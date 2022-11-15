Read full article on original website
Netflix Is Changing Its Password Policy And Subscribers Are Losing It
If you share a Netflix account outside of one household, take note— beginning in early 2023, the streaming service will start charging fees for password sharing, as it recently announced this month. Netflix is starting a system— as CNET reports— that will add fees for “extra member” subaccounts (when more people outside of one household use the membership). Here’s everything we know:
The Oculus founder who was later fired by Facebook created a VR headset that can kill people in real life if they die in a game
The Oculus creator built a modified VR headset that kills players in real life if they die in a virtual game. "See you in the metaverse," he wrote.
Their children went viral. Now they wish they could wipe them from the internet.
During the early months of the coronavirus pandemic, Kodye Elyse started posting what she described as “normal mom quarantine content” on TikTok. Kodye Elyse, a cosmetic tattoo artist, said she "really wasn’t on social media" before then, so she barely had any followers. Because her videos weren’t getting many views, she felt it “wasn’t a big deal” to have a public account to showcase her family’s life during lockdown, with many of the videos featuring her and her daughters dancing around the house.
Millions of Facebook users warned to change setting to stay private on the app
CHECK your Facebook settings today – you might be giving your activity away. Plenty of users may find that they've been accidentally broadcasting their Facebook habits. Your Facebook app has a special alert called the Active Status. This lets you see when your friends and connections are online, or...
Forty states win $391.5M privacy suit against Google over location data sold to advertisers
(The Center Square) — Forty states won a combined $391.5 million settlement with Google over location tracking practices. The group of attorneys general filed the complaint after the Associated Press exposed that Google is collecting personal and behavioral location data and selling it to advertisers. Location history in Google settings was off unless it was turned on by the user but the web & app activity setting is automatically turned on for users. ...
makeuseof.com
How to Find Recently Watched Videos on Facebook
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. We've all been there; you are watching an interesting video on Facebook Watch, and then all of a sudden, you accidentally refresh, and the video is lost before you have a chance to share or save it. Well, thankfully, Facebook lets you see and manage your watch history.
Google to pay states nearly $400M for violating privacy
Google will have to pay 40 states a total close to $400 million as part of a settlement over its location tracking practices, the office of Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum announced Monday.
The Verge
Netflix’s $6.99 per month ad tier is now live
Netflix with ads is finally here. After resisting ads in its streaming service, the company is rolling out its Netflix Basic with Ads in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, the UK, the US, and on November 10th, Spain. It costs $6.99 per month in the US.
dexerto.com
Twitch viewers disgusted as ExtraEmily targeted by racist comment during IRL stream
Twitch streamer ExtraEmily was accosted by a stranger in Mcdonald’s, who appeared to mock her streaming and make comments about her race, perplexing and disgusting viewers in equal measure. ExtraEmily has gained popularity on Twitch in 2022 after a number of appearances on other streams, most notably OTK’s ‘Schooled’...
WANE-TV
Google agrees to settle with Illinois and 39 other states for deceptive tracking
(The Center Square) – Google has agreed to pay nearly $400 million to Illinois and 39 other states to settle a lawsuit over location tracking. The lawsuit claimed that even when users thought they had turned off location tracking in their settings, Google continued to collect information on their whereabouts. Google settled a similar lawsuit with Arizona for $85 million last month, and the company faces additional tracking lawsuits in...
TikTok Is Obsessed with How Quickly This User Can Find Out Personal Information on Them
Women with social media savvy can find out information quicker than the FBI. And one TikTok creator just shared all about how she finds information on other users, which is fascinating. Article continues below advertisement. Meet TikTok user @notkahnjunior. If you head on to TikTok creator @notkahnjunior's profile, you'll find...
WANE-TV
AdWeek
Mastodon: How to Share a Post Outside of the App
Mastodon allows users to share content outside of the social networking application. For instance, users can share a post through an email or text message. Our guide will show you how to share a Mastodon post outside of the Mastodon app. Note: These screenshots were captured in the Mastodon app...
TikTok Launches eCommerce Feature in US
TikTok has reportedly entered the U.S. eCommerce market, competing with the likes of Amazon as well as other social media brands looking to become shopping destinations. As Semafor reported Friday (Nov. 11), TikTok users can now purchase items via the app with a feature known as TikTok Shop. Previously available in the U.K. and parts of Southeast Asia, the feature is now being tested in the U.S.
Netflix Continues Crusade Against Password Sharing with New Remote Sign Out Feature
Netflix is taking another step in its mission to prevent password sharing — this time by allowing subscribers to log out of a device remotely. The new feature, which launches today, is called Manage Account Access and Devices, and gives users the ability to sign out of their Netflix account easily if they’re logged in somewhere else.
Digital Trends
What do the eyes mean on your Snapchat Story?
Snapchat (and Snapchat+ for that matter) offers quite a few features to its users and it’s understandable if you’re not familiar with all of them. One feature, in particular, seems to have a function that doesn’t seem obvious at first glance. If you’ve ever looked at one of your Stories on Snapchat and noticed a pair of eyes emoji next to it and wondered what it meant, you’ve come to the right place.
