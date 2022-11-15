Read full article on original website
Related
Sources: Commanders won't activate DE Chase Young vs. Texans
Despite indications he would return this week, Commanders defensive end Chase Young will not be activated for Sunday's game, sources told ESPN on Saturday.
Mariota has three more games to quiet Ridder conversation
If Marcus Mariota wants to squash the Desmond Ridder conversation and keep the Falcons’ playoff hopes alive, Chris Thomas says these next three weeks are “must-win” games for Atlanta.
Comments / 0