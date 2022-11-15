Read full article on original website
Related
unioncountydailydigital.com
Literal and Figurative Log Jams
MARYSVILLE – The issue of log jams along Mill Creek has become a more and more popular subject among local governments recently, some of which are in sore need of being removed. Today was no different as the Union County Board of Commissioners heard all about it at its regular meeting this morning.
unioncountydailydigital.com
U.C. Board Of Health Schedules Budget Meeting For Nov. 29
MARYSVILLE – In compliance with Ohio’s Open Meeting Act, the Union County Board of Health is hereby providing notice that a Special Meeting of the UCBH will be convening Tuesday, November 29 at 11:30 a.m. The meeting will be conducted in the Board meeting room at the Union County Health Department, 940 London Ave.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Elks Lodge #1130 Honors Vets, Donates $8K To Vets Charities
MARYSVILLE – Chief Warrant Officer 2 Anthony Jenkins was the featured speaker at the Marysville Elks Lodge #1130 Veterans Day service, as the Elks served dinner to 125 veterans and guests on Veterans Day, November 11. Also during the Veterans Day events at Elks Lodge #1130, 125 E. 5th...
Record-Herald
McCane chosen as Hometown Hero
Modern Woodmen Washington Court House Chapter 5458 recently recognized Beth McCane as its 2022 Modern Woodmen Hometown Hero. A dinner was held on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at Our Place Restaurant to present the award. McCane is known professionally in Fayette County as director of sales and marketing for Carriage Court...
miamivalleytoday.com
Piqua native wins America’s International Miss 2022
PIQUA — Megan Booher, 27, daughter of Angela Booher, of Piqua was recently crowned America’s International Miss 2023. America’s International Miss (AIM) is a community service based scholarship pageant for girls and young women. The youngest age to compete in AIM pageants is 4 years old. AIM has six separate groups; Little Miss, Young Miss, Junior Miss, Pre-teen Miss, Teen Miss and Miss.
UPDATE: Love’s ‘resolving the issue’ with owners of vehicles damaged at Clark County travel stop
SPRINGFIELD — UPDATED @ 7:21 p.m.:. A manager with the Love’s Family of Companies said the company “is resolving the issue with impacted customers” who told News Center 7 they believed their vehicles were breaking down because of a mistake in the fuel used at the Love’s station off Interstate 70 in Clark County.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Finance Committee Meets Monday
MARYSVILLE – The Marysville City Council’s Finance Committee is scheduled to meet in the City Hall Conference Room, 209 S. Main St., at 6 p.m. Monday. On the agenda is time set aside for citizen comments regarding the 2023 city budget, which will be followed by votes on the acceptance of both the September and October financials.
columbusfreepress.com
Busting Myths - The City that breaks its laws has a police force that refuses to enforce the city’s laws: The Columbus Way
Across the board, budgets and staffing are insufficient for the City to meet its legal obligations. As a result, the city is a dirty, physical wreck. Visitors who venture beyond the steroid-spewing The Arnold Classic in the Convention Center, within a few blocks of OSU’s football or basketball stadia, or venture into the city for an overpriced steak from the Memorial golf tournament almost universally comment on this.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Stillwater Farms Gets The Green Light, Council Continues To Pore Over 2023 Budget
MARYSVILLE – The Marysville City Council Monday approved two ordinances, both by 5-2 votes, on the third readings and final votes which will annex approximately 263 acres (west of Kroger) into the city limits and rezone approximately 196 acres of that same land from Zoning Township (U-1) to Planned Unit Development (PUD).
UPDATE: Power restored to most in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY — UPDATE @ 2:16 p.m.:. Power has been restored to most AES Ohio customers in Greene County after an outage Wednesday. As of 2:16 p.m., only 21 AES Ohio customers are currently without power. UPDATED @ 1:10 p.m.:. Over 2,000 AES Ohio customers are currently without power...
crawfordcountynow.com
Marion names Officer of the Year
MARION—The Marion Police Department is excited to recognize the 2022 Officer of the Year, Officer Dan Ice. Officer Ice was nominated by his supervisors and selected through a vote of all department members for this honor. Officer Ice started his career with MPD in March of 1998. During his...
wyso.org
Springfield to build Melody Parks housing project
The project will bring up to 1,250 housing units over the course of a decade, as well as about 500,000 square feet of commercial space for its first phase. That could grow to as much as 1 million square feet of commercial space in future phases of the project. It...
