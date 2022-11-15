Read full article on original website
foxbangor.com
Donovan becomes quickest player to 1,000 points in dominant win over USM
BANGOR – A first quarter lay-up gave Husson junior Bailey Donovan her 1,000th career point- setting a program record by doing it in just her 59th game. Donovan entered the game with 988 points, needing just 12 to reach the milestone. The Eagles won their home opener over the...
foxbangor.com
Grad senior Justice Kendall joins long list of Eagles on 1,000-point list
BANGOR – Husson grad senior Justice Kendall added his name to a long list of Eagles greats this past weekend when he eclipsed 1,000 career points against the University of Maine-Fort Kent. “A lot of work went into that, so it felt really good getting it in front of...
foxbangor.com
Maine football looks to go back-to-back in Musket Game vs. UNH
ORONO – Auburn could go winless as long as they beat Alabama, Michigan as long as they beat Ohio State, and the same rule applies for the Black Bears as they await Saturday’s 112th Battle for the Brice-Cowell Musket against New Hampshire. “The musket really just represents finishing,”...
foxbangor.com
Markwood picks up win over former team, Maine upsets Boston College 69-64
CHESTNUT HILL – Maine men’s basketball picked up their first win over a Power-Five school in a decade, taking down Boston College at the Conte Forum 69-64 on Monday. In Chris Markwood’s first game against his former team- he served as an assistant on Boston College’s staff last season- his Black Bears never once trailed, and built a double-digit lead in the second half.
foxbangor.com
Old Town’s Gifford signs NLI to continue career with Maine baseball
OLD TOWN – After verbally committing this spring, Old Town native and Coyotes standout Gabe Gifford has made things official, signing his National Letter of Intent to continue his baseball career with the University of Maine. Gifford, who pitches and plays outfield for Old Town, put pen to paper...
4 Great Seafood Places in Maine
If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Maine that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
The Best Tacos in Portland, Maine, Just Keep Getting Better
As someone who used to live in Miami, I have ground to stand on when it comes to opinions on tacos. Maine tries to get the local taco right but I’m sorry to say, the tacos around town just aren’t cutting it. Tomaso’s Canteen in Portland started slinging...
Contractor must reopen Free Street by Nov. 23, City of Portland says
PORTLAND, Maine — The City of Portland told the contractor handling ongoing construction on Free Street that the road must be reopened by close of business on Nov. 23, according to officials. Jessica Grondin is the director of communications for the City of Portland. In an email on Wednesday,...
mainebiz.biz
Botto's Bakery, a Portland mainstay, plans move to Westbrook
Botto's Bakery, a family-owned Portland mainstay, will move to 5 Karen Drive in Westbrook after 70 years on Washington Avenue. Botto's will be up and running in Westbrook by April. Craig Young of the Boulos Co. facilitated the lease. Separately, Boulos has listed Botto's 9,045-square-foot location at 550 Washington Ave....
Two Huge Bobcats Were Just Spotted in Cumberland, Maine
Keep the pets inside! We’ve got some crazy creatures in the neighborhood. Just last night on November 8, two huge bobcats were seen roaming around residential neighborhoods in the evening. I don’t know if I just personally don’t know a lot about bobcats but I didn’t think they lurked...
wabi.tv
RCV tabulation delayed after corrupt memory sticks
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The ranked choice voting tabulation to decide the winner in Maine’s second congressional district has been postponed to Wednesday. Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows announced a little after 6 p.m. that the two memory sticks which had recorded more than 17,000 ballots from Bangor, Hampden and Anson were corrupt.
mainebiz.biz
Company that supplies mushroom farms quintuples its space with Lewiston deal
Courtesy / Maine Cap ‘N Stem Mushroom Co. The idea is that farms can skip expensive and complicated lab work involved in sterilization, seen here, and spawn production. A company that makes growing substrates and other supplies for mushroom farms nationwide has seen demand, well, mushroom since it started in 2014.
'Scuse me while I disappear | Pat Callaghan announces retirement after 43 years
PORTLAND, Maine — When Frank Sinatra retired in 1971, he went out in dramatic style. His closing number was "Angel Eyes," a saloon song written by Matt Dennis and Earl Brent. As Sinatra sang the final line, "'scuse me while I disappear," the spotlight dimmed and went out, and...
4 Great Steakhouses in Maine
If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Teen found dead at Auburn-Lewiston YMCA
AUBURN, Maine — A 15-year-old was found dead at the Auburn-Lewiston YMCA this past Friday. According to a report from the Lewiston Sun Journal, the former Edward Little High School student was found unresponsive on Friday afternoon. Police arrived, but discovered the teen already deceased, the Sun Journal reported.
Disaster Almost Struck Bowdoin College in Brunswick, Maine Last Night
Is it me or are there way too many dimly-lit roads? Not just in Maine, but across New England and possibly even the country. Because that mixed with the crappy, rainy weather last night almost caused a massive disaster on the Bowdoin College campus in Brunswick, Maine last night and almost ruined three lives.
Due To Safety Concerns, the Orono Bog Walk is Now Closed for the Season
The Bog Walk is one of the true treasures of this area. The whole City Forest is, really. It's such a gorgeous and serene spot. Like so many places in Maine, which is one of the things that's so great about where we live, it's a spot nearby that totally takes you out of the city. It's a little green respite in the middle of Bangor's low-grade chaos. It's not like we're New York City.
nationalfisherman.com
A death in the family
On the Nov. 1, 2022, a unique fishing vessel, the Irene Alton sank in 160 feet of water off the coast of Maine. In 1976, Bernard Raynes launched the Irene and Alton – named for his parents – in Owls Head, Maine. Raynes, who came from 11 generations of fishermen from Maine and Nova Scotia, had built the 58-foot wooden eastern rig at a time when everyone else was building steel stern trawlers.
70s in November? What fall warming means for Maine
A map from UMaine's Climate Reanalyzer tool shows the difference in sea surface temperatures on Nov. 6, 2022 compared to a 1970-2000 baseline. The dark red in the North Atlantic represents an anomaly of 4-6 degrees Celsius. Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental...
Maine 15-Year-Old Has Been Found Dead at The YMCA
According to an article published by WGME News 13, a 15-year-old has been found deceased at the YMCA of Auburn Lewiston. The news station reports that the teen was found deceased on Friday of last week. Police say they responded to the scene to find the child unresponsive. WGME is...
