique blend of spices and ingredients.
SANDY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Devil’s Slide in Weber County not so accessible now

WEBER CANYON, Utah, Nov. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Transportation has begun repairs to the Devil’s Slide bridge, closing the main access to the startling formation on the hillside above until spring. Repairs to the aging, nearly 100-year-old bridge are expected to take an...
WEBER COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Utes women’s team ties school record in blowout over #16 Oklahoma

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah women’s basketball team is proving it belongs among the nation’s best. Gianna Kneepkens scored 24 points, Kennady McQueen and Alissa Pili added 21 each and No. 25 Utah routed No. 16 Oklahoma 124-78 on Wednesday night at the Huntsman Center. “What a game,” said Utah head coach […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
dailyutahchronicle.com

The Lasting Effects of Redlining in Salt Lake City

For the majority of the 20th century, many segregation laws that targeted marginalized communities still existed. While much of this legislation has been reversed, according to the Salt Lake Tribune, one practice has undoubtedly had a long-lasting effect on the residents of Salt Lake City: redlining. The New York Times...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Utah home builders offer new incentives to lure buyers

DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — As Utah's housing market gets squeezed by higher mortgage rates, there's at least one area where buyers could find some surprising deals. New construction, which has slowed way down in the changing market, is offering buyers a chance to get incentives and perks that just a few months ago were unheard of.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Message to Utah skiers from UDOT about traffic — plan ahead

SALT LAKE CITY — As more skiers become interested in Utah resorts, more traffic problems arise in the canyons. In one instance this week, UDOT had to deal with vehicles that were parked illegally on side canyon roads. Adding to potential parking problems for Utah skiers is this —...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
upr.org

3 American Fork brothers still missing, believed to be in southern Utah

Police are still searching for three missing brothers from American Fork, believing that they are headed to southern Utah after having left their home several weeks ago. 15-year-old Denver Barlow, 14-year-old Manden Barlow, and 12-year-old Truson Barlow have been missing for over two weeks since they left their American Fork home on October 29. They were last seen in Beaver County, but further information on their last known whereabouts is currently unavailable.
AMERICAN FORK, UT
buildingsaltlake.com

Intermountain seeks to rezone Sears Block for ‘urban hospital’

Interested in seeing where developers are proposing and building new apartments in Salt Lake, or just want to support a local source of news on what’s happening in your neighborhood? Subscribe to Building Salt Lake. A law firm representing Intermountain filed paperwork this morning asking the city to rezone...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

ABC4

22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy