Highest-rated bars in Salt Lake City, according to Tripadvisor

( STACKER ) – Over the years, Tripadvisor has become the world’s largest travel resource with 37.7 unique online visitors in the U.S. alone.

When the site was founded in 2000, the founders’ goal was to provide travelers with an online platform to exchange reviews of destinations and hospitality businesses such as hotels and restaurants. Travelers from all over the world continue to use the site and app to determine where to stay, learn about the under-the-radar gems in their chosen destination, and where to eat, based on other travelers’ reviews.

For hotels and restaurants, reviews can boost foot traffic to a location. But at times, they can be misleading in that they disproportionately cover more touristy areas while ignoring some local gems. In New York City, for example, a majority of highly rated bars were located in the Theater District—likely due to all the tourists who flock there and are more inclined to leave reviews.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated bars and pubs in Salt Lake City on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some bars on the list may have recently closed.

#10. Bout Time Pub and Grub

– Rating: 3.0 / 5 (48 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3318 Decker Lake Dr, Salt Lake City, UT 84119-3466

#9. Bout Time Pub and Grub

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (49 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bar, Pub

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 169 S Rio Grande St, Salt Lake City, UT 84101-1181

#8. Twist Bar Bistro Social

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (24 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 32 E Exchange Pl, Salt Lake City, UT 84111-2704

#7. Lofte’s Bar and Grill

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (75 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2106 W North Temple, Salt Lake City, UT 84116-2913

#6. Garage On Beck

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (50 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1199 N Beck St, Salt Lake City, UT 84103-1432

#5. Murphy’s Bar & Grill

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (48 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Irish

– Price: $

– Address: 160 S Main St, Salt Lake City, UT 84101-1602

#4. Piper Down and Olde World Pub

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (58 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Irish, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1492 S State St, Salt Lake City, UT 84115-5424

#3. Publik Coffee Roasters

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (57 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 975 S West Temple, Salt Lake City, UT 84101-2925

#2. Purgatory

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (53 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 62 E 700th S Corner of State and 700 South, Salt Lake City, UT 84111

#1. White Horse Spirits & Kitchen

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (85 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 324A Newbury Street, Salt Lake City, UT 84111-2702

This article has been re-published pursuant to a CC BY-NC 4.0 License: https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc/4.0/?ref=chooser-v1

