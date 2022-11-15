Read full article on original website
Deputies seize 27 pounds of pot, THC candy from home; kids placed in DSS custody
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Deputies seized more than 13 pounds of marijuana and 14 pounds of THC gummies from a home in Smyrna, the York County Sheriff’s Office stated in a news release. Deputies and the Department of Social Services responded to a home on Old Wallace Road...
wccbcharlotte.com
Sister Of York Co. Kidnapping Suspect Calls For Charges To Be Dropped
The sister of a woman accused of kidnapping three children in York County is calling for all charges to be dropped in the case. Jalea Earvin, sister of Jami’la Earvin, joined civil rights activist John Barnett Wednesday to speak out in support of Jami’la at the Moss Justice Center in York.
27+ pounds of weed, disguised candy seized in York County
Mark Dillion Walker, 21, is charged with trafficking marijuana, possession with intent to distribute, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Family wants woman out of jail after she was accused of kidnapping 3 kids
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Jami’la Earvin is in the York County Jail on kidnapping charges, but her family said she is innocent. Earvin is accused of abducting children in her family. However, family members said she is a trusted aunt and sister. “She would never harm my kids,...
WYFF4.com
Pictures: Fentanyl, meth, LSD, mushrooms, pot, 15 guns seized from South Carolina home
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Fentanyl, meth, LSD, mushrooms, pot and 15 guns were among the drugs and property seized from an Upstate home recently. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says they worked with the Clemson Police Department on a search warrant and seized the following from a home in Mauldin:
860wacb.com
Newton Police Arrest Hiddenite Woman
Taylor Susann Rosenbaum, age 25 of Hiddenite, was arrested Wednesday evening by Newton Police Officers. She was charged with assault and battery and communicating threats. Rosenbaum is being held in the custody of the Catawba County Detention Center without bond pending a court appearance scheduled for today.
Another major Charlotte bank targeted by skimmers, blurry photos make it harder to catch criminals
CMPD released grainy, low-quality photos of the criminals at an ATM at State Employee Credit Union in Northwest Charlotte.
Surveillance footage shows thieves checking car doors at apartments
CHARLOTTE — A resident in a south Charlotte apartment complex showed Channel 9 surveillance video of two people wearing hoodies checking car doors to see if they were unlocked. Meanwhile, a car followed the thieves as what appeared to be part of a plan to steal items from inside...
WBTV
Woman's family says alleged fight shows daughter in hotel room
Bank of America Stadium is one of several stadiums in the NFL with synthetic turf and Panthers players have concerns about it. Crime Stoppers: Detectives hoping to identify man who robbed south Charlotte convenience store at gunpoint. Updated: 10 hours ago. The incident happened Tuesday, Oct. 18 around 9 p.m....
Gaston County remains identified as missing man
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities have identified human remains found earlier this month as a missing man from Lincolnton. On Wednesday, Gaston County police said that the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Medical Examiner's Office had identified remains found on Nov. 9 as those of Quintin Lee Allen Roark, 27. Roark was reported...
cn2.com
CN2 Newscast – Marijuana Seized from Home with Children, Food Donations begin, Tuesday Night Sports
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The York County Sheriff’s Office says its deputies seized more than 27 pounds of marijuana and THC candy from a home where multiple children were living. Pathways Community Center spent this morning giving out boxes of foods to help make the holidays...
'We're extremely proud' | Union County K9 recovers critical evidence following vehicle pursuit
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A Union County K9 is getting credit for recovering critical evidence after a vehicle pursuit. Deputies say two suspects ended up running away from police. Sheriff's deputy Harlow and K9 Zander were called into the area of Indian Trail to look for evidence. That's when deputies said Zander found a bookbag with clothing and a firearm inside. Officials say the suspects tossed the bag when they tried running from the vehicle.
qcnews.com
4 teens charged with murder in Rock Hill
Four juveniles, three 14-year-olds, and a 15-year-old woke up in the Rock Hill Law Center after police say they shot and killed a 38-year-old man. Four juveniles, three 14-year-olds, and a 15-year-old woke up in the Rock Hill Law Center after police say they shot and killed a 38-year-old man.
Abducted SC kids found safe, suspect facing charges
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Three young children who were abducted by a family member from an apartment in Fort Mill were found safe Monday morning, York County deputies announced. Jami'la Earvin is accused of taking three children from an apartment on Bromley Village Drive around 10 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13, the York County Sheriff's Office said Monday morning. Investigators say Earvin did not have permission to take the children anywhere.
Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office move juveniles, as detention center scheduled to close
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) announced all juvenile residents have been transferred to North Carolina Department of Public Safety (NCDPS) juvenile detention facilities, as of Tuesday. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. This comes after...
WBTV
3 children kidnapped by family member in York County, S.C., authorities say
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – Three young children were kidnapped by a family member in York County on Sunday morning, authorities said. According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, 7-year-old Roy’Ale Dean, 5-year-old Ta’Zarlah McKinney and 9-month-old Ja’Hanie McKinney were taken by 23-year-old Jami’La Earvin.
‘Keep praying that we get him’: Mom desperate for arrest of daughter’s alleged killer
CONOVER, N.C. — For more than six months, police and federal marshals have been looking for a man in connection to a high-profile murder case in Catawba County. Donald Hodges is accused of murdering his wife at their home in Conover last May. Now, federal marshals have declared this a major case and have doubled the reward to $10,000.
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing teen in Rutherford Co.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen. Deputies say 13-year-old Abigail Garcia was last seen near Sunshine Lake Road on Wednesday, Nov. 16 wearing a red hoodie and red sweatpants. Garcia is five foot inches tall, weighs about 140...
Woman arrested after 3 children found safe in York Co.
The York County Sheriff's Office is looking for a woman accused of kidnapping three children Sunday morning.
WCNC
