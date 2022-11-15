ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Demi Moore Looks Glowing on Her 60th Birthday Amid News She Reportedly Split With ‘Hot and Heavy’ Boyfriend

By Giovana Gelhoren
 1 day ago
Demi Moore officially turned 6-0 last week and we’re so happy for her! Sharing some moments from the celebrations, Moore looked absolutely glowing and thriving.

In the first picture shared in a gallery on Instagram , the actress looks so cozy in an oversized sweater as she holds a bouquet of colorful birthday balloons. In a video in the carousel, Moore showed off the outfit even more while giving a twirl per the request of one of her daughters . Moore shares daughters Rumer , Scout and Tallulah with ex-husband Bruce Willis .

“Mom, what year were you born?” one of her daughters asked her in the video. “One of the best years, 1962,” Moore responded. In a second video, Moore is seen dancing in her closet – she has such a contagious energy!

“Birthday weekend recap and I am just getting started,” Moore wrote in the caption. “Loving 60!”

Moore’s milestone birthday comes amid news that her and boyfriend Daniel Humm are reportedly splitting after less than one year together, per Us Weekly .

Moore and the Michelin-starred chef were first seen together in March when they attended the front row together at Paris Fashion Week.

“Demi met Daniel through mutual friends and they clicked right away,” a source told the outlet back in April. “They share the same devilish sense of humor and sense of adventure.” Another insider revealed to Page Six : “They are really hot and heavy at the moment.”

Though Moore’s relationship may have come to an end, she doesn’t seem too upset about it, at least on social media. We just hope she celebrated the big day with lots of love!

