Hunting for a fortune at Gold Bug Mine | Bartell's Backroads
PLACERVILLE, Calif. — In the late 1800s, Placerville--or “Hangtown” as it was called--was littered with gold mine shafts. Today, tour guide Rich Dvoracek says there’s only one mine safe enough for tourists, and it's located inside Gold Bug Park. “Placerville is the only municipality in the...
Mexico City-based restaurant to open first US location in Roseville
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A new Mexican restaurant is opening in Roseville, and it's the first U.S. location of an eatery based in Mexico City. Opening on Monday, Nov. 21, La Popular offers authentic Mexican food along with specialized cocktails all influenced by the culture, traditions and history of Mexico.
natureworldnews.com
California Megastorm Floods Become the Solution to Prolonged Terrible Droughts
Megastorm floods in California might be the solution to the state's protracted droughts. Halfway between Los Angeles and Sacramento, the Arroyo Pasajero Creek runs through land that is sometimes too dry to farm and other times is dangerously flooded. A group of local farmers and the neighboring city of Huron...
nomadlawyer.org
Roseville: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Roseville, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Roseville, California. Located near Sacramento, Roseville, California is a large city that has plenty of attractions for the entire family. Whether you are interested in the history of the city, shopping, or sports, there is something for everyone in Roseville. The city offers several...
Sacramento's collection of odd and horrifying medical devices | Bartell's Backroads
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — You may know that Sacramento is home to the State Capitol and the Tower Bridge. But what you may not know is that Sacramento is also home to a fully functioning iron lung, and it’s located at the Sierra Sacramento Valley Medical Society’s Museum of Medical History.
Sacramento ranks as 8th worst city to find starter homes in U.S.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Expert review site Construction Coverage ranked Sacramento as the 8th worst city for finding starter homes in the U.S. The COVID-19 pandemic coupled with rising inflation caused median home prices to go up 36% in the past two years—while median household income grew by just 8.78% over the same span.
KCRA.com
TikTok trend teaching teens how to steal certain cars makes way to Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A new TikTok trend is teaching young people how to easily steal certain cars — no hot-wiring required. If you own or rent a Kia or Hyundai vehicle with a steel key and a turn-to-start ignition system, your car may be more vulnerable. In the challenge, thieves break plastic parts surrounding the ignition and use a flash drive or USB cord as a key.
KCRA.com
No meteor found in debris of destroyed Nevada County home, officials say
PENN VALLEY, Calif. — Weeks after a Nevada County home was destroyed in a fire the same night of a meteor shower where some across Northern California spotted a fireball that lit up the sky, officials are saying whatever wrecked the property didn't come from outside this world. While...
abc10.com
Possible mid-week storm could impact Thanksgiving travel in Northern California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With thousands of Californians expected to be on the move next week ahead of Thanksgiving, it's worth looking ahead now to see what weather conditions could look like for one of the busiest travel periods of the year. Following an active weather period for the first...
EXCLUSIVE: Bay Area fast food manager to lose eye after being punched defending special needs teen
The 19-year-old assistant manager of The Habit Burger Grill says when she stepped in to stop a man bullying the special needs teen - the man punched her in her right eye. "Things may happen and not work out the way you want, at least I feel good that he (teen) wasn't harmed," Bianca said.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Was meteorite really to blame for California home set ablaze? Firefighters now have answer
A house that caught fire in rural Nevada County earlier this month didn’t get struck by a meteorite after all. “I am very confident that a rock from space did not hit this house,” Clayton Thomas, a captain at the Penn Valley Fire Protection District, told The Sacramento Bee on Monday.
SFGate
Her Puerto Rican cookbook is hot, but author has lukewarm feelings for ‘dust-bucket’ Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One of Sacramento’s native daughters just released one of the hottest cookbooks on the market. Her feelings about the city, though, seem conflicted. Illyanna Maisonet’s “Diasporican: A Puerto Rican Cookbook” stands out by refusing to adhere to rigid definitions of Puerto Rican food and recipes. Instead, it’s a celebration of the dishes Maisonet and the other the 5.5 million “Diasporicans” grew up on and made their own, such as Hawaiian-influenced pastele stew or bread pudding known as “budin” with California walnuts.
Inside the growing success of Hmong students at Sacramento State
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento State University celebrated the Hmong New Year by highlighting student success in a special event Monday night. According to the university, Hmong student enrollment grew from several dozen students to more than a thousand students in roughly the span of a decade. The growth makes Hmong students the second-largest Asian subgroup on campus - and a thriving one at that.
mynspr.org
Largest Nagar Kirtan event held in Yuba City brings pride to region’s Sikh Punjabi community
This year’s Nagar Kirtan parade was the largest in history, temple representatives said. It was held the first weekend in November at the Sikh temple of Gurudwara Sahib in Yuba City. Also known as the Sikh Parade, the event has occurred yearly since 1979. It’s considered by Yuba Citians...
Police boost patrols as Sacramento region deals with 'a problem with organized retail crime'
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Highway Patrol says people can expect to see more patrols at shopping centers as this year's busy holiday shopping season kicks into high gear. Black Friday is next week, and CHP has a message for anybody planning to commit organized retail theft. “Crime doesn’t pay....
mix96sac.com
Official Sacramento Monopoly Game Just Released
The said it would be here by the holidays, and they were right! The official Sacramento-edition licensed Monopoly board is now for sale in stores around town and online. Several Sacramento businesses, landmarks, and community favorites are on the new official game board. You can move your game piece to the Tower Bridge, Old Sacramento, the Railroad Museum, the Capitol building or the Golden 1 Center. Other familiar spots include the Crocker Art Museum, Faces Nightclub, Land Park and East Lawn Memorial Park. And how fun to see Nash and Proper with a spot!
'We're very proud' | Groundbreaking held for new Native American monument at Capitol Park
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A special groundbreaking ceremony for a new monument was held at the California State Capitol Park on Monday. It's all part of recognizing Native American Heritage Month in November. A bronze sculpture of the late William "Bill" Franklin will soon stand tall at the corner of...
Napa Valley winemaker arrested on suspicion of gun, drug possession
He was taken into custody on suspicion of three felony gun charges and a misdemeanor drug charge.
rosevilletoday.com
Kaiser Permanente responds to planned Nurses Strike in Roseville and Northern California
Roseville, Calif.- In response to the article, Registered Nurses at Kaiser Permanente in Roseville to take part in two-day strike, Kaiser Permanente reached out to Roseville Today to share their position regarding the planned strike and ongoing labor negotiations. Their unedited response in its entirety is provided below. Our nurses’...
