New Jersey State

New Jersey 101.5

The Cheesesteak Chain all over New Jersey that you never heard of

The other night while spending time on an app on my phone an ad popped up for Charley's Cheesesteaks. The ad said they could deliver it to my house real soon. I thought maybe it was a new place that opened up on the other side of my town or the next town over. I looked them up and it turns out that they have 18 locations all over New Jersey. So, why have I never heard of them? Because I generally don't go to the mall.
NJ.com

Adult legal weed dispensary opening Thursday will be 21st location in New Jersey

Ascend Fort Lee will be open for recreational weed order pick-ups on Thursday, NJ Advance Media has been told exclusively by the multi-state operator that owns the dispensary. This dispensary received its site approval from the Fort Lee Planning Board late Monday, the last step the firm needed to begin adult weed sales and become the 21st store in New Jersey to offer recreational adult weed.
New Jersey 101.5

Cory Booker reveals his election plans for NJ

With Gov. Phil Murphy term-limited and former state Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli already saying he would run again after the Republican's narrow loss to Murphy a year ago, the field of Democratic candidates for the 2025 New Jersey gubernatorial nomination is wide open. At least for now, don't count U.S. Senator...
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com

