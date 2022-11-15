ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodland, CA

Hunting for a fortune at Gold Bug Mine | Bartell's Backroads

PLACERVILLE, Calif. — In the late 1800s, Placerville--or “Hangtown” as it was called--was littered with gold mine shafts. Today, tour guide Rich Dvoracek says there’s only one mine safe enough for tourists, and it's located inside Gold Bug Park. “Placerville is the only municipality in the...
PLACERVILLE, CA
Roseville: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Roseville, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Roseville, California. Located near Sacramento, Roseville, California is a large city that has plenty of attractions for the entire family. Whether you are interested in the history of the city, shopping, or sports, there is something for everyone in Roseville. The city offers several...
ROSEVILLE, CA
Sacramento ranks as 8th worst city to find starter homes in U.S.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Expert review site Construction Coverage ranked Sacramento as the 8th worst city for finding starter homes in the U.S. The COVID-19 pandemic coupled with rising inflation caused median home prices to go up 36% in the past two years—while median household income grew by just 8.78% over the same span.
SACRAMENTO, CA
TikTok trend teaching teens how to steal certain cars makes way to Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A new TikTok trend is teaching young people how to easily steal certain cars — no hot-wiring required. If you own or rent a Kia or Hyundai vehicle with a steel key and a turn-to-start ignition system, your car may be more vulnerable. In the challenge, thieves break plastic parts surrounding the ignition and use a flash drive or USB cord as a key.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Her Puerto Rican cookbook is hot, but author has lukewarm feelings for ‘dust-bucket’ Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One of Sacramento’s native daughters just released one of the hottest cookbooks on the market. Her feelings about the city, though, seem conflicted. Illyanna Maisonet’s “Diasporican: A Puerto Rican Cookbook” stands out by refusing to adhere to rigid definitions of Puerto Rican food and recipes. Instead, it’s a celebration of the dishes Maisonet and the other the 5.5 million “Diasporicans” grew up on and made their own, such as Hawaiian-influenced pastele stew or bread pudding known as “budin” with California walnuts.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Inside the growing success of Hmong students at Sacramento State

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento State University celebrated the Hmong New Year by highlighting student success in a special event Monday night. According to the university, Hmong student enrollment grew from several dozen students to more than a thousand students in roughly the span of a decade. The growth makes Hmong students the second-largest Asian subgroup on campus - and a thriving one at that.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Official Sacramento Monopoly Game Just Released

The said it would be here by the holidays, and they were right! The official Sacramento-edition licensed Monopoly board is now for sale in stores around town and online. Several Sacramento businesses, landmarks, and community favorites are on the new official game board. You can move your game piece to the Tower Bridge, Old Sacramento, the Railroad Museum, the Capitol building or the Golden 1 Center. Other familiar spots include the Crocker Art Museum, Faces Nightclub, Land Park and East Lawn Memorial Park. And how fun to see Nash and Proper with a spot!
SACRAMENTO, CA