‘Jeopardy’ champion Amy Schneider among dozens asking Ohio lawmakers to reject bill that would limit care for transgender minors
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Amy Schneider, a Dayton native and “Jeopardy” super champion, drew on her experience as a child Wednesday as she urged state lawmakers to oppose a bill that would limit the procedures that transgender minors can obtain, even if their parents are on board with their gender transition.
columbusunderground.com
7 New & Recently Opened Restaurants in Columbus – October 2022
Desserts, southern fare and wood-fired cuisine all took their place in Columbus’ dining scene in October. A familiar favorite found a new home, things are getting Half Baked in Short North, there’s fire, there’s fried chicken and more! What new additions are you excited to try?. FYR.
PETA targets Ohio breeder’s ‘hellhole,’ urges federal intervention
A Marion County, Ohio animal breeder is facing accusations of operating a "hellhole" where minks live in feces-ridden enclosures, foxes are malnourished, and alpacas are too matted to undergo health inspections.
cwcolumbus.com
Blasting in Grove City quarries has home owners pushing for answers
GROVE CITY, Ohio (WSYX) — Some homeowners in Grove City are having a blast in their neighborhood. Quite a few, in fact, but that is not a good thing. There are concerns about explosions in nearby quarries impacting their nerves and their property. Home owner John Starr said, “it‘s...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Michael Lewis McCarty
Michael Lewis McCarty, age 73, of Marysville, died unexpectedly Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at his home. He was a retired highway employee with the Ohio Department of Transportation. He served ODOT for 25 years as a heavy equipment operator and highway worker. He was a veteran of the United States Army and was stationed in Germany and Vietnam. He was a member of Millcreek VFW Post 3320 and Marysville Fraternal Order of Eagles, Aerie 3506. A 1967 graduate of Marysville High School, Mike had a reputation as one of the best pool players in the Marysville area. He also was a standout athlete and excelled in many sports, including golf and basketball. An outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting with his friends and family. During the 70’s and 80’s, he and his wife, Neila, owned the local pool hall, Hoy’s Recreation Center. Admired by many locals, he had a good sense of humor and an easy-going attitude. A big Ohio State fan, he will be remembered for enjoying beer, pizza and cigarettes with good friends. He was born January 18, 1949 at White Cross Hospital in Columbus to the late Walter “Bud” and Doris Prince McCarty. He was also preceded in death by a nephew, Chris Coakley. He is survived by his former wife, Neila McCarty; his children, Jodi Schmidt (Dean), Judd McCarty and Nick McCarty; his grandchildren, Brandon, Brittany, Melissa, Jett, Tanner and Zevan; his great-grandchildren, Luka, Leo and Harper; his sister, Cheryl Coakley; a nephew, Mark Coakley; a brother-in-law, Jim Coakley; and many other loving family and friends. Visitation will be 3 to 6 p.m. Monday, November 21, 2022 at Underwood Funeral Home where military honors will be conducted at 6 p.m. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.
Double charges slap more than 2,000 Columbus residents for water bills
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Recent water bills might leave some Columbus residents overestimating the number of showers they took last month. About 2,100 accounts owned by Columbus residents were charged twice for city water payments in November due to an error with the city’s payment vendor, according to George Zonders, a spokesperson with the department […]
richlandsource.com
Diamond Wipes International completes $5 million Bucyrus expansion
BUCYRUS – Diamond Wipes International announced Tuesday that it has completed a nearly $5 million project for a production line at their facility in Bucyrus. The newly added line creates five full-time positions in addition to the 75 positions they currently employ.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Weather: Winter appears to be arriving early
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The big, winter coat is ready for its big debut (if it hasn't been out already). Very cold air and wintry showers will be with us for a few days. And we may see some patchy, accumulating snow this week. Winter. Is. Here. A low-pressure...
