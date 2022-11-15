Christina Ricci Reminded Everyone She’s the Queen of Darkness in This Flowing LBD for the Global Down Syndrome Gala

It may have been nearly 20 years since Christina Ricci played Wednesday Addams in the Addams Family movie, but that’s not stopping her from reminding everyone that she is truly the Queen of Darkness.

On Nov 13, the Addams Family star shared a head-turning, gorgeous mirror selfie of herself in a dark outfit with the caption, “In @thakoonny for @globaldownsyndrome #bebeautifulbeyourself gala in Denver.”

In the photo, we see her in a black THAKOON slip dress that perfectly accentuates her body and reminds fans that she can always nail Wednesday Addams vibes! Black really is Ricci’s color, and she knew that when she matched the flowing dress with leather boots. She also added elaborate gold jewelry , one of which is a necklace with a leaf accent on it that we’re kind of obsessed with.

As for her hair, she kept it dark, sleek and straightened to keep the focus on her stunning ensemble. And for her makeup, she channeled a dark fall vibe with a smokey eye and glossy lips .

Both dark and alluring, just what we’d expect from the Addams Family alum!

The Yellowjackets star joined many for the Global Down Syndrome’s Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show, which was held on Nov 12 at the Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel in Denver, CO. Per the website, there was a cocktail reception, dinner, silent auction, live auction, and a showstopping fashion show to boot! The Global Down Syndrome is an amazing organization that helps improve the lives of people with Down syndrome through medical care, advocacy, and more.

Whether it be at home or on the red carpet, Ricci knows how to rock a daring ensemble that perfectly shows off her spirit. In a recent interview with Byrdie , she talked about how there are two nineties trends she still swears by to this day: thin eyebrows and glitter. “We wore so much glitter back in the late nineties and I’ve never given up my love of glitter,” she said.

