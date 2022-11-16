ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC News

Twitter fires employees after critical messages on Slack, workers say

By Victor Ordonez, Teddy Grant
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qsxqx_0jC47A5R00

Twitter has fired "dozens" of employees over comments they made on an internal Slack channel criticizing new owner Elon Musk, two former employees told ABC News.

"We regret to inform you that your employment is terminated effective immediately," read an email from Twitter HR to some employees on Tuesday. "Your recent behavior has violated company policy."

The two now-former employees told ABC News they received the emails overnight.

MORE: A timeline of Elon Musk's tumultuous Twitter acquisition

"I can only assume this was for not showing 100% loyalty on Slack," said one of the employees, who asked to remain anonymous. "I have heard the same thing has happened to many others."

In a tweet, seemingly confirming he fired employees critical of him in an internal Slack channel, Musk tweeted on Tuesday, "I would like to apologize for firing these geniuses. Their immense talent will no doubt be of great use elsewhere."

Twitter did not respond to ABC News' request for comment on the reported employee terminations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aFpcC_0jC47A5R00
Gregory Bull/AP, FILE - The Twitter splash page is seen on a digital device.

Controversy has surrounded Musk since he purchased the social media site at the end of October for roughly $44 billion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bgUIf_0jC47A5R00
Dado Ruvic/Reuters,FILE - PHOTO: An image of Elon Musk is seen on a smartphone placed on printed Twitter logos in this picture illustration taken April 28, 2022.

In the days since he acquired Twitter, Musk fired top executives , laid off half of the company's staff , formed a content moderation council that will review account reinstatements and revamped the platform's subscription service, Twitter Blue.

MORE: Ex-Twitter employee opens up about sudden layoff, harassment, fears for social media company

Shortly after the Twitter Blue overhaul , the company suspended the service that allowed users to access verification if they pay a monthly fee of $8 because of a rise of fake accounts impersonating public figures and brands, including Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, video game company Nintendo of America and even Tesla, the electric vehicle maker run by Musk.

Some Twitter contractors learned they'd been laid off when they lost access to their work email and Slack accounts on Saturday night, three sources tell ABC News. It is not yet clear how many people were impacted in this apparent second round of layoffs targeting contract employees.

Contractors began to share their dismay and disbelief in a team group chat late Saturday as contractors quickly realized they were locked out of their accounts.

"I also lost access," one contractor in this group replied to another in the group chat reviewed by ABC News. "I am out," said another contractor regarding their login credentials at Twitter.

In a Blind group chat amongst Twitter employees, one employee estimated that Twitter cut nearly 80% of its contractors yesterday. ABC News has not confirmed how many contractors were let go beyond the three contractors who share their stories, and several more who appeared to be let go based on their messages within the Health and Public Safety Team's group chat.

Twitter has not replied to ABC News' request for comment on the new layoffs, and neither has Surya Systems.

ABC News' Max Zahn contributed to this report.

Comments / 141

dems r da devil
4d ago

Do we think that the Facebook owner and the Amazon owner would put up with the same issues? Hell no those libs would fire them in a second. The clutching of the pearls by these people is sickening.

Reply(1)
35
Thelma
4d ago

He is cutting the slack just like every good business owner has and is doing ….. just because his name is out there doesn’t mean he is wrong.

Reply(24)
54
Michael Marchini
4d ago

They can’t be very smart if they think they can insult the boss and get away with it. They are better suited for a job at Taco Bell! Make a run for the border.

Reply(2)
31
Related
HollywoodLife

Jimmy Kimmel Calls Elon Musk A ‘Piece Of’ Crap After Elon Spread Unfounded Conspiracy Theory About Paul Pelosi

Jimmy Kimmel didn’t hold back against Elon Musk, after the Tesla founder shared an article promoting an unsupported conspiracy regarding the suspect who attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul on Sunday, October 30. Jimmy, 54, didn’t mince words in letting Elon, 51, know what he thought of him and the conspiracy on Twitter, which Elon recently closed a deal to buy.
Business Insider

Stephen King says he'll quit Twitter if Elon Musk makes him pay $20 a month to be verified: 'they should pay me'

Author Stephen King isn't a fan of the Elon Musk era of Twitter. The Verge reported on Sunday that Musk, who completed his $44 billion purchase of Twitter last week, is planning to charge $20 per month for verified users to keep their blue checkmark that signifies they are the real accounts of celebrities, politicians, journalists, and other public figures.
Business Insider

Trump has reportedly told people he can't leave his Twitter clone Truth Social because he'd risk torpedoing a company tied to his name

Trump privately voiced why he feels he can't leave Truth Social, the Washington Post reports. Leaving for Twitter would risk Truth Social failing, and it's too closely associated with his brand, the Post reported. Trump has said publicly he wouldn't rejoin Twitter because he's committed to Truth Social. Conservatives rejoiced...
ABC News

ABC News

911K+
Followers
193K+
Post
520M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy