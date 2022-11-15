ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, OH

unioncountydailydigital.com

Literal and Figurative Log Jams

MARYSVILLE – The issue of log jams along Mill Creek has become a more and more popular subject among local governments recently, some of which are in sore need of being removed. Today was no different as the Union County Board of Commissioners heard all about it at its regular meeting this morning.
MARYSVILLE, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

U.C. Board Of Health Schedules Budget Meeting For Nov. 29

MARYSVILLE – In compliance with Ohio’s Open Meeting Act, the Union County Board of Health is hereby providing notice that a Special Meeting of the UCBH will be convening Tuesday, November 29 at 11:30 a.m. The meeting will be conducted in the Board meeting room at the Union County Health Department, 940 London Ave.
UNION COUNTY, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Elks Lodge #1130 Honors Vets, Donates $8K To Vets Charities

MARYSVILLE – Chief Warrant Officer 2 Anthony Jenkins was the featured speaker at the Marysville Elks Lodge #1130 Veterans Day service, as the Elks served dinner to 125 veterans and guests on Veterans Day, November 11. Also during the Veterans Day events at Elks Lodge #1130, 125 E. 5th...
MARYSVILLE, CA
Record-Herald

McCane chosen as Hometown Hero

Modern Woodmen Washington Court House Chapter 5458 recently recognized Beth McCane as its 2022 Modern Woodmen Hometown Hero. A dinner was held on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at Our Place Restaurant to present the award. McCane is known professionally in Fayette County as director of sales and marketing for Carriage Court...
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Piqua native wins America’s International Miss 2022

PIQUA — Megan Booher, 27, daughter of Angela Booher, of Piqua was recently crowned America’s International Miss 2023. America’s International Miss (AIM) is a community service based scholarship pageant for girls and young women. The youngest age to compete in AIM pageants is 4 years old. AIM has six separate groups; Little Miss, Young Miss, Junior Miss, Pre-teen Miss, Teen Miss and Miss.
PIQUA, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Finance Committee Meets Monday

MARYSVILLE – The Marysville City Council’s Finance Committee is scheduled to meet in the City Hall Conference Room, 209 S. Main St., at 6 p.m. Monday. On the agenda is time set aside for citizen comments regarding the 2023 city budget, which will be followed by votes on the acceptance of both the September and October financials.
MARYSVILLE, OH
columbusfreepress.com

Busting Myths - The City that breaks its laws has a police force that refuses to enforce the city’s laws: The Columbus Way

Across the board, budgets and staffing are insufficient for the City to meet its legal obligations. As a result, the city is a dirty, physical wreck. Visitors who venture beyond the steroid-spewing The Arnold Classic in the Convention Center, within a few blocks of OSU’s football or basketball stadia, or venture into the city for an overpriced steak from the Memorial golf tournament almost universally comment on this.
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIO Dayton

UPDATE: Power restored to most in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — UPDATE @ 2:16 p.m.:. Power has been restored to most AES Ohio customers in Greene County after an outage Wednesday. As of 2:16 p.m., only 21 AES Ohio customers are currently without power. UPDATED @ 1:10 p.m.:. Over 2,000 AES Ohio customers are currently without power...
GREENE COUNTY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Marion names Officer of the Year

MARION—The Marion Police Department is excited to recognize the 2022 Officer of the Year, Officer Dan Ice. Officer Ice was nominated by his supervisors and selected through a vote of all department members for this honor. Officer Ice started his career with MPD in March of 1998. During his...
MARION, OH
wyso.org

Springfield to build Melody Parks housing project

The project will bring up to 1,250 housing units over the course of a decade, as well as about 500,000 square feet of commercial space for its first phase. That could grow to as much as 1 million square feet of commercial space in future phases of the project. It...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
columbusunderground.com

7 New & Recently Opened Restaurants in Columbus – October 2022

Desserts, southern fare and wood-fired cuisine all took their place in Columbus’ dining scene in October. A familiar favorite found a new home, things are getting Half Baked in Short North, there’s fire, there’s fried chicken and more! What new additions are you excited to try?. FYR.
COLUMBUS, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Michael Lewis McCarty

Michael Lewis McCarty, age 73, of Marysville, died unexpectedly Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at his home. He was a retired highway employee with the Ohio Department of Transportation. He served ODOT for 25 years as a heavy equipment operator and highway worker. He was a veteran of the United States Army and was stationed in Germany and Vietnam. He was a member of Millcreek VFW Post 3320 and Marysville Fraternal Order of Eagles, Aerie 3506. A 1967 graduate of Marysville High School, Mike had a reputation as one of the best pool players in the Marysville area. He also was a standout athlete and excelled in many sports, including golf and basketball. An outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting with his friends and family. During the 70’s and 80’s, he and his wife, Neila, owned the local pool hall, Hoy’s Recreation Center. Admired by many locals, he had a good sense of humor and an easy-going attitude. A big Ohio State fan, he will be remembered for enjoying beer, pizza and cigarettes with good friends. He was born January 18, 1949 at White Cross Hospital in Columbus to the late Walter “Bud” and Doris Prince McCarty. He was also preceded in death by a nephew, Chris Coakley. He is survived by his former wife, Neila McCarty; his children, Jodi Schmidt (Dean), Judd McCarty and Nick McCarty; his grandchildren, Brandon, Brittany, Melissa, Jett, Tanner and Zevan; his great-grandchildren, Luka, Leo and Harper; his sister, Cheryl Coakley; a nephew, Mark Coakley; a brother-in-law, Jim Coakley; and many other loving family and friends. Visitation will be 3 to 6 p.m. Monday, November 21, 2022 at Underwood Funeral Home where military honors will be conducted at 6 p.m. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.
MARYSVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Double charges slap more than 2,000 Columbus residents for water bills

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Recent water bills might leave some Columbus residents overestimating the number of showers they took last month. About 2,100 accounts owned by Columbus residents were charged twice for city water payments in November due to an error with the city’s payment vendor, according to George Zonders, a spokesperson with the department […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus Weather: Winter appears to be arriving early

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The big, winter coat is ready for its big debut (if it hasn't been out already). Very cold air and wintry showers will be with us for a few days. And we may see some patchy, accumulating snow this week. Winter. Is. Here. A low-pressure...
COLUMBUS, OH

