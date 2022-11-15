ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, SC

860wacb.com

Newton Police Arrest Hiddenite Woman

Taylor Susann Rosenbaum, age 25 of Hiddenite, was arrested Wednesday evening by Newton Police Officers. She was charged with assault and battery and communicating threats. Rosenbaum is being held in the custody of the Catawba County Detention Center without bond pending a court appearance scheduled for today.
NEWTON, NC
WBTV

Woman's family says alleged fight shows daughter in hotel room

Bank of America Stadium is one of several stadiums in the NFL with synthetic turf and Panthers players have concerns about it. Crime Stoppers: Detectives hoping to identify man who robbed south Charlotte convenience store at gunpoint. Updated: 10 hours ago. The incident happened Tuesday, Oct. 18 around 9 p.m....
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Gaston County remains identified as missing man

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities have identified human remains found earlier this month as a missing man from Lincolnton. On Wednesday, Gaston County police said that the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Medical Examiner's Office had identified remains found on Nov. 9 as those of Quintin Lee Allen Roark, 27. Roark was reported...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WCNC

'We're extremely proud' | Union County K9 recovers critical evidence following vehicle pursuit

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A Union County K9 is getting credit for recovering critical evidence after a vehicle pursuit. Deputies say two suspects ended up running away from police. Sheriff's deputy Harlow and K9 Zander were called into the area of Indian Trail to look for evidence. That's when deputies said Zander found a bookbag with clothing and a firearm inside. Officials say the suspects tossed the bag when they tried running from the vehicle.
UNION COUNTY, NC
qcnews.com

4 teens charged with murder in Rock Hill

Four juveniles, three 14-year-olds, and a 15-year-old woke up in the Rock Hill Law Center after police say they shot and killed a 38-year-old man. Four juveniles, three 14-year-olds, and a 15-year-old woke up in the Rock Hill Law Center after police say they shot and killed a 38-year-old man.
ROCK HILL, SC
WCNC

Abducted SC kids found safe, suspect facing charges

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Three young children who were abducted by a family member from an apartment in Fort Mill were found safe Monday morning, York County deputies announced. Jami'la Earvin is accused of taking three children from an apartment on Bromley Village Drive around 10 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13, the York County Sheriff's Office said Monday morning. Investigators say Earvin did not have permission to take the children anywhere.
FORT MILL, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing teen in Rutherford Co.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen. Deputies say 13-year-old Abigail Garcia was last seen near Sunshine Lake Road on Wednesday, Nov. 16 wearing a red hoodie and red sweatpants. Garcia is five foot inches tall, weighs about 140...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
WCNC

WCNC

Charlotte, NC
