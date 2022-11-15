Read full article on original website
4 black bear cubs killed in NJ town: report
The cubs’ death came as the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection hosted a meeting Tuesday to discuss whether to allow bear hunting across New Jersey as soon as next month.
Are New Jersey’s so-called ‘luxury apartments’ really so luxurious? News 12 finds out
News 12's Brian Donohue heads to his hometown of Union Township where a boom in luxury apartment construction is taking place, to explore how luxury means different things to different people.
Weed edibles in N.J.: Rules of engagement for beginners and where to buy them
This Thanksgiving will be New Jersey’s first with legal weed, and there could be an uptick in edible offerings on the menus at friend or family gatherings. If you’ve never consumed an edible, it’s important to know how to do it safely and which ones are available to you.
NJ school counselor killed along Route 295 by 19-year-old driver
A high school guidance counselor and volleyball coach was being mourned after being struck and killed along Route 295 in Mount Laurel late Tuesday. William Scully had parked his Mercedes Benz E320 along the right shoulder of the southbound highway around 10:20 p.m., according to State Police. The 49-year-old Stratford...
Murphy backs NJ Black girl cops were called on for spraying lanternflies
Gov. Phil Murphy has offered his support to a 9-year-old girl whose neighbor called the police as she sprayed a sidewalk for spotted lanternflies after audio and video of the incident were released. The girl's mother, Monique Joseph, went before the Caldwell town council on Nov. 1 and described Gordon...
Lucinda Florio, former N.J. first lady and wife of Gov. Jim Florio, dies just weeks after husband’s passing
Former New Jersey First Lady Lucinda Florio, an elementary school teacher who became a celebrated public figure and education advocate alongside her husband, former Gov. Jim Florio, has died at age 75. Her death comes less than two months after Jim Florio died in September at age 85.
NJ candidate accepts not charging woman with Election Day hate crime
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — No charges will be filed in an Election Day incident that was investigated as a possible bias crime against a Black congressional candidate, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland has announced. Police have identified a 36-year-old resident from the Rio Grande section of town as the...
Adult legal weed dispensary opening Thursday will be 21st location in New Jersey
Ascend Fort Lee will be open for recreational weed order pick-ups on Thursday, NJ Advance Media has been told exclusively by the multi-state operator that owns the dispensary. This dispensary received its site approval from the Fort Lee Planning Board late Monday, the last step the firm needed to begin adult weed sales and become the 21st store in New Jersey to offer recreational adult weed.
NJ county bans firearms, except for law enforcement, on county property
An amendment to the Union County Code voted on last Thursday and set to be published Wednesday bans firearms from property owned by or affiliated with the county, or in county-operated public transportation vehicles. A release from the Union County Commissioners on Monday noted an exemption for law enforcement. The...
Dumping and illegal off-road driving, twin scourges of the Pinelands
Biologists in New Jersey have been charting the death spiral of the Pickering’s morning glory for decades. Found today only in about a dozen remote locations in the Pine Barrens, the early summer bloom, noted for its pure white, star-shaped clusters, is on a path to extinction. One day...
Drill sergeant charged in death of Marine from N.J., officials say
A drill sergeant has been charged in the “likely avoidable” death of a Marine recruit from New Jersey during extreme heat on the last day of vigorous training, officials said. Staff Sgt. Steven T. Smiley has been charged with negligent homicide more than 17 months after Dalton Beals...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Governor Murphy Orders Flags to Fly at Half-Staff in Honor of Former New Jersey First Lady Lucinda Florio
Governor Phil Murphy today ordered that U.S. and New Jersey flags fly at half-staff at all state buildings and facilities on Thursday, November 17, 2022, in recognition and remembrance of former First Lady Lucinda Florio. “Lucinda Florio served as an active and visible First Lady who used her role to...
Cory Booker reveals his election plans for NJ
With Gov. Phil Murphy term-limited and former state Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli already saying he would run again after the Republican's narrow loss to Murphy a year ago, the field of Democratic candidates for the 2025 New Jersey gubernatorial nomination is wide open. At least for now, don't count U.S. Senator...
The 10 deadliest stretches of road in New Jersey, according to new report
Over the course of three years, nearly 1,600 crashes on New Jersey's roads resulted in at least one fatality. Using data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, MoneyGeek has come up with a list of the deadliest stretches of road in the Garden State from 2018 through 2020, ranked by their count of fatal crashes.
NJ teen found dead: Climbed into dumpster, compressed into garbage truck
A 19-year-old drummer from Ocean County who was reported missing early Saturday in Pennsylvania was found dead several hours later at a recycling facility after he got into a garbage container. Kellen J. Bischoff, 19, left a house party attended by Kutztown University students early Saturday but never returned and...
N.J. man fatally shot by neighbor after feud over dog, cops say
Authorities charged a Gloucester County man with first-degree murder and weapons offenses after he allegedly shot another man to death following an argument over a dog on Wednesday morning. Zachary A. Lahneman, 26, of the Turnersville section of Washington Township, is accused of shooting Victor Marrero Jr., 39, in the...
NJ churches/venues ordered to prepare for active shooters
Large public venues and houses of worship are now required to submit to the state emergency action plans to deal with a terror attack or mass shooting event. Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation (S721) requiring the action plans in response to what he termed "the gun violence epidemic." The new...
